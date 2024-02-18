Andrew Tate's kids: does he have 10 to 12 children?

Andrew Tate is a British-American former four-time kickboxing champion, entrepreneur, and social media personality. However, the self-proclaimed 'misogynist' hit the headlines after being ejected from Big Brother in 2006 after a video of him appearing to attack a woman surfaced. The controversial former kickboxer has kept his personal life but once made a bold claim that he has fathered 10 to 12 children. So, is the claim true, and who are Andrew Tate's kids?

Andrew's father, Emory, contributed to his early exposure to martial arts and likely influenced his interest and success in kickboxing. Photo: @cobratateog (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrew Tate gained prominence through his success in kickboxing, winning multiple world championships. Tate later transitioned into various business ventures and became known for his controversial and polarizing statements on social media regarding topics such as masculinity, relationships, and success. So, how many kids does Andrew Tate have?

Andrew Tate's profile summary

Full name Emory Andrew Tate III Gender Male Date of birth December 1, 1986 Age 37 years old (in 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington, DC, United States Current residence Bucharest, Romania Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 93 kg (approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Eileen Ashleigh and Emory Tate Siblings Tristan and Janine Relationship status Single School Lea Manor High School College Luton Sixth Form College Profession Former kickboxer, media personality, businessman Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter Net worth $12 million

Who are Andrew Tate's kids?

During a live stream conversation with Adin Ross, an American popular live streamer and YouTuber, Andrew acknowledged having between 10 and 12 children and expressed his desire to double that number to 20.

I am not going to five numbers, but I am certain I will have more children than 99.9 per cent of the population of the Western world.

Double-digit children, and they all adore me. They see me as their hero, and the women who have my children see me as a hero.

Everybody close to me respects me. Nobody has ever said what I am doing is detrimental to the boys. Or the girls.

Tate gained recognition for his success as a professional kickboxer. Photo: @cobratateog (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who are Andrew Tate's baby mommas?

Little is known about Tate's dating life, and no woman has come forward to say she has a child with him. However, he has been linked to several high-profile women. One of them is Naghel Georgiana Manuela, a businesswoman and influencer.

The kickboxer was also linked to Jenna Bentley, a model and social media personality. He was also linked to Sofiya Guliyeva, an Azerbaijani chess player. Guliyeva earned the title of Woman International Master (WIM) in chess.

Who is Andrew Tate's daughter?

Among Andrew Tate's children is a daughter he often keeps referring to. He once took to social media to express how his daughter had gotten in trouble in school for hitting a little boy with a toy car.

How old is Andrew Tate?

Andrew, whose full name is Emory Andrew Tate III (age 37 years in 2024), was born on December 1, 1986, in Washington, DC, United States. He holds British-American nationality and follows the Islamic religion.

Andrew Tate's family

Andrew Tate's father, Emory Tate, was a well-known chess player and an accomplished martial artist who inspired him to take up martial arts. Sadly, he died on October 17, 2015, after he collapsed during a chess tournament in Milpitas, California. His mother, Eileen Ashleigh Tate, is a British national and worked as a caterer.

Andrew has a younger brother, Tristan, was born on July 15, 1988. He is a reality television personality, entrepreneur, podcaster, and former kickboxer. He also has a younger sister, Janine, who was born in 1992 and is a Kentucky-based attorney.

Andrew participated in Big Brother in 2006 but was kicked out after six days after he allegedly beat a woman. Photo: @cobratateog (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrew Tate's career

Andrew Tate's career has been multifaceted, spanning from his achievements in kickboxing to his endeavours as an entrepreneur and social media personality. Here is an overview of his career:

Kickboxing

Tate gained recognition for his success as a professional kickboxer. He won multiple world championships in various kickboxing organizations, showcasing his skill, determination, and athleticism. In November 2008, Andrew was ranked the seventh-best light heavyweight kickboxer in the UK by the International Sports Kickboxing Association (ISKA).

Andrew Tate at the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) during a hearing on April 10, 2023. Photo by Daniel Mihailescu

Source: UGC

Reality television

Tate appeared on reality television shows such as Big Brother in the UK, increasing his visibility and reach. He was kicked out just six days after a video was released that allegedly showed him beating a woman. The woman would later confirm that the actions in the video were consensual.

Why was Andrew Tate arrested?

Tate was arrested in December 2022 and was detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. On June 4, 2023, Andrew, his brother Tristan, and others co-accused were charged but denied the allegations.

Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan Tate (L) walk out of the central arrest centre of Bucharest police after three months of pre-trial detention in Bucharest. Photo by Daniel Mihailescu

Source: UGC

Why was Andrew Tate banned from social media?

Andrew was banned from Facebook and Instagram in August 2022 for violating policies. Subsequently, YouTube also suspended his channel for multiple violations and misinformation. But despite all the bans, his content continues to spread across social media platforms.

What is Andrew Tate's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former kickboxer has an estimated net worth of $12 million. He derived his vast wealth from his successful kickboxing career and businesses.

Above is everything we know about Andrew Tate's kids, career, and personal life. Since his retirement as a kickboxer, he has emerged as a social media influencer despite being controversial in his misogynistic social media commentary.

READ ALSO: Who is Dermot Mulroney's spouse? Meet Tharita Cesaroni

Briefly.co.za published an article about Tharita Cesaroni, an Italian film director, producer, and screenwriter. She is known for her work in the film industry, particularly for her collaborations with her husband, Dermot Mulroney, an American actor and musician. Discover more about the celebrity spouse.

Source: Briefly News