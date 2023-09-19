Nick Vujicic's wife, Kanae Miyahara, is the apple of his eye

Evangelist and motivational speaker Nick Vujicic has inspired many worldwide through his tale of hope and endurance despite his disability. Nick's wife has been one of his biggest supporters, often pictured by his side. Who is Nick Vujicic’s wife? Read on for more on what we know about Kanae Miyahara.

Nick Vujicic and his wife, Kanae Miyahara, attended the ‘Same Kind of Different as Me premiere at Westwood Village Theatre on October 12, 2017, in Westwood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Nick Vujicic’s wife has become an internet personality through her marriage to the motivational speaker, often posting content relating to how the family navigates daily life. The couple's children are included on their social media pages, showing a picture-perfect family.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kanae Miyahara Date of birth December 20 (year unknown) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Mexico City, Mexico, North America Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence California, USA Current nationality American/Japanese Marital status Married to Nick Vujicic (2012) Ethnicity Mexican/Japanese descent Gender Female Height 165 cm (most widely reported) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings One sister (Yoshie Miyahara) Net worth $500,000 Social media profiles Instagram

Kanae and her husband are a strong family unit, often supporting and praising one another publicly through interviews and social media pages. Their social media accounts also showcase their strong faith and devotion to God.

Nick Vujicic

Nicholas James Vujicic was born on December 4, 1982, and has proven himself as a fighter. Nick was born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disorder which causes the absence of arms and legs.

Is Nick Vujicic married?

Nick is a beloved figure, making many fans wonder whether he is in a relationship. The public figure is married to Kanae Miyahara, and the couple show a united front frequently in the public eye.

When did Nick and Kanae get married?

The happy couple got engaged in 2011 when Nick popped the question on a yacht in Santa Barbara. They were married on February 12, 2012.

Is Nick Vujicic still married?

Nick and Kanae wed over a decade ago, prompting fans to wonder whether their relationship is still strong. The couple remain happily married as of 2023.

How did Nick Vujicic meet his wife?

The power couple met while Nick was travelling America and appearing as a guest speaker at events. Kanae was in attendance at an event that Nick was speaking at while in Dallas, Texas, and the couple met and hit it off instantly.

Adam Dirks, Bethany Hamilton, Kanae Vujicic, and Nick Vujicic pose together at the ‘Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable’ premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

What made Kanae get attracted to Nick?

People consider first impressions the most important, and some are superficial in what they find attractive about people. In Kanae's case, Nick's disability was never a factor in her attraction towards him.

She said of their meeting: 'The moment I met Nick, I was looking for other things and all the things I found in him.' She elaborated, 'He is not only a boyfriend material, but he could be my husband.'

Nick Vujicic’s net worth

The motivational speaker has travelled the world, spreading his inspirational story, his religious views, and how God came into his life, transforming it for the better.

According to most reports, his massive global reach has earned him a net worth of between $500,000 and $1.5 million.

Kanae Miyahara

Kanae Miyahara is known for being Nick's partner-in-crime, yet she only rose to public prominence through her relationship and subsequent marriage to Nick. Since becoming well-known, Kanae has become a media personality who often documents her family's life and posts about her religious beliefs.

The motivational speaker performed in Kyiv, Ukraine on September 17, 2017. Photo: Sergii Kharchenko

Source: Getty Images

Nationality of Nick Vujicic’s wife

According to reports, Kanae Miyahara has dual citizenship. Born to a Mexican father and a Japanese mother, she holds American and Japanese citizenship.

Kanae Miyahara’s parents

It is reported her mother is an agricultural engineer, but it remains unknown what her father's occupation is. Kanae Miyahara’s sister is Yoshie Miyahara, who works in real estate.

Kanae Miyahara’s children

The couple have a total of four children. Their first child was a son named Kiyoshi, born in 2013. Their next child was Dejan, his second son, born in 2015. The couple then went on to have a set of twins, daughters Ellie Laurel and Olivia Lei, born in 2017.

Krista Moorman, Producer Darren Moorman, Nick Vujicic, and Kanae Miyahara attended the ‘Same Kind Of Different As Me’ premiere on October 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

Kanae Miyahara’s profiles

Nick Vujicic’s wife’s Instagram page is @kanaevujicic, with 149K followers. You can find the public figure through his Instagram handle, @nickvujicic, with 1.7 million followers. His Twitter profile is under @nickvujicic, with 394K followers.

Kanae Miyahara’s net worth has yet to be confirmed, making it difficult to state a value definitively. The most widely reported value is $500,000.

Kanae Miyahara's devotion to her husband, family, and faith comes first in her life, with her social media being filled with admiration for her children, Nick and God.

READ ALSO: F. Murray Abraham's wife Kate Hannan: Life story and cause of death

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about F. Murray Abraham's wife, Kate Hannan, who has since tragically passed on. What happened to Kate?

Keep reading for more on Kate's life, including her profession, family life, and cause of death.

Source: Briefly News