Who is Anthony Kiedis' girlfriend today? Facts about his dating history

American musician Anthony Kiedis is the Red Hot Chili Peppers (RHCP) frontman, a massively successful American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1982. His personal life has always had a significant buzz surrounding it, especially regarding his love life. What do we know of Anthony Kiedis' girlfriend?

Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on 21 January 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Dave Simpson

Source: Getty Images

Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, guitarist Hillel Slovak, bassist Flea, and drummer Jack Irons founded the band and were classmates at Fairfax High School. RHCP's first performance was in 1982, playing to about 30 people. Since then, the band has reached worldwide popularity. With huge success comes intense interest in their personal lives. Discover more about Anthony Kiedis' girlfriends and who he is dating now.

Profile summary

Full name Anthony Kiedis Nickname ‘Tony’, ‘The Swan’, and ‘The Tuff Daddy’ Date of birth November 1, 1962 Age 61 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Malibu, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity White Gender Male Weight 77 kg (most widely reported) Height 175 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Blackie Dammett and Peggy Idema Children One son (Everly Bear Kiedis) Profession Vocalist, songwriter, actor, lyricist, and rapper Education Fairfax High School and the University of California Native language English Net worth $155 million Social media profiles Instagram (band's social media)

How old is Anthony Kiedis?

Anthony Kiedis (aged 61 years as of 2023) was born on 1 November 1962 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA. Kiedis' parents are Blackie Dammett, his father, and his mother is Margaret Noble. Blackie, formerly John Kiedis, was an actor who has since passed, starring in productions like Lethal Weapon (1987). Margaret remains out of the limelight.

Anthony Kiedis' girlfriends

There is a growing interest in Anthony Kiedis' relationships in 2023 and who his girlfriend is. He has previously boasted about being romantically linked with over 100 women, sparking more public interest.

Anthony is not believed to be in a relationship as of 2023. He has previously been linked to various women. He was linked to Ukrainian actress, model, dancer, and contortionist Marina Mazepa in 2022 after they were caught dining out together and had various outings following their initial dinner date. There was no further evidence of their relationship following these sightings.

Anthony and model Helena Vestergaard were linked in January 2013 and enjoyed various holidays together until they split in 2015. Before this, the singer was in a relationship with Heather Christie, the mother of his child. They dated from 2004 to 2008.

Claire Essex and Anthony are reported to have had a rocky relationship for years before calling it quits. They began an on-and-off relationship in 1998, which ended permanently in 2003. British-American actress Ione Skye and Anthony were linked in the 1980s, but their controversial age gap had been the catalyst for why the couple ended their two-year relationship.

The band frontman dated Israeli-American actress Haya Handel between 1979 and 1982. Anthony and Melanie C dated during the late 1990s, and he discussed their relationship in his memoir, Scar Tissue, stating it was passionate yet tumultuous at times.

Jennifer Bruce and the singer were linked in the 1980s for two years while meeting on the punk rock party scene in Los Angeles. They broke up when Anthony left the city to attend rehab.

Anthony and Claire Essex, also known as Yohanna Logan, had an on-and-off relationship. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Is Anthony Kiedis still with Helena Vestergaard?

According to sources, Australian model Helena Vestergaard and Anthony Kiedis were first linked in January 2013. The couple eventually split sometime in 2015, and it is reported that the RHCP album, The Getaway, was inspired by their relationship and its demise.

Did Heidi Klum date Anthony Kiedis?

TheThings reported that model Heidi Klum and Anthony Kiedis were linked once she was divorced for the first time. The relationship was not highly publicised but was acknowledged when Anthony touched on their former union.

Anthony stated: 'The hottest woman in the world was my girlfriend; that made me really proud. I saw her and immediately fell in love with her.' And further added later: 'A man can be happy, with a woman like her at his side. She is not only beautiful but also intelligent, a successful businesswoman, and a great mother.'

Anthony Kiedis and Everly Bear Kiedis at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs on November 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Does Anthony Kiedis have children?

Anthony Kiedis' children include just one child, a son named Everly Bear Kiedis. Everly was born on October 2, 2007. Everly remains out of the public eye due to the efforts of his parents.

Who did Anthony Kiedis have kids with?

Anthony shares Everly with his former partner, artist Heather Christie. According to sources, the couple met at a party in 2004, although she was in a relationship then, seeing the former couple start as friends. They went on to date between 2004 and 2008.

The former couple were also included in a custody battle in 2018, which Anthony Kiedis eventually lost.

Who was Anthony Kiedis’ babysitter?

The beloved musician was exposed to fame long before he became a widely known figure. Anthony mentioned in his memoir that iconic popstar Cher was his babysitter when he was 13.

Anthony Kiedis’ teeth are a trending topic, as they are distinctively unique. Photo: Vince Bucci

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Kiedis’ net worth

The massively successful singer is valued at $155 million. Anthony's prominent net worth is thanks to his decades-long career in music.

The constant hype surrounding Anthony Kiedis' girlfriend shows that his fans are constantly interested in the singer's personal life, especially following his controversial statements on how many women he has had relations with. With various high and low-profile relationships to his name, he is single as of 2023.

