Top 25 highest-paid coaches in the world in 2023: soccer, NFL, NBA, NCAA
Coaches are responsible for setting and maintaining their teams' standards. They are also responsible for their teams' overall performance. The best coaches are signed with the best teams, and some are ranked among the highest-paid coaches in the world.
The highest-paid coaches in the world receive hefty paychecks each month. They are contracted by wealthy sports clubs or teams and have to follow certain terms and conditions. One of the stringiest conditions is ensuring athletes perform excellently.
Highest-paid coaches in the world in 2023
Coaches are responsible for ensuring athletes are in good shape and health for optimal performance. Many of them receive handsome packages for their work. Check out the most-paid coaches in the world right now.
25. Manuel Pellegrini - $4.86m (£4m) pa
- Date of birth: 16th September 1953
- Age: 69 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $4.86m (£4m) pa
- Country: Chile
- Team: Real Betis
Manuel Pellegrini joined Real Betis in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the management. The terms of the contract state that his annual salary is £4 million. This means that he bags £87,500 every week, and his net worth if $20 million.
24. Jorge Jesus - $5.5m (£4.52m) pa
- Date of birth: 24th July 1954
- Age: 68 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $5.5m (£4.52m) pa
- Country: Portugal
- Team: Fenerbahçe
Jorge Fernando Pinheiro de Jesus, commonly known as Jorge Jesus, is currently signed with Fenerbahçe. He previously worked for SL Benfica. His annual salary is $5.5m (£4.52), and his net worth is $18 million.
23. Mike Tomlin - $6m (£4.94m) pa
- Date of birth: 15th March 1972
- Age: 50 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $6m (£4.94m) pa
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Michael Pettaway Tomlin is arguably the highest-paid black coach. He is currently working for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League. His annual income is $6m (£4.94), and his net worth is $16 million.
22. John Harbaugh - $7m (£5.76m) pa
- Date of birth: 23rd September 1962
- Age: 60 years (as of 2022)
- Salary: $7m (£5.76m) pa
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Team: Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh is the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. He previously worked for the Philadelphia Eagles. His annual income is $7m (5.76m), and his net worth is $16 million.
21. Andy Reid - $7.5m (£6.17m) pa
- Date of birth: 19th March 1958
- Age: 64 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $7.5m (£6.17m) pa
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Andrew Walter Reid is the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. He earns $7.5 million annually for his work, and his net worth is $30 million.
20. Massimiliano Allegri - $9.76 (£8.03m/ €9m) pa
- Date of birth: 11th August 1967
- Age: 55 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $10.93m (£9m) pa
- Country: Italy
- Team: Juventus
Massimiliano Allegri is an Italian professional football manager currently working for Juventus, a Serie A club. He signed a four-year contract with Juventus in May 2021. Under the contract, he takes home a reported €9 million a year.
19. Nick Saban - $9.8m (£8.06m) pa
- Date of birth: 31st October 1951
- Age: 71 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $9.8m (£8.06m) pa
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Team: Alabama Crimson Tide football
Nick Saban has served as the head football coach at the University of Alabama since 2007. In August 2022, his contract with the team was extended, and he also received a salary increment. He is now making $9.8m (£8.06m) annually for his work.
His team competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). He is the highest-paid NCAA coach in 2023.
18. Arsène Wenger - $10m (£8.23m) pa
- Date of birth: 22nd October 1949
- Age: 73 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $10m (£8.23m) pa
- Country: France
Arsene Wenger is known as the longest-serving coach of Arsenal FC. He is currently serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. Arsenal paid him about $11m (£9m) pa. He currently earns about $10m (£8.23m) pa and has a net worth of $48 million.
17. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - $10.93m (£9m) pa
- Date of birth: 26th February 1973
- Age: 49 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $10.93m (£9m) pa
- Country: Norway
- Team: Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer renewed his contract with Manchester United in early 2021. The deal earned him a pay rise from £7.5 million per annum to $11m (£9m) per year. This means he earns about £173k a week.
16. Thomas Tuchel - $12.15m (£10m) pa
- Date of birth: 29th August 1973
- Age: 49 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $12.15m (£10m) pa
- Country: Germany
- Team: Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel is currently on a contract with Chelsea until 2024. Before signing the contract extension, he received £7 million per year. He now earns £10 million annually at Chelsea.
15. Brendan Rodgers - $12.15m (£10m) pa
- Date of birth: 26th January 1973
- Age: 50 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $12.15m (£10m) pa
- Country: United Kingdom
- Team: Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. He works for Leicester City, where he earns about £10m or $12.15m annually. He renewed his contract with the team in 2019. This earned him a pay rise from £5 million per annum to £10m/ $12.15m.
14. Gregg Popovich - $13m (£10.7m) pa
- Date of birth: 28th January 1949
- Age: 74 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $13m (£10.7m) pa
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Team: San Antonio Spurs
Gregg Popovich is arguably the highest-paid NBA coach. He earns $13m (£10.7m) annually for his work as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association (NBA).
13. Carlo Ancelotti - $13.02m (£10.71m/ €12m) pa
- Date of birth: 10th June 1959
- Age: 63 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $13.02m (£10.71m/ €12m) pa
- Country: Italy
- Team: Real Madrid CF
Carlo Ancelotti is serving as a coach at Real Madrid CF. Real Madrid's coach's salary, under his current contract, is about $13.02m (£10.71m/ €12m) per year.
12. Zinedine Zidane - $13.02m (£10.71m/ €12m) pa
- Date of birth: 23rd June 1972
- Age: 50 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $14.8m (£12m) pa
- Country: France
Zinedine Yazid Zidane, popularly known as Zizou, is a French professional football manager who coached Real Madrid until 2021. He took home a fixed annual salary of £12m per annum while working for Real Madrid.
11. Fabio Cannavaro - $13.36m (£11m) pa
- Date of birth: 13th September 1973
- Age: 49 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $13.36m (£11m) pa
- Country: Italy
- Team: Benevento
Fabio Cannavaro terminated his contract with Guangzhou Football Club prematurely in September 2021. He earned £11 million annually. Cannavaro is a sought-after coach who is currently the current head coach of Serie B club Benevento.
While details of his new contract remain undisclosed, it is believed he earns about the same amount he did at Guangzhou Football Club.
10. Mauricio Pochettino - $14.32m (£11.8m/ €13.2m) pa
- Date of birth: 2nd March 1972
- Age: 50 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $14.32m (£11.8m/ €13.2m) pa
- Country: Argentina
- Team: Paris Saint-Germain
Mauricio Pochettino earns a gross pay of about €1.1 million per month or £13.2 million ($14.32m/ £11.8m) per year. He is the head coach of Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and is a former professional football player.
9. Sean McVay - $15 m (£12.34m) pa
- Date of birth: 24th January 1986
- Age: 37 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $15 m (£12.34m) pa
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Team: Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay is the youngest National Football League head coach in the modern era. The Los Angeles Rams hired him when he was 30. He earns $15 million per year and has a net worth of $40 million.
8. Antonio Conte - $18.5m (£15m) pa
- Date of birth: 31st July 1969
- Age: 53 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $18.5m (£15m) per season
- Country: Italy
- Team: Tottenham Hotspur FC
Antonio Conte is a coach at Tottenham Hotspur FC, a Premier League club and is one of the wealthiest professional football managers of the century. His current team pays him about £15 million per season.
7. Rafa Benitez - $18.23m (£15m) pa
- Date of birth: 16th April 1960
- Age: 62 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $18.23m (£15m) pa
- Country: Spain
- Team: Everton FC.
Rafa Benitez was formerly signed with Dalian Yifang but is now working for Everton FC. He signed a short contract with the team, and he pockets £15 million a year.
6. Jürgen Klopp - $18.23m (£15m) pa
- Date of birth: 16th June 1967
- Age: 55 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $18.23m (£15m) pa
- Country: Germany
- Team: Liverpool
Jürgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool's manager in October 2015. Since then, he has done a remarkable job and created a winning culture. He pockets $18.23m (£15m) per annum, and his contract will run until 2026.
5. Bill Belichick - $20m (£16.46m) pa
- Date of birth: 16th April 1952
- Age: 70 years (as of 2022)
- Salary: $20m (£16.46m) pa
- Country of birth: United States of America
- Team: New England Patriots
Bill Belichick is the coach of the New England Patriots of the National Football League (NFL). He is arguably the highest-paid NFL coach in 2023. He earns $20m (£16.46m) per year.
4. Pep Guardiola - $24.3m (£20m) pa
- Date of birth: 18th January 1971
- Age: 52 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $24.3m (£20m) pa
- Country: Spain
- Team: Manchester City
Pep Guardiola's salary is $24.3m (£20m) per year. He works for Manchester City. Until 2021, he earned £15 million annually. His current deal runs until 2023, and he is yet to reveal whether his contract will be extended.
3. Jose Mourinho - $27m (£22.21m) pa
- Date of birth: 26th January 1963
- Age: 60 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $24.2m (£22.21) pa
- Country of birth: Portugal
- Team: Roma
Jose Mourinho has had a long-running career in football management. The 60-year-old is currently working for the Italian Serie A club Roma. He earns an average of $27m (£22.21m) annually and has a net worth of $120 million.
2. Ernesto Valverde - $26.04m (£21.43m/ €24m) pa
- Date of birth: 9th February 1964
- Age: 58 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $26.04m (£21.43m/ €24m) pa
- Country of birth: Spain
- Team: Athletic Club/ Athletic Bilbao
Ernesto Valverde is a Spanish football manager and former player who played as a forward. He was formerly working for Barcelona but is currently signed with Athletic Club/ Athletic Bilbao, a La Liga team.
He was dismissed by Barcelona in January 2020 after the team lost to Atlético Madrid. His gross salary at Barcelona was £24 million ($26.04m /£21.43m) annually. His current pay at Athletic Club is yet to be disclosed to the public, but it is assumed to be in the same range.
1. Diego Simeone - $49.28m (£40.55m) pa
- Date of birth: 28th April 1970
- Age: 52 years (as of 2023)
- Salary: $49.28m (£40.55m) pa
- Country of birth: Argentina
- Team: Atlético Madrid
Who is the richest coach in the world in 2023? Diego Simeone, alias El Cholo, is the highest-paid coach in soccer and arguably the richest coach in the world.
He has been the coach of Atlético Madrid since December 2011. He earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28m (£40.55m) and has a net worth of $130 million.
Recap of the highest-paid coaches in the world in 2022
|Rank
|Name
|Net worth (per annum)
|1
|Diego Simeone
|$49.28m (£40.55m)
|2
|Ernesto Valverde
|$26.04m (£21.43m)
|3
|Jose Mourinho
|$27m (£22.21m)
|4
|Pep Guardiola
|$24.3m (£20m)
|5
|Bill Belichick
|$20m (£16.46m)
|6
|Jürgen Klopp
|$18.23m (£15m)
|7
|Rafa Benitez
|$18.23m (£15m)
|8
|Antonio Conte
|$18.5m (£15m)
|9
|Sean McVay
|$15 m (£12.34m)
|10
|Mauricio Pochettino
|$14.32m (£11.8m)
|11
|Fabio Cannavaro
|$13.36m (£11m)
|12
|Zinedine Zidane
|$13.02m (£10.71m)
|13
|Carlo Ancelotti
|$13.02m (£10.71m)
|14
|Gregg Popovich
|$13m (£10.7m)
|15
|Brendan Rodgers
|$12.15m (£10m)
|16
|Thomas Tuchel
|$12.15m (£10m)
|17
|Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
|$10.93m (£9m)
|18
|Arsène Wenger
|$10m (£8.23m)
|19
|Nick Saban
|$9.8m (£8.06m)
|20
|Massimiliano Allegri
|$9.76 (£8.03m)
|21
|Andy Reid
|$7.5m (£6.17m)
|22
|John Harbaugh
|$7m (£5.76m)
|23
|Mike Tomlin
|$6m (£4.94m)
|24
|Jorge Jesus
|$5.5m (£4.52m)
|25
|Manuel Pellegrini
|$4.86m (£4m)
Who is the most-paid coach in the world?
Diego Simeone receives the most amount of money as a coach. Every year, he pockets about $49.28 million from his work.
Is sports coaching a lucrative career?
Yes, sports coaching can earn you lots of money. However, you should be patient and build your career gradually. Do not expect to become wealthy overnight.
Who is the highest-paid college coach?
Nick Saban is the highest-paid college coach. He is employed by the University of Alabama to coach Alabama Crimson Tide football.
Who is the highest-paid NBA coach?
Gregg Popovich is the most-paid NBA coach. He earns $13m (£10.7m) annually for being the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.
Who is the highest-paid beachbody coach?
It is challenging to pinpoint the most-paid beachbody coach. However, many of them in the United States of America earn $3,000 per month.
The highest-paid coaches in the world bag millions of dollars annually. They have signed contracts with reputable sports teams and have built their career profile over many years.
