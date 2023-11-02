Garth Brooks is a well-known American country music singer and songwriter. His famous songs and albums include Friends in Low Places, The Dance, The Thunder Rolls, and No Fences. Due to his prominence, most fans are curious about his personal life. So, where does Garth Brooks live?

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. Photo by Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were married in 2005 and have owned a few luxurious properties, making them one of country music's most powerful couples. They are also musical collaborators and have often performed and recorded duets together.

Where does Garth Brooks live?

Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, have several beautiful homes in various locations in the United States but primarily reside in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are some of Garth Brooks' homes:

Nashville house

Their primary house is located in Goodlettsville, TN, near Nashville. They purchased it for $432,500 in 1990. This 5,551 square foot house sits on a 19.8-acre and features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home also has a pool and garage. Here are some pictures of Garth Brooks' house.

Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, have lived in their Nashville home for years. Photo: @Garth (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Oklahoma House

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's house sits on 2.4 acres in Owasso, Oklahoma. The $3.5 million home has nine bathrooms, seven bedrooms, two kitchens, a gym, and a 5-car garage.

The fact that his ex-wife had relocated his three daughters there necessitated him to remain close. They purchased the house in 2014, promising to relocate to Tennessee once their daughters graduated from high school.

Malibu House

Garth and his wife, at some point, owned a mansion in Malibu's Paradise Cove at $7 million. They sold it in 2016 to Adam Bernhard, an internet entrepreneur. The house featured four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home also had a basketball court.

Where is Garth Brooks from?

Garth Brooks, whose full name is Troyal Garth Brooks, was born on February 7, 1962, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA. He had a relatively typical American upbringing in a middle-class family. He was raised in a family of six children. His parents, Troyal Raymond Brooks, a draftsman, and Colleen Carroll, supported his interests in music and performing.

Garth Brooks and singer Trisha Yearwood at the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Did Garth Brooks go to college?

He attended Oklahoma State University on an athletic scholarship and pursued a degree in advertising. While in college, his passion for music grew, and he played in various local bands.

Are Trisha and Garth still married?

Brooks is married to Trisha Yearwood. Trisha Yearwood is also a well-known country music artist, cookbook author, and television personality. The couple got married in December 2005, and they are still together.

Trisha is known for her successful music career with hits like She's in Love with the Boy and How Do I Live. She has also hosted her cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, and authored several cookbooks.

Previously, Garth was married to Sandy Mahl on May 24, 1986, but they later divorced. They had three daughters, Taylor Mayne Pearl, August Anna, and Allie Colleen.

Garth Brooks' career

His incredible success in country music marks his career, innovative approach to live performances, and enduring influence on the genre. Here is an overview of his career:

Singer Garth Brooks poses for a portrait at the Sinatra 100: An All-Star GRAMMY Concert at Wynn Las Vegas on December 2, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Mike Windle

Source: Getty Images

Early career

After college, Brooks moved to Nashville, Tennessee, often considered the world's country music capital. He worked various jobs, including as a bouncer and a boot salesman, while trying to make a name for himself in the country music scene.

Breakthrough

In 1989, Brooks released his self-titled debut album, which marked the beginning of his highly successful career in country music. The album included singles like Much Too Young and If Tomorrow Never Comes. It was a critical and commercial success, setting the stage for his rise to stardom.

Albums

Here are some of his major studio albums:

1989: Garth Brooks

1990: No Fences

1991: Ropin' the Wind

1992: The Chase

1993: In Pieces

1995: Fresh Horses

1997: Sevens

Songs

Here are some of his well-known songs:

Friends in Low Places

Unanswered Prayers

Two Piña Coladas

Shameless

The Thunder Rolls

If Tomorrow Never Comes

Standing Outside the Fire

Longneck Bottle

Callin' Baton Rouge

Garth and Yearwood at the 2019 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2019. Photo by Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Retirement and comeback

In 2001, Garth announced his retirement from recording and touring to spend more time with his family. However, he returned to music in 2009, and his The Ultimate Hits album featured new material. He continued to tour and release albums.

Where is Garth Brooks now?

Brooks is still pursuing his music tours and concerts across the United States and beyond. His music continues to be popular, and he remains a beloved figure in the country music industry. He is often referred to as one of the greatest country artists ever.

Why is Trisha selling her Nashville home?

The country singer and celebrity chef Trisha Yearwood is selling her Nashville home for $4.5 million. She purchased the 6,553-square-foot home in 2000 and feels it needs a new owner. The house sits on nearly five acres of fenced and gated property and features seven bathrooms and five bedrooms.

She has been married for close to two decades, and she feels she does not need to have a backup home. Once she bought the property, she lived there for a while before she relocated to Oklahoma to live with her husband. The couple often used the home every time they were in town.

Trisha's historic Southern Manor home. Photo: @Garth (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did Garth Brooks live in Owasso, Oklahoma?

Garth Brooks' ranch is near Owasso, a suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The couple has been known to spend time at this ranch, and it serves as a private retreat for them. They lived there before moving to Nashville in 2014.

What is Garth Brooks' net worth?

Brooks has accumulated a net worth of $400 million, making him one of the world's most acclaimed country music artists. He derives his vast wealth from his successful music career.

Where does Garth Brooks live? The above are the few properties Garth and his wife, Trisha, owned. He is one of the world's most successful and beloved country music artists. His impact on the genre is significant regarding record sales and live performances.

