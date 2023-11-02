Where does Garth Brooks live? All the properties owned by him and Trisha Yearwood
Garth Brooks is a well-known American country music singer and songwriter. His famous songs and albums include Friends in Low Places, The Dance, The Thunder Rolls, and No Fences. Due to his prominence, most fans are curious about his personal life. So, where does Garth Brooks live?
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were married in 2005 and have owned a few luxurious properties, making them one of country music's most powerful couples. They are also musical collaborators and have often performed and recorded duets together.
Where does Garth Brooks live?
Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, have several beautiful homes in various locations in the United States but primarily reside in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are some of Garth Brooks' homes:
Nashville house
Their primary house is located in Goodlettsville, TN, near Nashville. They purchased it for $432,500 in 1990. This 5,551 square foot house sits on a 19.8-acre and features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home also has a pool and garage. Here are some pictures of Garth Brooks' house.
Oklahoma House
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's house sits on 2.4 acres in Owasso, Oklahoma. The $3.5 million home has nine bathrooms, seven bedrooms, two kitchens, a gym, and a 5-car garage.
The fact that his ex-wife had relocated his three daughters there necessitated him to remain close. They purchased the house in 2014, promising to relocate to Tennessee once their daughters graduated from high school.
Malibu House
Garth and his wife, at some point, owned a mansion in Malibu's Paradise Cove at $7 million. They sold it in 2016 to Adam Bernhard, an internet entrepreneur. The house featured four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home also had a basketball court.
Where is Garth Brooks from?
Garth Brooks, whose full name is Troyal Garth Brooks, was born on February 7, 1962, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA. He had a relatively typical American upbringing in a middle-class family. He was raised in a family of six children. His parents, Troyal Raymond Brooks, a draftsman, and Colleen Carroll, supported his interests in music and performing.
Did Garth Brooks go to college?
He attended Oklahoma State University on an athletic scholarship and pursued a degree in advertising. While in college, his passion for music grew, and he played in various local bands.
Are Trisha and Garth still married?
Brooks is married to Trisha Yearwood. Trisha Yearwood is also a well-known country music artist, cookbook author, and television personality. The couple got married in December 2005, and they are still together.
Trisha is known for her successful music career with hits like She's in Love with the Boy and How Do I Live. She has also hosted her cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, and authored several cookbooks.
Previously, Garth was married to Sandy Mahl on May 24, 1986, but they later divorced. They had three daughters, Taylor Mayne Pearl, August Anna, and Allie Colleen.
Garth Brooks' career
His incredible success in country music marks his career, innovative approach to live performances, and enduring influence on the genre. Here is an overview of his career:
Early career
After college, Brooks moved to Nashville, Tennessee, often considered the world's country music capital. He worked various jobs, including as a bouncer and a boot salesman, while trying to make a name for himself in the country music scene.
Breakthrough
In 1989, Brooks released his self-titled debut album, which marked the beginning of his highly successful career in country music. The album included singles like Much Too Young and If Tomorrow Never Comes. It was a critical and commercial success, setting the stage for his rise to stardom.
Albums
Here are some of his major studio albums:
- 1989: Garth Brooks
- 1990: No Fences
- 1991: Ropin' the Wind
- 1992: The Chase
- 1993: In Pieces
- 1995: Fresh Horses
- 1997: Sevens
Songs
Here are some of his well-known songs:
- Friends in Low Places
- Unanswered Prayers
- Two Piña Coladas
- Shameless
- The Thunder Rolls
- If Tomorrow Never Comes
- Standing Outside the Fire
- Longneck Bottle
- Callin' Baton Rouge
Retirement and comeback
In 2001, Garth announced his retirement from recording and touring to spend more time with his family. However, he returned to music in 2009, and his The Ultimate Hits album featured new material. He continued to tour and release albums.
Where is Garth Brooks now?
Brooks is still pursuing his music tours and concerts across the United States and beyond. His music continues to be popular, and he remains a beloved figure in the country music industry. He is often referred to as one of the greatest country artists ever.
Why is Trisha selling her Nashville home?
The country singer and celebrity chef Trisha Yearwood is selling her Nashville home for $4.5 million. She purchased the 6,553-square-foot home in 2000 and feels it needs a new owner. The house sits on nearly five acres of fenced and gated property and features seven bathrooms and five bedrooms.
She has been married for close to two decades, and she feels she does not need to have a backup home. Once she bought the property, she lived there for a while before she relocated to Oklahoma to live with her husband. The couple often used the home every time they were in town.
Did Garth Brooks live in Owasso, Oklahoma?
Garth Brooks' ranch is near Owasso, a suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The couple has been known to spend time at this ranch, and it serves as a private retreat for them. They lived there before moving to Nashville in 2014.
What is Garth Brooks' net worth?
Brooks has accumulated a net worth of $400 million, making him one of the world's most acclaimed country music artists. He derives his vast wealth from his successful music career.
Where does Garth Brooks live? The above are the few properties Garth and his wife, Trisha, owned. He is one of the world's most successful and beloved country music artists. His impact on the genre is significant regarding record sales and live performances.
Source: Briefly News