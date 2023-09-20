Is Timothee Chalamet gay? Everything about the American actor

Timothee is an American-French actor known for his roles in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, and Lady Bird. As his fame continues to grow, fans have been questioning the star's sexuality. He convincingly plays gay characters on screen but has been linked to women off-screen.

Timothee Chalamet began his career as a child actor. Photo: Samir Hussein/Rocco Spaziani on Getty Images (modified by author)

Timothee Chalamet was born and raised in an artistic family, which primarily influenced his career path. He became the third-youngest actor to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in 2018 for his critically acclaimed role in Call Me by Your Name.

Timothee Chalamet's profile and bio summary

Full name Timothée Hal Chalamet Date of birth 27th December 1995 Age 27 years old in 2023 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth New York City, United States Nationality French American Ethnicity Mixed Austrian-Jewish, Russian-Jewish, French, and English Languages French, Englis Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Not labelled Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kylie Jenner (as of 2023) Parents Realtor Nicole Flender and UNICEF editor Marc Chalamet Siblings Actress Pauline Chalamet Other relatives Screenwriter Harold Flender (Grandfather), Rodman Flender (Uncle) Education New York University, Columbia University Profession Actor Years active 2007 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Timothee Chalamet?

Timothee Chalamet is a French-American actor. He began his career as a child actor, appearing in commercials and playing minor roles in films and TV shows. He got his big acting breakthrough in 2017 after being cast to portray Elio Perlman in Call Me by Your Name, based on a novel of the same name.

Chalamet has starred in other notable films including:

Lady Bird (2017) as Kyle Scheible

(2017) as Kyle Scheible Beautiful Boy (2018) as Nic Sheff

(2018) as Nic Sheff The King (2019) as King Henry V

(2019) as King Henry V Little Women (2019) as Theodore Laurence

(2019) as Theodore Laurence Dune (2021) as Paul Atreides

(2021) as Paul Atreides Don't Look Up (2021) as Yule

(2021) as Yule Bone and All (2022) as Lee

The actor has several upcoming projects. He is set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two, which hits theatres in November 2023. He also plays Willy Wonka in the Wonka film set to be released in December 2023.

Timothee Chalamet's age

Timothee Chalamet was born on 27th December 1995 in New York City, United States, and is 27 years old in 2023. His mother, Nicole Flender, is a real estate agent and dancer from New York, while his French father, Marc Chalamet, is a UNICEF editor.

The actor has a mixed ethnic background, including Austrian-Jewish, Russian-Jewish, French, and English. He is fluent in French and English.

Timothee Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender, is a realtor. Photo: Brian de Rivera Simon

What is Timothee Chalamet's sexuality?

There were speculations about the actor being gay, but he has never publicly addressed the issue. He played a gay man in the film Call Me by Your Name, although he has been romantically linked to women in real life.

Timothee Chalamet's dating history

The Dune star has been linked to several Hollywood celebrities. He briefly dated Madonna's eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, in 2013; the two have remained friends over the years. From 2018 to early 2020, Timothee was in a relationship with Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.

Chalamet was briefly linked to actress Eiza González in June 2020 after the two were spotted together multiple times. He was later rumoured to be dating Sarah Talabi in April 2022.

In April 2023, the actor was linked to reality TV star Kylie Jenner and the relationship was said to be casual at the time. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their relationship public in early September 2023 after they were spotted getting cosy at Beyoncé's concert.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been linked since April 2023. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

How many Oscars has Timothee Chalamet won?

The actor has not won any Oscar but has received one nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of Elio in Call Me by Your Name. He has also been nominated for two Golden Globes, three BAFTAs, five Critic's Choice Movie Awards, and five SAG Awards.

Timothee Chalamet's awards won include:

Two Austin Film Critics Association Awards

One Boston Society of Film Critics Award

Two Chicago Film Critics Association Awards

Two Dorian Awards

Three Florida Film Critics Circle Awards

Two Hollywood Film Awards

Two San Diego Film Critics Society Awards

Two Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Does Timothee Chalamet smoke?

The Lady Bird actor smokes. He recently came under fire for smoking publicly at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in early September 2023. The venue forbids attendees from lighting cigarettes indoors.

Did Timothee Chalamet get plastic surgery?

People speculated that the Lady Bird star had lip filler after Timothee Chalamet's younger pics showed significant changes in his facial features. There is, however, no concrete evidence that the actor has undergone any plastic surgery procedure.

Timothee Chalamet appears in Dune: Part Two as Paul Atreides. Photo: Greg Doherty

Timothee Chalamet continues to make considerable strides in Hollywood. His sexuality is still a subject of interest among fans, but he has not addressed it publicly.

