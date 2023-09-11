Gerald McRaney's spouse, Delta Burke, is a talented actress

Gerald McRaney's wife, Delta Burke, was the belle of the ball in the 1980s, but now a sighting of the former Emmy-nominated actress is rare. Who is Gerald McRaney's wife, and what has she been up to since she was last seen?

Delta Burke spent a few years on Broadway. She made her debut in 2002 after joining the cast of Thoroughly Modern Millie, and in 2005, she portrayed Truvy in Steel Magnolias.

Delta Burke's profile and bio summary

Full name Delta Ramona Leah Burke Date of birth 30 July 1956 Age 67 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Leo Place of birth Orlando, Florida, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Height 5'5'' Eye colour Blue Hair colour Black Gender Female Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Husband Gerald McRaney Children None Parents Jean Burke Frederick Burke Siblings Jonathan Burke Jennifer Burke Education London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts Profession Actress Film producer Author Social media None

How old is Delta Burke?

The former Designing Women star turned 67 in 2023. She was born to a single mother, Jean, on 30 July 1956 in Orlando, Florida, USA. According to reports, her father, Frederick, adopted her after marrying her mother. The actress has never met her biological father.

Who is Delta Burke married to?

Delta is married to NCIS: Los Angeles actor Gerald McRaney. They first met when Delta appeared on Simon & Simon, where McRaney starred. In the same year, he appeared in two episodes of Designing Women. Two years later, in 1989, they wed.

Their earliest public appearance as a couple was at the 1987 Primetime Emmy Awards. McRaney shared in an interview that he proposed on their second date despite close friends advising him not to marry an actress.

The former This Is Us actor disagreed with his friends and added that marrying someone in the same industry had benefits. He said:

"They are the only people who understand this insanity. If I’m on location and I don’t call her until 2 o’clock in the morning, no big deal. She knows."

Is Delta Burke and Gerald still married?

Delta Burke and Gerald McRaney are still together and have been married for 34 years as of 2023. The former Simon & Simon star mentioned that they plan to move to Central Florida in the near future, where they will spend the remainder of their lives together.

Does Gerald McRaney have a deaf son?

Yes, the Major Dad star's son, Angus, is deaf. In an interview, the actor shared that his son was diagnosed with moderate to severe hearing loss when he was four due to neural damage that occurred at birth and progressively worsened.

Delta Burke's career

According to her IMDb profile, the former Miss Florida's acting career started in 1979. She had a starring role in the TV movie The Seekers and the series The Chisholms.

A few years before her career-defining show, the Florida-born star secured leading roles in the 1982's Filthy Rich and HBO's first weekly series Ist & Ten in 1984.

In 1986, Burke portrayed Suzanne Sugarbaker on CBS's sitcom Designing Women. This would be the role that the actress would be best known for.

The show centred around four women who ran an interior design firm in Atlanta. Delta earned two Emmy nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Despite being a fan favourite, the actress was fired from the show after five seasons. She publicly accused the show's producers, Harry Thomason and Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, of psychologically abusing her.

The disparaging remarks from the producers of Designing Women did not deter her career. ABC greenlit the sitcom Delta, starring the American actress. However, the sitcom failed to pull in ratings and was cancelled after one season.

In 1995, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason and Burke called a truce as the actress was approached to portray Suzanne Sugarbaker again in the spinoff Women of the House.

The show was cancelled three months after the premiere due to poor reviews. This became Burke's second failed attempt at returning to the screen.

Five years later, the Emmy-nominated actress tried reviving her career on ABC's DAG, but 16 episodes later, the show failed to impress and was cancelled.

Where is Delta Burke now?

The actress was set to make a comeback in 2012 on a show called Counter Culture, but she suffered an injury on set while shooting the pilot. The show was scrapped after that.

The former Women of the House actress has since remained out of the spotlight. She was notably absent from the Designing Women virtual reunion in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the former pageant queen has had no new projects lined up, and she has no desire to return to the show business. Her primary focus is her health.

Delta Burke gained notoriety in the mid-80s when she portrayed Suzanne Sugarbaker, but it did not last. After a falling out with her producers and multiple cancelled shows, the former Florida beauty queen has spent the last two decades being the supporting wife to her actor husband, Gerald McRaney.

