There is no doubt that the Kardashian/Jenner clan is among the most famous families in the world currently, with millions of fans watching their every move over the years thanks to their previous show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Now that they have a new show, The Kardashians, fans are more laser-focused on the stars, including the youngest member, Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner's weight is often discussed and here we reveal more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The young star attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May 2022 in Las Vegas. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin.

Source: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner’s figure is a significant talking point surrounding the reality TV star, as many fans watched her grow up and change throughout the years. Some suspect plastic surgery has been involved. Although initially reluctant, The beauty mogul eventually owned up to having lip fillers, but nothing else. Before we discuss her current measurements, here is a summary of the star's biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kylie Kristen Jenner Nickname Kylie Date of birth 10 August 1997 Age 24 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Catholic (unconfirmed) Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 63 kg Height 168 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Caitlyn Jenner (previously) and Kris Jenner Children Stormi Webster, Wolf Webster Profession Reality TV star, entrepreneur, model Education Laurel Springs School, Sierra Canyon School Native language English

Kylie Jenner’s height and weight are of massive public interest since her body type has changed drastically throughout the years, from a petite teenager to resembling her much-curvier sister Kim's body type. So exactly what are her measurements?

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Kylie Jenner’s age

Before we get into her body stats, though, just how old is the star? As of June 2022, she is 24 years old with an already booming career. She was raised in an extremely wealthy family.

Kylie Jenner’s size

Millions are asking questions like, is Kylie Jenner short or what is her height? According to various sources, she is 168 cm, considered the average size for a woman. Kylie’s foot size is 8 (US) or 39 (EU), or 6 (UK).

Kylie Jenner’s body measurements

For those curious for more details, her bra size is 32C, and her body measurements are 86.3 (chest size), 60.9 (waist size) and 99.0 cm (hip size).

Kylie posed for the cameras at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky.

Source: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner's weight loss diet

So how did she achieve and maintain her goal weight since the recent birth of her son? The beauty mogul has followed a strict meal plan consisting of homemade meals, organic foods, and a strenuous exercise routine.

Kylie Jenner's net worth

As a result of her family's substantial commercial success and subsequent businesses, she has reached billionaire status before, an impressive fete at her young age. However, her net worth has since dropped to $900 million.

Travis Scott and Kylie were pictured together at the Premiere Of Netflix's ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’ in 2019. Photo: Jon Kopaloff.

Source: Getty Images

Is Kylie taller than Kim?

Since Kim stands at 157 cm, it makes Kylie considerably taller than her. For those curious, Khloe Kardashian’s height is 177.8 cm, Kendall Jenner’s height is 179 cm, and Kourtney Kardashian’s height is 155 cm. So Kendall is the tallest female sibling.

Is Kendall Jenner 6ft?

As mentioned earlier, the supermodel sister is tall compared to more than half of her siblings. Kendall Jenner's height and weight from Wiki state that at 179 cm, she is just a few cm short of being 6 feet but is not quite there.

Kylie Jenner's height may be a hot topic, but judging by her colossal net worth and rising career, she is more than her size and stature. With her billionaire status and ever-growing Kylie brand empire, she shows no signs of slowing down.

READ ALSO: Who is Julian Henry De Niro? Age, parents, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za covered another child of a famous family name, Julian Henry De Niro. As the son of actors Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith, he was born into fame and wealth but has become famous in his own right thanks to his rising modelling career.

So, what is there to know about the new generation of De Niros? Click here to learn more about Julian Henry De Niro, including his age, profession and net worth.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News