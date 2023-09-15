A sneak peak of Beyoncé's twins: Sir and Rumi Carter's lavish lifestyle

Beyoncé, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is a highly acclaimed American singer, songwriter, actress, and producer. Beyoncé first gained recognition as the lead vocalist of the R&B girl group Destiny's Child. Aside from her successful entertainment career, her personal life has been under scrutiny among her fans. Who are Beyonce’s twins, Sir and Rumi Carter?

Beyonce’s twins, Sir and Rumi Carter. Photo: @__Onixivy_ on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Beyonce has been in the entertainment industry since 1997 and has released numerous albums and hit singles such as Crazy in Love, Baby Boy, Irreplaceable, and If I Were a Boy. Beyonce’s twins, Sir and Rumi, Carter have found themselves in the spotlight, and their presence has added an extra layer of intrigue to the Carter family legacy.

Sir and Rumi Carter's profile summary

Profile Sir Rumi Full name Sir Carter Rumi Carter Gender Male Female Date of birth 13 June 2017 13 June 2017 Age 6 years old (as of 2023) 6 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Father Jay Z Jay Z Mother Beyonce Beyonce Siblings Rumi, Blue Ivy Sir, Blue Ivy

Who are Beyonce’s twins?

Sir Carter and Rumi Carter are the twin children of American singer and actress Beyoncé and her husband, rapper and music mogul Jay-Z. The twins were born at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. Their nationality is American, and they are of Louisana Creole-American and African-American heritage.

Beyoncé confirmed she was pregnant with Rumi and Sir in February 2017 via an Instagram post that showed her cradling her baby bump. On 13 July 2017, Beyoncé shared the first pictures of her twins on her Instagram page. The picture was as popular as the one posted during her pregnancy. The post revealed the names of the twins.

While Rumi was reportedly named for the Persian poet Rumi, Sir was supposedly named for one of his most famous poems. Rumi Carter made her first on-screen appearance in the 2020 American musical film Black Is King, written, directed, and produced by Beyoncé.

Rumi Carter made her first on-screen appearance in the 2020 American musical film Black Is King. Photo: @BeyLegion, @TheJuicePop on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Rumi and Sir Carter have a sibling?

Sir and Rumi Carter have an older sister named Blue Ivy. Blue Ivy was born in January 2012 at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. She is an up-and-coming singer. In 2021, she won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for her work in the Brown Skin Girl video.

How old is Rumi and Sir Carter?

The celebrity twins are six years old as of 2023. When were Beyonce’s twins born? They were born on 13 June 2017. Their zodiac sign is Gemini. Among the twins, Sir Carter is the younger one.

Where are Rumi and Sir Carter now?

The twins are currently living with their parents in a mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Are Rumi Carter and Sir Carter twins?

Yes, Rumi and Sir are twins. They were born on 13 June 2017.

How old was Beyoncé when Blue Ivy was born?

Blue Ivy is a budding American singer. Photo: @beyonce on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Blue Ivy Carter was born on 7 January 2012 when her mother was 30 years old. Blue Ivy is a budding American singer. She is the first-born daughter of musicians Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Why don't we see Rumi and Sir Carter?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are known for being private about their personal lives, especially regarding their children, so there is limited publicly available information about Sir and Rumi Carter. However, Beyoncé has shared some glimpses of their family life, including photos and moments with their children, through her social media pages.

Beyoncé has captured the hearts of fans worldwide not only with her extraordinary talent but also with her personal life. In the summer of 2017, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, welcomed a new chapter in their lives with the arrival of their twins, Sir and Rumi Carter. These two young siblings, born into the lap of music royalty, have been the subject of immense fascination and adoration since their birth.

READ ALSO: Cameron Robbie, Margot Robbie's brother, is also in the entertainment industry

Briefly.co.za recently published an intriguing article about Cameron Robbie. Margot Robbie's brother, Cameron Robbie, is an Australian actor, Instagram influencer and presenter. He was born on 9 February 1995 in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, where he currently resides.

Cameron has also pursued a career in the entertainment industry like her sister. He began his acting career in 2009 and is best known for his roles in Neighbours (2021) and People You May Know (2016). He, however, first gained public recognition as Margot Robbie's brother.

Source: Briefly News