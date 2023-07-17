Bear Blu Jarecki's biography: All about Alicia Silverstone's son

Bear Blu Jarecki is an American celebrity child best known as Alicia Silverstone's son with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. Alicia, a renowned on-screen star, is widely recognized for starring in Clueless and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleased. On the other hand, Christopher is a musician and radio host who rose to stardom for his work as a frontman for the band S.T.U.N.

Although Bear rose to prominence because of his parents' celebrity status, he also gained notoriety because of his lifestyle choices. His signature long hair has often raised eyebrows on his gender. Discover more juicy details about the celebrity kid.

Bear Blu Jarecki's profile summary and bio

Full name Bear Blu Jarecki Nickname Bear Gender Male Date of birth 5 May 2011 Age 12 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki Famous for Being a celebrity kid

How old is Bear Blu Jarecki?

Bear Blu Jarecki (aged 12 as of 2023) was born on 5 May 2011 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

How did Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki meet?

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki first met in 1997 in a movie theatre. After an 8-year-dating period, the duo tied the knot on 11 June 2005 in Lake Tahoe, California. However, they separated in February 2018 after 13 years of marriage. In May 2018, the ex-pair filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in November 2018.

Bear Blu Jarecki's haircut

In 2022, Alicia posted on Instagram that her son decided to cut off his waist-length hair and try a new look after growing it out for pretty much all his life. Due to his long hair, Blu was once bullied at a surf camp.

Who is the actress that sleeps with her 11-year-old son?

During a chat on The Ellen Fisher Podcast, Alicia Silverstone revealed that she and her 11-year-old son still share a bed. She described her parenting style as simply following what nature taught her.

What does Bear Blu Jarecki do for a living?

Alicia Silverstone's son has yet to begin his professional journey. However, his parents have thriving careers.

How much is Bear Blu Jarecki's net worth?

The youngster lives under the affluence and wealth of his parents. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alicia has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. Conversely, Christopher's net worth is allegedly $5 million. The ex-couple has amassed this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

Bear Blu Jarecki's profiles

The celebrity kid is not active on social media. He does not have Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts.

Bear Blu Jarecki became famous even before birth, thanks to his celebrity parents. He lives in Los Angeles, California, USA, with his mother, who shares joint custody with her ex-husband.

