Who is Tom Welling's wife, Jessica Rose Lee? Inside her personal life

Tom Welling came into Hollywood’s acting scene in the 2000s when he played the role of Rob Meltzer in the CBS drama Judging Amy. Since then, he started bagging acting roles in movies like The Winchesters, Cheaper by the Dozen and The Fog. He is celebrated for his impeccable acting skills, but fans are interested in learning more about his wife. Here, we bring you Jessica Rose Lee’s inside story.

Jessica is an American equestrian and founder of the Saddle Club. She realised her passion for horses when she was young. Interestingly, it is through this passion that she met her husband, Tom Welling, with whom she has two sons.

Jessica’s profile summary and bio

Full name Jessica Rose Lee Welling Gender Female Date of birth 26 January 1987 Age 36 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Mount Shasta, California, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 8 inches Weight in kilograms 56 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Education San Diego State University Occupation Equestrian and CEO of Saddle Club Net worth Approximately $1.25 million Social media Instagram

How old is Jessica Rose Lee?

Jessica (36 years old as of 2023) was born on the 26th of January 1987. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Jessica Rose Lee's height?

Reports state that Jessica is 5 feet 8 inches and that she weighs approximately 56 kilograms. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Jessica Rose Lee’s net worth

As reported by sources, her net worth is estimated to be $1.25 million, which she earned from her multiple businesses and previous work experience.

How did Jessica Rose Lee and Tom Welling meet?

Jessica met Tom at a horse-riding event in 2014, but their meeting specifics are not well-known given that when they started dating, Tom was finalising his divorce from his ex-wife, Jamie White. After dating for nearly five years, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram and left many questioning the validity of the news.

Who is Jessica Rose Lee married to?

Jessica is married to Tom Welling, an American actor and producer popularly known for his role as Kent Clark in the superhero drama Smallville. She announced her engagement in 2018 and was married a year later, on the 30th of December 2019. The couple celebrated their union with friends and family in a cow-boy-themed wedding at Sunstone Vineyards & Winery in California.

Who is Tom Welling’s wife?

Jessica Rose Lee is Tom Welling’s wife. She is a founder of the Saddle Club, a California lifestyle brand established for the present-time fashion culture and American equine rescue programmes.

Who is Tom Welling’s ex-wife?

His ex-wife is Jamie White, an American model born in Energy, Illinois on the 6th of December 1968. Tom and Jamie were married for ten years before they were divorced. Reports cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Does Tom Welling have children?

Tom is a father of two sons, Thomson Wylde Welling and Rocklin Von Welling. His first child was born in January 2019, while his second child was welcomed on the 6th of June 2021.

How old was Tom Welling in Smallville season 2?

He was 24 years old when he played the character of 14-year-old Kent Clark. Chicago Tribune reports that Tom was considered one of the young actors with the fitting looks and stature to pull off the role of Superman in the making. Notably, his acting skills were just as essential.

Who plays Jen in Greek?

Jessica Lee Rose, an American-New Zealand actress, plays the role of Jen in the comedy-drama Greek. Besides this television show, Jessica is popularly known for her various roles in I Know Who Killed Me (2007), Lonelygirl15 (2006) and King Kong (2005).

Jessica Rose Lee is best recognised as the wife of American actor Tom Welling. Their union is growing stronger by the day.

