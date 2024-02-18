Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai: the truth behind their alleged romance

Jayson Tatum is a professional American basketball player for the Boston Celtics in the NBA. Known for his scoring ability, versatility, and skilful play, Tatum has quickly established himself as one of the top young talents in the league. Jayson hit the headlines in 2020 following his alleged romance with Ella Mai, a British singer and songwriter. So, are Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai together?

Jayson Tatum (L) and Ella Mai (R) made their first public appearance together at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons. Photo: @Celtics Wire (modified by author)

Jayson and Emma have excelled immensely in their respective careers but intentionally maintained their relationship private. Due to their prominence, most fans are curious about the love life of the power couple. So, is Jayson Tatum married?

Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai's bio

Jayson Tatum is an NBA star rumoured to have a relationship with Ella Mai, a British singer and songwriter. They allegedly started dating in October 2020, during the NBA off-season. They made their first public appearance together at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.

How old is Jayson Tatum?

Jayson, whose full name is Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr. (age 26 years in 2024), was born on March 3, 1998, in St. Louis, Missouri. He holds American nationality and follows Christianity.

His parents are Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole. His father played a significant role in Jayson's early basketball development as he was a basketball coach.

Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai allegedly started dating in October 2020, during the NBA off-season. Photo: @ellamai (modified by author)

Jayson Tatum's education

Jayson attended Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis, Missouri. He later pursued higher education at Duke University, where he played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

Who is Jayson Tatum's child?

Jayson and his high school girlfriend, Toriah Lachell, welcomed a son, Jayson 'Deuce' Christopher Tatum Jr, on December 6, 2017. Although Jayson and Toriah are not together anymore, Tatum is an active father in the upbringing of Deuce, and they hang out a lot.

Jayson Tatum's career

Throughout his career, Jayson Tatum has garnered widespread acclaim for his scoring prowess, defensive skills, and basketball IQ. As he continues to mature and develop as a player, he remains a cornerstone for the Boston Celtics and a player to watch in the NBA. Here is an overview of his career progression.

College basketball

Tatum committed to playing college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils. In his lone season at Duke, he showcased his talents, averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

He was pivotal in Duke's success, helping the team reach the NCAA Tournament. While at Duke, he balanced his academic responsibilities with his athletic commitments, demonstrating his dedication to his education and basketball career.

Jayson and Emma have excelled immensely in their respective careers, but they have intentionally maintained their relationship private. Photo: @ellamai (modified by author)

NBA career

Following his freshman year at Duke, Tatum declared for the 2017 NBA Draft. He was selected third overall by the Boston Celtics, where he displayed his scoring ability, versatility, and defensive prowess. He earned All-Rookie First Team honours in his debut season and continued to improve in subsequent years.

His stellar play earned him multiple NBA All-Star selections, solidifying his status as one of the league's premier young talents. Tatum has also been a key contributor for the Celtics in the playoffs, helping lead the team to deep postseason runs and showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

Who is Jayson Tatum's girlfriend, Ella Mai?

Ella Mai is a British singer and songwriter known for her soulful R&B music. She gained widespread recognition with her breakout single Boo'd Up, which peaked at number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2018.

How old is Ella Mai?

Ella, whose full name is Ella Mai Howell (age 29 years in 2024), was born to Jamaican and Irish parents on November 3, 1994, in London, England. Growing up, she developed a passion for music and began singing in local talent shows and competitions.

Is Ella Mai married?

Ella is in a relationship with Jayson Tatum, a professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics. They have been together since October 2020.

Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai are considered a power couple, but they have consciously chosen not to seek such a label. Photo: @Sky Sports (modified by author)

Ella Mai's career

Ella Mai's career began to gain traction when she caught the attention of DJ Mustard, a renowned music producer, who signed her to his label, 10 Summers Records. In 2016, she released her Time EP, showcasing her soulful vocals and songwriting skills. However, it was her breakout single, Boo'd Up, released in 2018, that propelled her to mainstream success.

Ella Mai's songs

Ella has released several popular songs throughout her career. Some of her notable songs include:

Trip

Shot Clock

Naked

Not Another Love Song

Own It

Good Bad

Close

10,000 Hours

Run My Mouth

Easy

Emotion

Awards

Ella Mai's career continued to soar as she earned accolades and nominations, including Grammy nominations for Best R&B Song and Song of the Year for Boo'd Up. She also won the NAACP Image Awards' Outstanding New Artist award in 2019 and three Billboard Music Awards.

Mai's career trajectory has been marked by impressive achievements, solidifying her status as one of the most promising talents in contemporary R&B. With her distinctive voice, relatable lyrics, and captivating performances, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

What is Jayson Tatum's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NBA star has a net worth estimated at $50 million. He has derived his vast wealth from his successful NBA career. His partner, Ella Mai, has a net worth estimated at $6 million from her music career.

Above is all we know about Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai, considered one of the most talented couples. The celebrity couple has intentionally kept their relationship low-profile, making only a few public appearances together.

