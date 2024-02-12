Who is Dermot Mulroney’s spouse? Meet Tharita Cesaroni

Dermot Mulroney is a talented American actor who first stole hearts when he appeared as the lead in My Best Friend's Wedding (1997). Dermot Mulroney's spouse, Tharita Cesaroni, has happily supported her husband's commercial success with an impressive entertainment career herself. Who is Tharita Cesaroni?

Dermot Mulroney and his spouse, Tharita Cesaroni in January 2024 and to the right in August 2023. Photos: Stewart Cook, Monica Schipper (Modified by editor)

Source: Getty Images

Dermot Mulroney’s wife is also a public figure, but Tharita does not disclose details about her personal life and prefers to stay out of the limelight when work is not involved. Here is Tharita Cesaroni’s bio summarised before we detail aspects of her career and life, along with details on Dermot Mulroney.

Tharita Cesaroni's profile summary

Full name Tharita Cesaroni-Catulle (most commonly reported) Nickname ‘Prima Apollinaare’ Date of birth 1973 (date and month unknown) Age 51 years old in 2024 Birthplace Milan, Italy Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality Italian/American Marital status Married to Dermot Mulroney (2008) Ethnicity Italian (white) Gender Female Weight 52 kg (most widely reported) Height Between 163 cm and 164 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Franco Catullé and Emy Cesaroni Children Two daughters Profession Film producer and cinematographer Native language Italian, fluent in English Net worth Between $1 million and $2 million

Tharita Cesaroni may have a fiercely private approach to her personal life, but her husband is more inclined to provide insight into his life. Dermot spoke to Closer Weekly in December 2017, mentioning he is proud of his life, with particular praise for his children. Before we discuss Tharita, here are some facts about her famous husband.

Dermot Mulroney

Born October 31, 1963, Robert Patrick Mulroney became a Hollywood heartthrob frequently seen in romantic comedy, western, and drama films. Although he first rose to prominence in My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), his recent comedy/romance film Anyone But You (2023) is one of his most significant. What do we know about the star's personal life?

Dermot Mulroney and Tharita Cesaroni have been married since 2008. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Dermot Mulroney still married?

Dermot has been married twice. His first wife was actress Catherine Keener, and the second was producer and artist Tharita Cesaroni. Dermot is still happily married to Tharita Cesaroni as of 2024.

Where did Dermot Mulroney meet his wife?

Catherine Keener and Dermot Mulroney met on the Survival Quest (1988) set and married two years later. Unfortunately, the couple divorced after 17 years. How he and Tharita met needs to be discovered.

Why did Dermot and Catherine divorce?

Catherine Keener and Dermot Mulroney were married between November 1990 and December 2007, and the end of their long-term relationship had fans wondering what happened between the duo.

Nicki Swift reported that Dermot filed for divorce in June 2007, but the couple had allegedly split two years before that. No specific reason was given, but the divorce documents cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause.

Does Catherine Keener have children?

Catherine has one child with her former husband, a son named Clyde Mulroney. Dermot Mulroney’s son was born in 1999 and followed in his famous parents' footsteps by joining the entertainment world as a singer and young actor.

Dermot Mulroney and actress Catherine Keener were previously married between 1990 and 2007. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Dermot Mulroney’s brothers

The talented American actor has three brothers and one sister: Kieran, Sean, Conor, and Moira Mulroney. Kieran was born on September 24, 1965, and is an actor, musician, and screenwriter best known for Gettysburg (1993), Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011), and Power Rangers (2017). He is married to Michele Mulroney.

Details on Conor are limited; one source mentions he is a musician and producer, but this still needs to be confirmed. No information on Moira and Sean is available as they live reclusive lives outside the public eye.

Are Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts friends?

Dermot Mulroney’s friends include an impressive list of A-list celebrities, including former co-star Julia Roberts. The duo starred together in My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) and developed a friend who is still going strong today.

Julia said: 'Dermot and I are still really great friends — we talk all the time, And I think that that is a testament to the beautiful time that we all had making this film together.'

Was Dermot Mulroney in Grey's Anatomy?

Dermot never appeared on the hit series, but he did land a recurring role on Station 19, a spin-off firefighter drama of Grey's Anatomy. He plays the role of character Ryan Tanner's father.

Dermot Mulroney has also had roles in successful shows like Shameless (2011 to 2021), American Horror Story (2011 to present), and Homecoming (2018 to 2020).

Dermot Mulroney at Columbia Pictures' ‘Anyone But You’ New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Dermot Mulroney’s net worth

The actor's net worth is often reported as $9 million but needs to be confirmed by an authority source. Tharita Cesaroni’s net worth is most reported as between $1 million and $2 million.

All Dermot Mulroney’s spouse, Tharita Cesaroni

Tharita Cesaroni is less known than Dermot, but she has also established herself as a talented figure in entertainment in her home country. Despite having a career that sees her as a public figure, Tharita has been fiercely private about her personal life, limiting information about her. Here is what we know.

How old is Tharita Cesaroni?

Her exact birthdate is unknown, but Tharita was born in 1973. This makes Tharita Cesaroni’s age 51 in 2024. Her widely reported height is estimated to be between 163 cm and 164 cm. In comparison, Dermot Mulroney’s height is 177 cm.

Tharita Cesaroni’s nationality

The film producer was born in Milan, Italy, and lives in Los Angeles, California, USA, with her husband and two children. Her birthplace and current residence give her Italian and American citizenship.

Tharita Cesaroni is a film producer and cinematographer who also releases music under the moniker Prima Apollinaare. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

What does Tharita Cesaroni do?

Tharita is reported to be a film producer and cinematographer. Still, details on her work are limited as most of her work is said to have been placed on a smaller scale in Italy before marrying her famous husband.

She has one official credit on IMDb as part of the Untitled George Weah Project. The producer also makes music under the professional moniker Prima Apollinaare.

Dermot and Tharita Cesaroni’s children

Tharita has two children with Dermot: Mabel Ray and Sally Mulroney. Dermot Mulroney’s daughters, whom he shares with his wife, remain out of the limelight, limiting information on them. But we know Mabel Ray was born in 2008, and Sally was born in 2009.

Tharita Cesaroni is best known as Dermot Mulroney's wife but has carved a life separate from her famous spouse. She enjoys living an otherwise secluded life away from the limelight while supporting her husband from the sidelines.

