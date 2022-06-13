Who is Diane Alexander? Age, children, husband, ethnicity, profiles, net worth

Lionel Richie is arguably best known as one of the judges on American Idol. You might recall that he was a famous pop singer who topped the charts. But, how much do you know about Lionel Ritchie's ex-wife, Diane Alexander?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She is an ex-celebrity wife, former dancer and fashion designer born in Los Angeles, USA. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Who is Lionel Richie's second wife? Diane Alexander, Lionel Richie's ex-wife, is a former American dancer, fashion designer and actress who has starred in several movies, including Forget Paris and Lake Girls.

However, she came into the limelight after her marriage and divorce from Lionel Richie in 2003. Lionel Richie is a renowned singer and TV personality who has been a star in the music industry for decades. So, is Diane Alexander white or black? Here are some basic facts about the former celebrity spouse.

Diane Alexander's profiles and bio

Full name Diane Alexander Nickname Diane Gender Female Date of birth June 16 1967 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California Age 55 years old (as of 2022) Nationality American Diane Alexander's ethnicity White Caucasian Religion Christian Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Height in feet 5' 9" Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Mother Marilyn Alexander Children 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Dave Kenney Ex-husband Lionel Richie Profession Former dancer and fashion designer Diane Alexander's Instagram dianekrichie Net worth $500,000

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Early life

Diane was not a star until she married a celebrity, so there is not much information about her early life. Diane Alexander's lips have remained closed regarding her family background or the life she lived before she shot into the spotlight.

Though she has enjoyed public attention, the actress prefers to keep her personal life as quiet as possible away from the media.

She was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 16, 1967. As of 2022, Diane Alexander's age is 55 years. Her mother, Marilyn Alexander, was a housewife, while her father, James Ashley, worked at a factory.

Diane attended a high school in Los Angeles, where she developed an interest in dancing and began taking classes.

Career

Diane appeared in two films, which helped her gain fame. Before that, she did several odd jobs such as waitress, dancer and part-time model to support herself. Below is a list of some of the films she has featured in:

1986 - Lionel Richie: Dancing on the Ceiling as a dancer

as a dancer 1990 - Lake Girls as the choreographer

as the choreographer 1995 - Forget Paris as a dancer

as a dancer 2018 - Dead of Winter as Maddy

She is currently employed as a fashion designer.

Personal Life

Alexander initially met Richie while playing at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. The duo went ahead to do a wedding on December 21, 1995, in a religious ceremony two years after divorcing his first wife.

Lionel Richie's marriage to Diane ended in divorce in 2005. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Who is Diane Alexander's husband now?

Since 2015, Diane has been in a love relationship with Dave Kenney, a Ventura County Sheriff's Department officer. However, there is no evidence that they have broken up or married, so they are assumed to be just in a relationship. On the other hand, Lionel and Diane appear on good terms, as seen by photos on her Instagram account.

Diane Alexander's children

The fashion designer has two children, namely Miles Brockman and Sofia Richie. Sofia is a model and social media personality who has appeared in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Adidas, among others. The 23 years old was born on August 24 1998, and is Lionel and Diane's youngest child.

Miles, born on May 27 1996, is a model who made his catwalk debut at the New York Fashion Week in February 2019. He also trains boxing at Rumble Boxing in Los Angeles.

Sofia Richie, Miles Brockman Richie, and their mom attend the Lionel Richie and Friends in a Concert presented by ACM. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

How many wives has Lionel Richie had?

The legendary pop star has had two marriages that ended up in divorces, notably to Brenda Harvey and Diane Alexander.

Brenda, Lionel Richie's college mate, was married in 1975, and although they never had biological children together, Nicole Richie, a TV personality, is their adopted daughter. Their marriage ended in 1993, and Lionel married Diane Alexander after the divorce.

What happened to Lionel Richie's marriage?

Lionel Richie's second marriage to Diane Alexander did not last long after their wedding in 1995. In 2003, their eight-year marriage came to an end. Neither Diane nor Richie disclosed the cause of their split, although the marriage had some irreconcilable differences.

When they divorced in 2003, it became one of the most expensive celebrity divorces, where Richie had to pay an estimated $20 million.

What disease does Lionel Richie have?

Richie had been suffering from throat difficulties for a long time. Doctors lamented that Richie's acid reflux would jeopardize his singing career. The condition has since been treated.

Diane Alexander's net worth?

Because the fashion designer is not well-known, her wealth is not in the public eye. However, she received a large sum of money as alimony after her divorce, and her net worth is estimated to be $500k.

Diane Alexander has always maintained her class and continued with her life, no matter how much scandals or contention surrounded her existence. The mother of two wonderful and brilliant children is an example of how, despite adversity, one may achieve extraordinary things.

She has attracted much media attention but prefers to keep her personal life private, especially after her divorce.

READ ALSO: Who is Sherrill Sajak? Age, children, husband, career, divorce, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently revisited the biography of Sherrill Sajak, an ex-wife of a well-known American television personality and game show host, Pat Sajak.

Sherrill Sajak rose to fame in the early 1980s, but she opted to withdraw from public life after her divorce from the television personality, and she has not been seen or heard from since. So, what has she been up to? You can get more information in this article.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News