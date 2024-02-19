The truth about Don Lemon's first wife: who is Stephanie Ortiz?

Who was Don Lemon's first wife? Stephanie Ortiz is an American model-turned-actress who gained recognition after appearing in award-winning films such as Inside a Change and A Kiss of Chaos. However, she rose to fame due to her affiliation with Don Lemon, an American journalist and television news anchor.

Don Lemon has been a prominent figure in the media industry and has hosted the weeknight program CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. He has also covered various significant events and issues throughout his career and has been recognised for his contributions to journalism. So, what happened to Don Lemon's first wife?

Stephanie Ortiz's profile summary

Full name Stephanie Ortiz Gender Female Date of birth July 17, 1982 Age 41 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 55 kg (approx) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Bryan Profession Actress Mother Rita Brother Rene Battle Education Los Altos High School Body measurements 34-26-37 inches Famous as Don Lemon's first wife Social media Instragram, Net worth $2 million to $3 million

How old is Don Lemon's first wife?

Stephanie, whose real name is Stephanie Rose Ortiz (age 41 years in 2024), was born in the United States of America on July 17, 1982, in California. Stephanie and her older brother were raised by their mother, Rita. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 55 kg.

Stephanie Ortiz's career

Stephanie is an American model-turned-actress. She started modelling at a tender age and worked for commercials such as Hellmann's Mayonnaise, Puma, Dr Pepper, and Benetton.

Tv host

Stephanie has also co-hosted the music show The Roof and hosted the program Know, Do, or Die on JuiceTV. She was also a renowned radio show host on La Kalle 105.9 FM, the number-one Spanish-speaking station in New York City.

Actress

Stephanie discovered her passion for acting at a tender age. Below are her notable films:

2013: Curdled as Surrogate

2012: Los Blancos as Madeline Blanco

2011: The Grasslands as Philly

2010: The Love Potion as Jessica Bermudez

2009: Inside a Change as Eve

2009: A Kiss of Chaos as Tiffany

Who is Stephanie Ortiz's husband?

After Stephanie and Don Lemon parted ways, she got married to Bryan. She has maintained a relatively private life with her new partner.

Who is Don Lemon?

Don Lemon is an American journalist and television news anchor. His career has been marked by his dedication to journalism, versatility in covering various topics, and his role as a prominent news anchor and commentator on CNN.

How old is Don Lemon?

Lemon (age 58 years in 2024) was born on March 1, 1966, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. He is of American nationality and grew up in a working-class family.

Is Don Lemon gay?

Don publicly came out as gay in his 2011 memoir titled Transparent, where he shared personal reflections on his life and career, including details about his sexuality. Since then, he has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has been open about his experiences as a gay man in the public eye.

Who is Don Lemon's partner?

Don Lemon is married to Tim Malone. They got engaged in April 2019 and subsequently married. Tim Malone is a real estate agent who has demonstrated his expertise and dedication to his work, helping clients navigate the complexities of the real estate market.

How did Don Lemon meet his fiance?

Lemon and Malone first met in 2015 at the lively French bistro Almond in New York. Their connection blossomed, and they began dating shortly after. The celebrity couple got engaged on April 6, 2019.

Don Lemon's career

Lemon began his career in journalism in the 1990s, working for local television stations in Birmingham, Alabama, and later in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Chicago, Illinois. During this time, he gained experience as a reporter and anchor.

NBC News (2003 - 2006)

Lemon joined NBC News as a correspondent and worked on various programs, including NBC Nightly News and Today. He covered significant events such as Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

CNN (2006 - 2023)

Don Lemon joined CNN in 2006. Over the years, he has become one of the network's prominent anchors. He has hosted several programs, including CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. In addition to his hosting duties, Lemon has covered major news events, conducted interviews, and analysed various issues.

Authorship

In addition to his work in television, Don Lemon has authored books. One of his notable books is Transparent, published in 2011, where he shares personal stories and reflections on his life and career.

What is Don Lemon doing now?

Don was fired by CNN on April 24, 2023, due to CNN's difficulties in securing guests to go on air with him. Don has attended various events, such as the Times 100 Gala in New York City, where he said he was not mad about his firing. He has not announced plans to return to TV or journalism anytime soon.

What is Stephanie Ortiz's net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth and Popular Networth, Ortiz's net worth ranges from $2 million to $3 million. She has amassed her vast wealth from her career in the entertainment industry.

Above is all we know about Don Lemon's first wife, Stephanie Ortiz. Stephanie and Don were rumoured to be a couple, and news about their secret wedding took the world by storm. However, there is no evidence to support this claim. Also, neither Don nor Ortiz have confirmed or denied their alleged marriage.

