Skylar Gaertner seemed to have burst onto the scene after the Netflix series Ozark became a worldwide phenomenon. In truth, the young entertainer has been in the game since he was a preschooler. The fictional character Jonah Byrde made him famous, but Gaertner has an impressive resume, which includes minor roles in Daredevil and Nurse Jackie.

Skylar at the Season 4 'Ozark' premiere. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Skylar Gaertner made his acting debut in a small role on an NBC series when he was four. He has since been cast on various TV shows and movies until he bagged a part as a member of the money-laundering Byrde family in the award-winning original series on Netflix called Ozark.

Skylar Gaertner's profile and bio summary

Full name Skylar Gaertner Date of birth 7 May 2004 Age 18 years 11 months (As of April 2023) Gender Male Place of birth New York, United States Nationality American Current residence California, United States Net worth $300,000 Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Sexuality Straight Relationship status Single Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Taurus Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilogrammes 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Anne Father Tim Siblings 2 Profession Actor Social Media Instagram Twitter

The American actor Skylar Gaertner was born in New York to parents Anne and Tom Gaertner. He has two older siblings: sisters Jenna and Jadyn. The family resides in the USA.

How old is Skylar Gaertner?

Skylar Gaertner (aged 18 as of April 2023) was born on 7 May 2004, and his zodiac sign is Taurus. The teen actor's height is 5'7'' inches or 170 centimetres, and he weighs 135 lbs or 61 kgs.

Skylar Gaertner's acting career

As per sources, Skylar had an early start to his acting career. In 2008, at only 4 years of age, the young actor had a supporting role in the pilot episode of Lipstick Jungle, a series on NBC. He secured minor parts on TV shows like Nurse Jackie, The Americans, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Person of Interest.

Skylar gained recognition when he played a young Matt Murdock in the Marvel series Daredevil in 2015. But his role as Jonah Byrde on Netflix's Ozark made him famous.

Skylar Gaertner's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of movies and TV shows where the Daredevil actor has appeared, as outlined in his IMDB profile as of April 2023:

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2017-2022 Ozark Jonah Byrde 2015-2018 Daredevil Young Matt Murdock 2016 The Ticket Jonah 2015 1956 Young Nicu 2015 I Smile Back Eli Brooks 2015 Sleeping With Other People Oliver 2014 Every Secret Thing Jimmy 2014 Alex of Venice Dakota 2014 The Americans Doug Tanner 2014 They Came Together Tucker 2013 Nurse Jackie Jake 2012 Person of Interest Danny Cahill 2011 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Emmet Drake 2011 Locke & Key Bode 2011 Team Umizoomi Voice 2008 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Anthony 2008 Lipstick Jungle Sam

Skylar Gaertner's net worth

According to reports, although not confirmed, the Ozark actor's net worth is estimated to be $300,000. He has accumulated his wealth from his impressive career in entertainment.

Gaertner, aged 12, at 'The Ticket' red carpet event and aged 18 at the 'Ozark' premiere. Photos: Desiree Navarro and Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Skylar Gaertner's teeth: did he get veneers?

According to TG Time, there was a noticeable change in the young actor's appearance on Ozark's Season 4 debut. Eagle-eyed viewers noted that Skylar's teeth looked unusual. The actor has not confirmed if he has had any work done on his teeth.

How old was Skylar Gaertner in Ozark Season 1?

Gaertner was only 13 years of age when he landed the role of Jonah Byrde in Ozark in 2017. He was 18 when the series concluded in 2022.

Skylar Gaertner and his father to the left and Skylar in 2022 at Ozark's debut of season 4. Photo: @skylargaertner on Instagram and Monica Schipper on Getty (Modified by author)

How old is Jonah from Ozark?

Fans have speculated about Jonah Byrde's age. In the fourth and final season of Ozark, it is mentioned that the youngest of the Byrde family is 14.

Are Jonah and Charlotte related in real life?

The character Jonah Byrde on Ozark has a sister named Charlotte Byrde, played by actress Sophia Hublitz. Viewers have long wondered if the two were related in real life, which they are not.

Skylar Gaertner started his acting career young and is the only one in his family to have ventured into the entertainment industry. He has since moved from child star status to an 18-year-old actor with a long list of titles and an impressive net worth.

