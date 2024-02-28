Yeat's net worth and salary: How the viral rapper made millions?

Yeat, whose real name is Noah Olivier Smith, is an American recording artist and producer from Portland, Oregon. He began his music career in 2017, and after releasing several singles, he released his first EP, Deep Blue Strips, in 2018. Fans have been curious how the rapper made millions following his successful music career. So, what is Yeat's net worth in 2024?

Yeat made millions from record sales, streamings, live gigs, royalties, and collaboration with other artists. Photo: @Yeat (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yeat is still in his early 20s but is already viral and signing major deals with top artists like Lil Yachty, Drake, the Weeknd, and more. But how did Yeat become famous?

Yeat's profile summary and bio

Full name Noah Olivier Smith Nickname Yeat Gender Male Date of birth February 26, 2000 Age 24 years (in 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Irvine, California, USA Sexual orientation Straight Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Girlfriend Symone Ryley Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 70 kg (approx) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Profession Rapper, songwriter, singer Education Lakeridge High School Social media Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat Net worth $5 million

How old is Yeat?

The celebrated rapper (age 24 years in 2024) was born on February 26, 2000, in Irvine, California, in the United States of America. He has Mexican and Romanian heritage. His dad is also a musician and used to perform as a band member.

Yeat moved to Portland, Oregon, in his teen years and attended Lakeridge High School. After graduation, he moved to New York to pursue his music career.

He gained fame in 2021 through tracks Money Twerk and Sorry Bout That. Photo: @Yeat (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Yeat dating?

The rapper is in a relationship with Symone Ryley, an Instagram star. Symone was born on January 28, 2002, in the United States.

What is Yeat's net worth?

According to CAKnowledge, the American rapper has a net worth of $5 million. He has derived his income from his successful music career as a rapper.

Yeat's monthly income is around $30,000. He earns from record sales, streamings, live gigs, royalties, and collaboration with other artists.

What cars does Yeat own?

The rapper has a luxurious car fleet, including a Dodge Challenger, Porsche 911, Tesla Model S, Aston Martin DB11, and Ford Mustang. He loves muscle cars, with his most recent purchase being a Bentley Flying Spur.

Yeat is one of the most famous rappers in the USA and has been releasing music since 2016. Photo: @Yeat (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yeat's career

Yeat's genre falls under rap and hip-hop, with much of his music featured on TikTok, where his lyrics are often lip-synched or paired with dance videos. He developed an interest in music early but gained mainstream fame in 2021 by releasing tracks like Money Twerk and Sorry Bout That. His continued success helped him secure Geffen Records and Field Trip Recordings deals.

On February 18, 2022, he released 2 Alive, his highly anticipated album, through Twizzy Rich, Fiefl Trip, and Geffen Records. It debuted at number 6 on the Billboard 200 with over 36,000 units sold

Albums

2021: Up 2 Me

2022: 2 Alive

2023: Afterlyfe

Songs

2019: Wake Up Call

2020: I'm Sorry

2021: Alive

2021: 4L

EP (extended play)

2018: Deep Blue Strips

2020: We Us

2020: Different Creature

2020: Hold On

2021: Trendi

Yeat's achievements and awards

In 2022, he was honoured with the BET Award for Best New Artist. He also won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2023.

Yeat has received love and support from Drake, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Gunna, and other top artists. Photo: @Yeat (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why did the LAPD shut down his concert?

In one of the listening events of his album, 2 Alive, held at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) police had to shut down the event due to severe overcrowding. The rapper took to social media to express his disappointment and promised part two of the event.

Is Yeat on social media?

The rapper is active across various social media platforms, sharing his music and engaging with his fans. His Instagram handle is @yeat, where he has over 3.5 million followers, and he is on TikTok under @yeat, with over 12.2K followers. You can also find him on YouTube, Yeat Music, boasting over 1.04 million subscribers.

Quick-facts about Yeat

He has been described as a visionary artist.

He has received love and support from Drake, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Gunna, and other top artists.

The LAPD shut down his concert due to overcrowding.

His father is a musician, too.

He was inspired to rapping by Young Thug and Future.

Yeat's music style does not fit into one category.

He is Romanian and Mexican.

He made up his lingo.

He has been releasing music since 2016.

Above is everything we know about Yeat's net worth, career and personal life. He is celebrated as an American rapper. Although relatively new to the industry, he already has a massive following, especially on TikTok.

READ ALSO: The truth about Kathleen Nimmo Lynch and Ime Udoka's alleged affair

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, the team service manager for the Boston Celtics, an American professional basketball team.

She hit the headlines in September 2022 for her highly publicized romantic affair with Ime Udoka, a former professional basketball player and an NBA coach. Find out the truth about their alleged affair.

Source: Briefly News