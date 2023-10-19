Who is Holy Ten's wife, Kimberly Richards? Everything about her

Kimberly Richards is a Zimbabwean model, video vixen and singer best known as Holy Ten's wife. Holy Ten, a renowned rapper, composer and music producer, gained notoriety for his singles Violence, Ko Makuitasei and Hoo Zvangu. Despite negative online criticism, the duo’s marriage has stood the test of time.

Kimberly Richards' zodiac sign is Virgo. Photo: @kimberley_richard.x on Instagram (modified by author)

Various issues, including both parties' infidelity rumours, have marred Holy Ten and Kimberly Richards’ union. However, the couple prefers keeping details about their marital life under wraps and away from the internet’s prying eyes.

Kimberly Richards’ profile summary and bio

Full name Kimberly Chigubu Famous as Kimberly Richards Gender Female Date of birth 21 September 2001 Age 22 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Nationality Zimbabwean Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Zimbabwe Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Holy Ten Children 1 Father Richard Chigubu Famous for Being a celebrity wife Profession Model, video vixen and singer Social media Instagram

How old is Kimberly Richards?

The celebrity wife is active on social media. Photo: @kimberley_richard.x, @holytenmusic on Twitter (modified by author)

Kimberly Richards (aged 22 as of 2023) was born on 21 September 2001 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Richards is the only daughter in a family of six. Her father’s name is Richard Chigubu.

She attended several schools in Bulawayo for primary and secondary education, including SOS, Bulawayo Adventist School (BAS) and Townsend High School. Kimberly then proceeded to the University of Zimbabwe as a Political Science and Diplomacy student.

Professional career

Richards began her modelling career after enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe. In 2020, she won the title of Miss UZ’s first princess. Kimberly landed her first role as a video vixen in Jah Prayzah’s music video for the song Boi Boi, which premiered on YouTube in July 2021.

In addition, she appeared as a vixen and made her singing debut on Holy Ten’s Too Scared track. The song received positive reviews, and her performance was hailed by many.

Kimberly Richards’ profiles

The Bulawayo native is active on social media. She has 132k Instagram followers as of 2023.

Who is Holy Ten?

Mukudzei Chitsama, known professionally as Holy Ten, started his musical journey in 2016, at 18, while still in high school. He broke into the mainstream in 2021, particularly after releasing his sophomore album Risky Life. Some of his major hits include:

Ndoda Power

Ndaremerwa

Ndanzwa Nekufunga

Holy Ten married Kimberley in 2023. Photo: @kimberley_richard.x on Instagram, @Holy Ten on Facebook (modified by author)

Marisa

Horror

Appetite

Ma Chills

Gundamwenda

Dai Zvaibvira

Put It Down

Pfumo

Lyrical Nightmare

Observe

Amai

Muchadzoka

How old is Holy Ten?

Holy Ten (aged 25 as of 2023) was born on 18 November 1998 in Harare, Zimbabwe. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. Chitsama attended Speciss College, where he began his musical career.

Relationship status

Chitsama exchanged nuptials with model, video vixen and singer Kimberley Richards in a traditional wedding in March 2023.

Allegedly, the ceremony took place at Kimberly’s maternal uncle’s residence, attracting a variety of responses from both fans and critics, some considering this a taboo within African culture.

Mukudzei reportedly paid $15,000 lobola in bride price for his fiancée. On 15 July 2023, the duo welcomed their first child, Mukudzei Jr.

Holy Ten started his musical journey in 2016. Photo: @holytenmujaya on Instagram (modified by author)

How much is Holy Ten’s net worth?

According to The Cityceleb, Mukudzei has an estimated net worth of $30,000 in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Kimberly Richards rose to stardom for being Holy Ten’s wife. However, she has created a name for herself as a singer, video vixen and model in the entertainment industry.

