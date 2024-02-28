Yeat's net worth and salary: How the viral rapper made millions?
Yeat, whose real name is Noah Olivier Smith, is an American recording artist and producer from Portland, Oregon. He began his music career in 2017, and after releasing several singles, he released his first EP, Deep Blue Strips, in 2018. Fans have been curious how the rapper made millions following his successful music career. So, what is Yeat's net worth in 2024?
Yeat is still in his early 20s but is already viral and signing major deals with top artists like Lil Yachty, Drake, the Weeknd, and more. But how did Yeat become famous?
Yeat's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Noah Olivier Smith
|Nickname
|Yeat
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|February 26, 2000
|Age
|24 years (in 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Birthplace
|Irvine, California, USA
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Girlfriend
|Symone Ryley
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches
|Weight
|70 kg (approx)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Profession
|Rapper, songwriter, singer
|Education
|Lakeridge High School
|Social media
|Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat
|Net worth
|$5 million
How old is Yeat?
The celebrated rapper (age 24 years in 2024) was born on February 26, 2000, in Irvine, California, in the United States of America. He has Mexican and Romanian heritage. His dad is also a musician and used to perform as a band member.
Yeat moved to Portland, Oregon, in his teen years and attended Lakeridge High School. After graduation, he moved to New York to pursue his music career.
Who is Yeat dating?
The rapper is in a relationship with Symone Ryley, an Instagram star. Symone was born on January 28, 2002, in the United States.
What is Yeat's net worth?
According to CAKnowledge, the American rapper has a net worth of $5 million. He has derived his income from his successful music career as a rapper.
Yeat's monthly income is around $30,000. He earns from record sales, streamings, live gigs, royalties, and collaboration with other artists.
What cars does Yeat own?
The rapper has a luxurious car fleet, including a Dodge Challenger, Porsche 911, Tesla Model S, Aston Martin DB11, and Ford Mustang. He loves muscle cars, with his most recent purchase being a Bentley Flying Spur.
Yeat's career
Yeat's genre falls under rap and hip-hop, with much of his music featured on TikTok, where his lyrics are often lip-synched or paired with dance videos. He developed an interest in music early but gained mainstream fame in 2021 by releasing tracks like Money Twerk and Sorry Bout That. His continued success helped him secure Geffen Records and Field Trip Recordings deals.
On February 18, 2022, he released 2 Alive, his highly anticipated album, through Twizzy Rich, Fiefl Trip, and Geffen Records. It debuted at number 6 on the Billboard 200 with over 36,000 units sold
Albums
- 2021: Up 2 Me
- 2022: 2 Alive
- 2023: Afterlyfe
Songs
- 2019: Wake Up Call
- 2020: I'm Sorry
- 2021: Alive
- 2021: 4L
EP (extended play)
- 2018: Deep Blue Strips
- 2020: We Us
- 2020: Different Creature
- 2020: Hold On
- 2021: Trendi
Yeat's achievements and awards
In 2022, he was honoured with the BET Award for Best New Artist. He also won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2023.
Why did the LAPD shut down his concert?
In one of the listening events of his album, 2 Alive, held at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) police had to shut down the event due to severe overcrowding. The rapper took to social media to express his disappointment and promised part two of the event.
Is Yeat on social media?
The rapper is active across various social media platforms, sharing his music and engaging with his fans. His Instagram handle is @yeat, where he has over 3.5 million followers, and he is on TikTok under @yeat, with over 12.2K followers. You can also find him on YouTube, Yeat Music, boasting over 1.04 million subscribers.
Quick-facts about Yeat
- He has been described as a visionary artist.
- He has received love and support from Drake, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Gunna, and other top artists.
- The LAPD shut down his concert due to overcrowding.
- His father is a musician, too.
- He was inspired to rapping by Young Thug and Future.
- Yeat's music style does not fit into one category.
- He is Romanian and Mexican.
- He made up his lingo.
- He has been releasing music since 2016.
Above is everything we know about Yeat's net worth, career and personal life. He is celebrated as an American rapper. Although relatively new to the industry, he already has a massive following, especially on TikTok.
