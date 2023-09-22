Catriona McGinn's biography: the life story of Mark-Paul Gosselaar's wife

American actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar grew up in the limelight, having risen to prominence through his role as Zack Morris in Saved by the Bell. Fans who grew up with him on their screens have become invested in his life over the years, especially regarding his romantic life. His wife, Catriona McGinn, arouses exceptional curiosity among his fans. What do we know of Catriona?

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and his wife, Catriona McGinn, attended ABC Television's Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, on January 8, 2020. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Catriona McGinn’s spouse has since become an established and respected actor in Hollywood, coming a long way from his childhood acting days. What roles has he taken on since then? Here, we reveal Catriona and Mark-Paul's life.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Catriona Gosselaar (née McGinn) Date of birth June 22, 1978 Age 45 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Undisclosed location in Canada Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality Canadian/American Marital status Married to Mark-Paul Harry Gosselaar (2012) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 60 kg (most widely reported) Height 180 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Profession Businesswoman/project manager Education Simon Fraser University and McGill University Native language English Net worth $750,000 (most widely reported) Social media profiles LinkedIn

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Born in Panorama City, California, Mark-Paul Gosselaar was destined for stardom. The actor's role as Zack Morris in Saved by the Bell catalysed his exceptional commercial success in the entertainment industry. Mark-Paul won the Young Artist Award for Best Young Actor Starring in an Off-Primetime Series in 1991, marking him a substantial commercial success.

What happened to Mark-Paul Gosselaar?

The actor's career only progressed after Saved By the Bell, with various genres under his belt. Some of his most prominent roles in recent times include:

Franklin & Bash (2011 to 2014)

NYPD Blue (2001 to 2005)

The Passage (2019)

Pitch (2016)

There is a comprehensive list of his acting credits here.

How old is Mark-Paul Gosselaar?

Mark-Paul was born on March 1, 1974, and is 49 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

The actor and his wife attended the premiere of Disney On Ice's ’Frozen’ at Staples Center on December 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Who is Mark-Paul Gosselaar married to?

He has been married twice. Mark-Paul's first marriage was to Lisa Ann Russell, an American actress and model. The former couple met when Lisa made a guest appearance on Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993). They were married between 1996 and 2011.

The actor then met Catriona McGinn, whom he met in 2010. The couple wed in July 2012 at a breathtaking Provençal-style winery in Santa Ynez and have been happily married since.

What ethnicity is Mark-Paul Gosselaar?

The actor is Caucasian. The youngest of four children, Mark-Paul was the only one of his siblings not born in the Netherlands. His father, Hans Gosselaar, is of German and Dutch-Jewish descent. Mark-Paul's mother, Paula van den Brink, is of Dutch-Indonesian descent.

Mark-Paul's Jewish paternal great-grandparents, Hartog and Hester Gosselaar, were among those killed during the Holocaust at the Sobibor extermination camp.

Does Mark-Paul Gosselaar have children?

Mark-Paul has four children from his two marriages. The actor shares two children with his ex-wife, Lisa Ann Russell: a son, Michael Charles Gosselaar, and a daughter, Ava Lorenn Gosselaar. Michael Charles was born on January 21, 2004, and Ava Lorenn was born on May 7, 2006.

He then went on to have more kids with Catriona McGinn, his second wife. The duo welcomed two children, Lachlyn Hope Gosselaar and Dekker Edward Gosselaar.

The entire family attended the Mattel Party On The Pier at Santa Monica Pier on September 27, 2015, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Mike Windle

Source: Getty Images

Mark-Paul Gosselaar's net worth

Mark-Paul's decades-long career has earned him an impressive net worth. According to various sources, the actor's net worth is $8 million.

Catriona McGinn

Catriona McGinn is Mark-Paul Gosselaar's other half, a supportive wife and motivated businesswoman. After studying at Simon Fraser University and McGill University, Catriona entered project management and interior design and achieved significant success in her chosen business fields. What else do we know of her?

Catriona McGinn’s age

Catriona was born on June 22, 1978. She is 45 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Catriona McGinn’s height

The businesswoman stands tall at 180 cm. Mark-Paul Gosselaar's height is 180 cm, too, making the couple's height evenly matched.

Catriona McGinn’s net worth

According to her LinkedIn profile, Catriona is a project manager with experience as an interior designer. Her successful career has helped her create a substantial net worth of $750,000.

The happy couple have been married since 2012. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Catriona McGinn is married to a beloved actor, but she is more than her famous union. Catriona has become a successful businesswoman with many years of project management experience.

Source: Briefly News