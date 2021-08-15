Top 25 highest-paid coaches in the world in 2023: soccer, NFL, NBA, NCAA

Coaches are responsible for setting and maintaining their teams' standards. They are also responsible for their teams' overall performance. The best coaches are signed with the best teams, and some are ranked among the highest-paid coaches in the world.

A collage of some of the most-paid coaches. Photo: @PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/ AFP, @Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC, @Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images, @Tiziana FABI / AFP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The highest-paid coaches in the world receive hefty paychecks each month. They are contracted by wealthy sports clubs or teams and have to follow certain terms and conditions. One of the stringiest conditions is ensuring athletes perform excellently.

Highest-paid coaches in the world in 2023

Coaches are responsible for ensuring athletes are in good shape and health for optimal performance. Many of them receive handsome packages for their work. Check out the most-paid coaches in the world right now.

25. Manuel Pellegrini - $4.86m (£4m) pa

Manuel Pellegrini looks on prior to the game during the LaLiga Santander match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis in Madrid, Spain. Photo: @Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16th September 1953

16th September 1953 Age: 69 years (as of 2023)

69 years (as of 2023) Salary: $4.86m (£4m) pa

$4.86m (£4m) pa Country: Chile

Chile Team: Real Betis

Manuel Pellegrini joined Real Betis in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the management. The terms of the contract state that his annual salary is £4 million. This means that he bags £87,500 every week, and his net worth if $20 million.

24. Jorge Jesus - $5.5m (£4.52m) pa

Date of birth: 24th July 1954

24th July 1954 Age: 68 years (as of 2023)

68 years (as of 2023) Salary: $5.5m (£4.52m) pa

$5.5m (£4.52m) pa Country: Portugal

Portugal Team: Fenerbahçe

Jorge Fernando Pinheiro de Jesus, commonly known as Jorge Jesus, is currently signed with Fenerbahçe. He previously worked for SL Benfica. His annual salary is $5.5m (£4.52), and his net worth is $18 million.

23. Mike Tomlin - $6m (£4.94m) pa

Date of birth: 15th March 1972

15th March 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2023)

50 years (as of 2023) Salary: $6m (£4.94m) pa

$6m (£4.94m) pa Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Michael Pettaway Tomlin is arguably the highest-paid black coach. He is currently working for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League. His annual income is $6m (£4.94), and his net worth is $16 million.

22. John Harbaugh - $7m (£5.76m) pa

John Harbaugh looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: @Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 23rd September 1962

23rd September 1962 Age: 60 years (as of 2022)

60 years (as of 2022) Salary: $7m (£5.76m) pa

$7m (£5.76m) pa Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Team: Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh is the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. He previously worked for the Philadelphia Eagles. His annual income is $7m (5.76m), and his net worth is $16 million.

21. Andy Reid - $7.5m (£6.17m) pa

Andy Reid addresses the audience during a memorial service held for Hall of Fame NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden at RingCentral Coliseum. Photo: @Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19th March 1958

19th March 1958 Age: 64 years (as of 2023)

64 years (as of 2023) Salary: $7.5m (£6.17m) pa

$7.5m (£6.17m) pa Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Andrew Walter Reid is the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. He earns $7.5 million annually for his work, and his net worth is $30 million.

20. Massimiliano Allegri - $9.76 (£8.03m/ €9m) pa

Massimiliano Allegri smiling for a picture. Photo: @Matteo Ciambelli/vi/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11th August 1967

11th August 1967 Age: 55 years (as of 2023)

55 years (as of 2023) Salary: $10.93m (£9m) pa

$10.93m (£9m) pa Country: Italy

Italy Team: Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri is an Italian professional football manager currently working for Juventus, a Serie A club. He signed a four-year contract with Juventus in May 2021. Under the contract, he takes home a reported €9 million a year.

19. Nick Saban - $9.8m (£8.06m) pa

Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks with Holly Rowe of ESPN during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo: @Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 31st October 1951

31st October 1951 Age: 71 years (as of 2023)

71 years (as of 2023) Salary: $9.8m (£8.06m) pa

$9.8m (£8.06m) pa Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Team: Alabama Crimson Tide football

Nick Saban has served as the head football coach at the University of Alabama since 2007. In August 2022, his contract with the team was extended, and he also received a salary increment. He is now making $9.8m (£8.06m) annually for his work.

His team competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). He is the highest-paid NCAA coach in 2023.

18. Arsène Wenger - $10m (£8.23m) pa

Arsène Wenger poses for photos on the red carpet during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at Doha Exhibition Center in Doha, Qatar. Photo: @Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22nd October 1949

22nd October 1949 Age: 73 years (as of 2023)

73 years (as of 2023) Salary: $10m (£8.23m) pa

$10m (£8.23m) pa Country: France

Arsene Wenger is known as the longest-serving coach of Arsenal FC. He is currently serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. Arsenal paid him about $11m (£9m) pa. He currently earns about $10m (£8.23m) pa and has a net worth of $48 million.

17. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - $10.93m (£9m) pa

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pictured in a black Manchester United jacket. Photo: @official.solskjaer

Source: Twitter

Date of birth: 26th February 1973

26th February 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2023)

49 years (as of 2023) Salary: $10.93m (£9m) pa

$10.93m (£9m) pa Country: Norway

Norway Team: Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer renewed his contract with Manchester United in early 2021. The deal earned him a pay rise from £7.5 million per annum to $11m (£9m) per year. This means he earns about £173k a week.

16. Thomas Tuchel - $12.15m (£10m) pa

Thomas Tuchel prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Photo: @Maja Hitij/Bongarts

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 29th August 1973

29th August 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2023)

49 years (as of 2023) Salary: $12.15m (£10m) pa

$12.15m (£10m) pa Country: Germany

Germany Team: Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is currently on a contract with Chelsea until 2024. Before signing the contract extension, he received £7 million per year. He now earns £10 million annually at Chelsea.

15. Brendan Rodgers - $12.15m (£10m) pa

Brendan Rodgers leaves following the funeral service for Lisbon Lion footballer Tommy Gemmell at Daldowie Crematorium. Photo: @Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26th January 1973

26th January 1973 Age: 50 years (as of 2023)

50 years (as of 2023) Salary: $12.15m (£10m) pa

$12.15m (£10m) pa Country: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Team: Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. He works for Leicester City, where he earns about £10m or $12.15m annually. He renewed his contract with the team in 2019. This earned him a pay rise from £5 million per annum to £10m/ $12.15m.

14. Gregg Popovich - $13m (£10.7m) pa

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs after the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: @Justin Ford/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28th January 1949

28th January 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2023)

74 years (as of 2023) Salary: $13m (£10.7m) pa

$13m (£10.7m) pa Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Team: San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich is arguably the highest-paid NBA coach. He earns $13m (£10.7m) annually for his work as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

13. Carlo Ancelotti - $13.02m (£10.71m/ €12m) pa

Carlo Ancelotti at Feltrinelli in Naples for the presentation of the book by Sky Sports journalist Alessandro Alciato "Demoni". Photo : @Sonia Brandolone/Pacific Press/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 10th June 1959

10th June 1959 Age: 63 years (as of 2023)

63 years (as of 2023) Salary: $13.02m (£10.71m/ €12m) pa

$13.02m (£10.71m/ €12m) pa Country: Italy

Italy Team: Real Madrid CF

Carlo Ancelotti is serving as a coach at Real Madrid CF. Real Madrid's coach's salary, under his current contract, is about $13.02m (£10.71m/ €12m) per year.

12. Zinedine Zidane - $13.02m (£10.71m/ €12m) pa

Zinedine Zidane gives a press conference after the team training session in Valdebebas in Madrid, Spain. Photo: @Óscar J.Barroso/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 23rd June 1972

23rd June 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2023)

50 years (as of 2023) Salary: $14.8m (£12m) pa

$14.8m (£12m) pa Country: France

Zinedine Yazid Zidane, popularly known as Zizou, is a French professional football manager who coached Real Madrid until 2021. He took home a fixed annual salary of £12m per annum while working for Real Madrid.

11. Fabio Cannavaro - $13.36m (£11m) pa

Fabio Cannavaro poses upon arrival to attend the 2021 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Photo: @ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AF

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 13th September 1973

13th September 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2023)

49 years (as of 2023) Salary: $13.36m (£11m) pa

$13.36m (£11m) pa Country: Italy

Italy Team: Benevento

Fabio Cannavaro terminated his contract with Guangzhou Football Club prematurely in September 2021. He earned £11 million annually. Cannavaro is a sought-after coach who is currently the current head coach of Serie B club Benevento.

While details of his new contract remain undisclosed, it is believed he earns about the same amount he did at Guangzhou Football Club.

10. Mauricio Pochettino - $14.32m (£11.8m/ €13.2m) pa

Mauricio Pochettino gestures from the sideline during the second half of Tottenham's 3-2 win over Toronto FC at BMO Field in Toronto. Photo: @Dan Hamilton/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2nd March 1972

2nd March 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2023)

50 years (as of 2023) Salary: $14.32m (£11.8m/ €13.2m) pa

$14.32m (£11.8m/ €13.2m) pa Country: Argentina

Argentina Team: Paris Saint-Germain

Mauricio Pochettino earns a gross pay of about €1.1 million per month or £13.2 million ($14.32m/ £11.8m) per year. He is the head coach of Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and is a former professional football player.

9. Sean McVay - $15 m (£12.34m) pa

Sean McVay during day 6 of the Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond VA. Photo: @John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24th January 1986

24th January 1986 Age: 37 years (as of 2023)

37 years (as of 2023) Salary: $15 m (£12.34m) pa

$15 m (£12.34m) pa Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Team: Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay is the youngest National Football League head coach in the modern era. The Los Angeles Rams hired him when he was 30. He earns $15 million per year and has a net worth of $40 million.

8. Antonio Conte - $18.5m (£15m) pa

Antonio Conte looks on before the FC Internazionale training session at Arena Auf Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Photo: @Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 31st July 1969

31st July 1969 Age: 53 years (as of 2023)

53 years (as of 2023) Salary: $18.5m (£15m) per season

$18.5m (£15m) per season Country: Italy

Italy Team: Tottenham Hotspur FC

Antonio Conte is a coach at Tottenham Hotspur FC, a Premier League club and is one of the wealthiest professional football managers of the century. His current team pays him about £15 million per season.

7. Rafa Benitez - $18.23m (£15m) pa

Rafael Benitez during a press conference and training session before a soccer match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid CF. Photo: @Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16th April 1960

16th April 1960 Age: 62 years (as of 2023)

62 years (as of 2023) Salary: $18.23m (£15m) pa

$18.23m (£15m) pa Country: Spain

Spain Team: Everton FC.

Rafa Benitez was formerly signed with Dalian Yifang but is now working for Everton FC. He signed a short contract with the team, and he pockets £15 million a year.

6. Jürgen Klopp - $18.23m (£15m) pa

Jürgen Klopp laughs during the award ceremony of the German-British #Freundship Awards of the British Chamber of Commerce at Signal Iduna Park. Photo: @Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16th June 1967

16th June 1967 Age: 55 years (as of 2023)

55 years (as of 2023) Salary: $18.23m (£15m) pa

$18.23m (£15m) pa Country: Germany

Germany Team: Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool's manager in October 2015. Since then, he has done a remarkable job and created a winning culture. He pockets $18.23m (£15m) per annum, and his contract will run until 2026.

5. Bill Belichick - $20m (£16.46m) pa

Bill Belichick speaks at a press conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: @Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16th April 1952

16th April 1952 Age: 70 years (as of 2022)

70 years (as of 2022) Salary: $20m (£16.46m) pa

$20m (£16.46m) pa Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Team: New England Patriots

Bill Belichick is the coach of the New England Patriots of the National Football League (NFL). He is arguably the highest-paid NFL coach in 2023. He earns $20m (£16.46m) per year.

4. Pep Guardiola - $24.3m (£20m) pa

Pep Guardiola during media day at Manchester City Football Academy in September 2020 in Manchester, England. Photo: @Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 18th January 1971

18th January 1971 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Salary: $24.3m (£20m) pa

$24.3m (£20m) pa Country: Spain

Spain Team: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's salary is $24.3m (£20m) per year. He works for Manchester City. Until 2021, he earned £15 million annually. His current deal runs until 2023, and he is yet to reveal whether his contract will be extended.

3. Jose Mourinho - $27m (£22.21m) pa

Jose Mourinho arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony at Teatro Alla Scala in Milan. Photo: @Tiziana FABI / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26th January 1963

26th January 1963 Age: 60 years (as of 2023)

60 years (as of 2023) Salary: $24.2m (£22.21) pa

$24.2m (£22.21) pa Country of birth: Portugal

Portugal Team: Roma

Jose Mourinho has had a long-running career in football management. The 60-year-old is currently working for the Italian Serie A club Roma. He of $27m (£22.21m) annually and has a net worth of $120 million.

2. Ernesto Valverde - $26.04m (£21.43m/ €24m) pa

Ernesto Valverde during a match between RCD Espanyol and Athletic Club at the Power8 Stadium. Photo: @Joan Valls/Urbanansport/Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9th February 1964

9th February 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2023)

58 years (as of 2023) Salary: $26.04m (£21.43m/ €24m) pa

$26.04m (£21.43m/ €24m) pa Country of birth: Spain

Spain Team: Athletic Club/ Athletic Bilbao

Ernesto Valverde is a Spanish football manager and former player who played as a forward. He was formerly working for Barcelona but is currently signed with Athletic Club/ Athletic Bilbao, a La Liga team.

He was dismissed by Barcelona in January 2020 after the team lost to Atlético Madrid. His gross salary at Barcelona was £24 million ($26.04m /£21.43m) annually. His current pay at Athletic Club is yet to be disclosed to the public, but it is assumed to be in the same range.

1. Diego Simeone - $49.28m (£40.55m) pa

Diego Simeone poses after receiving the Miguel Munoz trophy for La Liga's best coach during the Football Marca Awards in Barcelona. Photo: @PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28th April 1970

28th April 1970 Age: 52 years (as of 2023)

52 years (as of 2023) Salary: $49.28m (£40.55m) pa

$49.28m (£40.55m) pa Country of birth: Argentina

Argentina Team: Atlético Madrid

Who is the richest coach in the world in 2023? Diego Simeone, alias El Cholo, is the highest-paid coach in soccer and arguably the richest coach in the world.

He has been the coach of Atlético Madrid since December 2011. He earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28m (£40.55m) and has a net worth of $130 million.

Recap of the highest-paid coaches in the world in 2022

Rank Name Net worth (per annum) 1 Diego Simeone $49.28m (£40.55m) 2 Ernesto Valverde $26.04m (£21.43m) 3 Jose Mourinho $27m (£22.21m) 4 Pep Guardiola $24.3m (£20m) 5 Bill Belichick $20m (£16.46m) 6 Jürgen Klopp $18.23m (£15m) 7 Rafa Benitez $18.23m (£15m) 8 Antonio Conte $18.5m (£15m) 9 Sean McVay $15 m (£12.34m) 10 Mauricio Pochettino $14.32m (£11.8m) 11 Fabio Cannavaro $13.36m (£11m) 12 Zinedine Zidane $13.02m (£10.71m) 13 Carlo Ancelotti $13.02m (£10.71m) 14 Gregg Popovich $13m (£10.7m) 15 Brendan Rodgers $12.15m (£10m) 16 Thomas Tuchel $12.15m (£10m) 17 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer $10.93m (£9m) 18 Arsène Wenger $10m (£8.23m) 19 Nick Saban $9.8m (£8.06m) 20 Massimiliano Allegri $9.76 (£8.03m) 21 Andy Reid $7.5m (£6.17m) 22 John Harbaugh $7m (£5.76m) 23 Mike Tomlin $6m (£4.94m) 24 Jorge Jesus $5.5m (£4.52m) 25 Manuel Pellegrini $4.86m (£4m)

Who is the most-paid coach in the world?

Diego Simeone receives the most amount of money as a coach. Every year, he pockets about $49.28 million from his work.

Is sports coaching a lucrative career?

Yes, sports coaching can earn you lots of money. However, you should be patient and build your career gradually. Do not expect to become wealthy overnight.

Who is the highest-paid college coach?

Nick Saban is the highest-paid college coach. He is employed by the University of Alabama to coach Alabama Crimson Tide football.

Who is the highest-paid NBA coach?

Gregg Popovich is the most-paid NBA coach. He earns $13m (£10.7m) annually for being the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.

Who is the highest-paid beachbody coach?

It is challenging to pinpoint the most-paid beachbody coach. However, many of them in the United States of America earn $3,000 per month.

The highest-paid coaches in the world bag millions of dollars annually. They have signed contracts with reputable sports teams and have built their career profile over many years.

READ ALSO: Top 15 South African millionaires: richest business owners ranked

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the top South African millionaires who run successful businesses. South Africa has the highest number of millionaires compared to other African countries.

The nation is home to over 39 thousand South African millionaires in 2023, most of whom have invested in various businesses. The country has a favourable business environment and a relatively stable economy.

Source: Briefly News