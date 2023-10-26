Mike Singletary's children, career, and personal life make news headlines. He is a former American football player and coach, best known as a linebacker with the Chicago Bears in the NFL. During his career, he was one of the most dominant and respected linebackers in the league's history, all while raising his children and building a larger family.

Mike Singletary of the San Francisco 49ers poses for his 2009 NFL headshot at photo day in San Francisco, California. Photo by NFL Photos

Source: Getty Images

Mike was known for his intense playing style, exceptional field leadership, and ability to read and react to plays precisely. He was a crucial figure in the Chicago Bears' dominant defence during the 1980s, known as the Monsters of the Midway. Here is everything about Mike Singletary's family.

Mike Singletary's profile and bio summary

Full name Mike Singletary Gender Male Date of birth October 9, 1958 Age 65 years old (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Houston, Texas, the United States Nationality American Religion Christian Parents Charles Singletary and Rudell Singletary University Baylor University Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Kim Singletary Children 7 Profession Professional football coach and former player Social media X (Twitter), Instagram Net worth $8 million

Who are Mike Singletary's children?

Mike is a family man blessed with seven wonderful children in his marriage with his wife, Kim Singletary, an American businesswoman. These are the details of Mike Singletary's kids:

Mike and his wife, Kim Singletary. They are blessed with seven children. Photo: @Singletary (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kristen Singletary

Kristen (age 37 years as of 2023) was born on June 15, 1986, and she is Mike and Kim's first child. She works in public relations for the Changing Our Perspective organization, where the father is the founder, while the mother works as the vice president. She is also an avid football lover and enjoys Christmas music.

Matthew Singletary

He was born on February 22, 1988, in Chicago, Illinois. The 35-year-old is an actor and writer. He is known for appearing in notable films such as The Big Day, Hood, Emerson Heights, and How to Be a Vampire. Before his acting career, he was into athletics and was a Baylor football player.

Jill Singletary

Jill (33 years of age as of 2023) was born on February 6, 1990, in Chicago, Illinois. She is a former Illinois Institute of Art volleyball player and is currently focused on her career as an artist and lifestyle blogger. She is also celebrated as the wife to former NFL star Oshiomogho Atogwe.

Jackie Singletary

Jackie (30 years old as of 2023), born on January 10, 1993, is a podcast host and social media influencer with over 500k followers on Instagram. Her podcast addresses relationships, finances, and conflicts. She is also a proud mother to three daughters.

Brooke Singletary

Brooke (age 29 years) was born on May 18, 1994. She is also a social media influencer and runs a blog, Someday Daughter, where she shares her thoughts and hobbies to inspire other women. She is married to Mathew McReynolds, and they are raising three children.

Becky Singletary

Becky (27 years old) was born on January 10, 1996. She studied Sociology at Baylor University and later worked as a field administrator in RQ Construction. She is currently a recruiter at HealthTrust Workforce Solutions.

John Singletary

John (25 years old) was born on February 17, 1998, and is Mike and Kim's youngest child. He also attended Baylor University and graduated in 2020. He maintains a private life and does not share much of his personal life on social media.

How old is Mike Singletary?

Mike (aged 65 years as of 2023) was born in Houston, Texas, on October 9, 1958. He grew up in a large family, the youngest of 10 children. Singletary's upbringing was marked by the strong influence of his parents, Charles and Rudell Singletary, who instilled in him the values of hard work, discipline, and faith.

Mike is best known as a linebacker with the Chicago Bears in the National Football League (NFL). Photo by NFL Photos

Source: UGC

Mike Singletary's education

Mike attended Baylor University, pursued his education, and earned a degree in Speech Communications. While there, he played college football and continued his education. He was an exceptional linebacker for the Baylor Bears and became known for his outstanding skills and leadership.

Mike Singletary's career

After completing his college education and football career at Baylor, Mike had a highly successful career in the National Football League (NFL) as a linebacker with the Chicago Bears. His success in the NFL, both as a player and later as a coach, added to his legacy in football.

Singletary was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and 1988. He helped lead the Chicago Bears to victory in Super Bowl XX in 1986, where he was a crucial part of the famed Monsters of the Midway defence. He established himself as one of the NFL's most dominant and respected linebackers.

Coaching career

After retiring as a player, Mike transitioned into coaching, serving as the assistant head coach and later as the interim head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2008.

Singletary was named the head coach of the 49ers in 2009 and remained in that role until he was relieved of his duties during the 2010 season. While coaching the 49ers, he was known for his motivational and intense coaching style. Under his leadership, the 49ers showed improvement and narrowly missed the playoffs in 2011.

Mike Singletary's career as a player and coach significantly impacted the NFL. He is widely respected for his contributions to the game, and his name is often associated with the Chicago Bears' dominant defences of the 1980s.

Mike was an exceptional linebacker for the Baylor Bears and became known for his outstanding skills and leadership. Photo by NFL Photos

Source: UGC

What was Mike Singletary's 40 time?

Mike Singletary's 40-yard dash time in his playing days with the Chicago Bears was 4.6. The 40-yard dash time measures a player's speed and acceleration.

What happened to Mike Singletary?

His most recent coaching stint was with the San Francisco 49ers, where he served as the head coach from 2009 until his duties were relieved during the 2010 season. He then spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as a linebackers coach.

Does Mike Singletary have a son?

Mike has two sons, Matt and John Singletary. Matt has been involved in football and sports as well. John maintains a private life and does not share much of his personal life on social media.

Does Mike Singletary have a daughter?

He has five daughters. They are Jill, Brooke, Jackie, Becky, and Kristen

Mike of the San Francisco 49ers poses for his 2005 NFL headshot at photo day in San Francisco, California. Photo by NFL Photos

Source: Getty Images

What is Mike Singletary's net worth?

The American coach has an estimated net worth of $8 million. He earned wealth from his successful professional football player and coach career. Besides his hefty salary, he gained additional income through endorsement deals and sponsorships.

Above is everything about Mike Singletary's children, career, and personal life. He is best known for his time as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears. The Hall of Fame linebacker was known for his incredible football IQ, leadership, and ability to read and react to plays.

