Who is 1017's Enchanting the rapper, and where is she from?

Enchanting the rapper is slowly proving to be one of the female artists to reckon with in the rapping industry. However, interestingly, rap was not her thing, not until she signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017. But, where did she come from, and what contributed to her success? Here are the details!

US-based star Enchanting the rapper went viral after her hits became street anthems. Ever since, her career has been blossoming, and so has her fans’ curiosity about her personal life.

Enchanting the rapper’s profile and bio summary

Enchanting the rapper’s biography

She is best known as the lyricist behind the hit songs No Luv, What I Want, Track & Field, and Issa Photoshoot.

When was Enchanting the rapper born?

She was born on 9 October 1998 in Hanau, Germany, where her father, who was in the army, was stationed. Enchanting the rapper’s age as of March 2023 is 24 years old.

What is Enchanting the rapper’s real name?

She was born Channing Nicole Larry.

Enchanting’s family

Her family relocated to the United States from Germany during her childhood years. Unfortunately, her parents divorced when she was in middle school, and she chose to live with her father.

Although she was a daddy’s girl, her stay with her dad did not come without obstacles. The rapper was kicked out of her father’s house twice. Not much is known about her biological and step-siblings.

Career

Enchanting tried everything, including cheerleading, sports, doing hair and nails. She settled on music after high school when she started posting videos of herself singing. Nothing else is known about Enchanting the rapper’s education profile.

What is even more interesting is that rapping was not her first genre but instead a recent pursuit. She has been making R&B music for years and even has one R&B EP, Enchanted, which is available on Apple Music. She only started rapping when she signed with Gucci.

Is Enchanting still signed to 1017?

The star is still signed to Gucci Mane’s record label, 1017 Records, which is partnered with Atlantic Records. Gucci first crossed paths with Enchanting in Fort Worth, Texas, and, impressed by her music skills, he offered to sign her immediately. One of her mentors is The D.O.C., who co-wrote for N.W.A.

Enchanting the rapper’s songs

Nicole has released several songs since her debut, featuring other stars like Coi Leray, Kali, Jacquees, and Gucci Mane. Some of her hits include:

Issa Photoshoot

Against The Law

What I Want

Track & Field

Want Sum

Tell Me Why

Luv Scarred

Enchanting’s net worth

According to most of her profiles, Nicole reportedly has a net worth of $1 million, which she has mainly made from her thriving music career.

Is Enchanting dating?

It is hard to know if Nicole is dating or not because she has kept her love life under the grid and has not posted or been spotted with anyone.

Enchanting the rapper’s height

Her height is 5 feet 5 inches, and her weight is approximately 52 kg. Her body measurements are 34-25-35. Nicole is covered in tattoos, which are easily noticeable on her neck, arms, tummy, chest, and thighs.

The recent addition to Enchanting the rapper’s tattoos is that of Big Scarr, her fellow artist in 1017. She inked Scarr with a Grim Reaper’s face and matching words under it after Scarr’s tragic death on 22 December 2022.

Where does Enchanting rapper live?

Although she first settled in Fort Worth, Texas after relocating from Germany, she has since moved. She is currently residing in Atlanta.

Enchanting the rapper is a female artist who is taking over the music industry with her incredible rapping style. Like her name implies, she has enchanted many music lovers with her unique rap style.

