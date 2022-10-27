50+ simple tattoos that look good 2022: Amazing tat ideas and trends

If you are considering getting your first tattoo, it might be a good idea to start with one of the simple tattoos that look good in 2022. However, coming up with easy tattoo drawings is not easy, especially for beginners, as it is a very responsible decision because your tastes may change over time. When choosing a tat, consider its placement, colour, and style. Here are 50+ simple tattoo ideas for you to choose from.

Simple tattoo designs seem the perfect alternative for individuals who want to indulge in body art but do not want to draw much attention.

Easy tattoos have become extremely popular with the younger generation, particularly celebrities, who get their visible body parts inked with simple tattoos. It is good to know that people perceive pain differently in various body parts. Women feel less pain in their back, while men feel on their shoulders. Also, it would be best if you protected the tattoo with SPF products.

50+ simple tattoo drawings

Are you looking for some good first tattoo ideas? Simple tattoos for men and women are perfect alternatives for people who love the idea of body art but do not want to overdo it. These tats do not cost you much money, effort, and pain, and the removal process is easy. These small tattoos are also one of the most elegant ways of speaking your heart without having to paint a loud picture.

1. Stars

These tattoos usually serve as a reminder of loved ones who have passed away.

Star tattoos look best on almost all body parts, from your neck, shoulder blade, back, wrist or ankle. You can either get a black outline or a black-coloured star. A star tat is a mesmerising sight worth capturing and immortalising on your body.

2. Arrow tat

You can choose to have a bunch of arrows clubbed together alongside each other.

Arrow tats are said to symbolise progress in your life. Adding carvings or a bow to complete the entire look can make the arrow look archaic.

3. Cross

People who are highly devoted to Christ choose the cross as a representation of their faith.

A cross has a different meanings to different people. Some people feel it serves as an excellent protection, while others believe it is a devotion to Christ.

4. Music tattoos for girls

A bunch of preferred music notes or just a single note done in black ink would look chic.

This is one of the easy tattoo outlines for music lovers. It is a perfect design for shy and yet adamant about expressing their love for music.

5. Rose tat

Roses are a classic, well-loved design.

You can never go wrong with a small flower tattoo as it brings these flowers to life. Also, shading is used to enhance the quality of the flower.

6. Compass tattoo

While compass tattoos are mostly done in black ink, you can add different colours to enhance the beauty.

This intricate compass design heavily relies on symmetry and balance. It is carried out by people who love travelling and those in the perfect direction in their lives.

7. Deer skull

It symbolizes rebirth, protection, and strength.

This tiny deer is perfect for someone looking for something simple yet meaningful. Suitable for hunters and explorers of nature.

8. Olympic rings

It can happen whenever the Olympic dream becomes a reality.

If you are an athlete, this small tattoo will keep your goal on top of your mind. Getting an Olympic tattoo is a tradition for athletes who compete on the world stage.

9. Ace of spades

It has been a symbol of good luck for hundreds of years.

The ace of spades is regarded as one of the most valued and sought-after cards in a typical deck, making it a powerful girl tattoo. More recently, the ace of spades has been a symbol of power, wealth, and death.

10. Heart

This simple idea can be designed in a basic or intricate way.

A sweet little heart tattoo symbolises love and is all you need to decorate your wrist or any other body part. The heart can be drawn with black ink or made with different colours.

11. Bracelet tat

They symbolize love and mostly serve as the love knot between different people.

It is a popular tattoo choice for more people who want to show continuity or use ink on their bodies to worship their love. Tattoo bracelets have a masculine character.

12. Angel wings

This design is more spiritual.

You can get a small tattoo of angel wings and customise it with any number of embellishments. It looks best on the side of the back, on the wrist, or on the sleeve.

13. Triangles

Triangle tattoos symbolize connection, harmony, creativity, wisdom, and growth.

Triangle is a popular tattoo idea for men as it carries a meaning that combines three components: physical and spiritual strength, wisdom, and beauty.

14. Landscapes

If you wish to play with the landscape, you can combine trees with simple mountain tattoos to make an interesting tattoo design.

Landscape tats have simple lines but turn into a whole picture on the body. It is a perfect way to show your love of nature and adventure.

15. Simple cactus

It can represent adaptability and maternal love.

To some people, cactus means protection, warmth and endurance; to others, it can represent adaptability and maternal love. You can get it done on your fingers, wrist, shoulder, or neck.

16. Rings

Show commitment with a ring piece.

These timeless jewellery come in exquisite designs. They are a fabulous accessory for your body. Rings symbolise lifelong commitment and trust, making it the perfect concept for couples or close friends.

17. Tiny flying bird tats for girls

An image of birds flocking together in the sky, throwing caution to the wind, makes your heart feel carefree.

An image of a bird always has a sense of liberation that makes your heart soar. This design is elegant and beautiful.

18. Anchor

They are commonly seen on sailors, but recently, they have been embraced by teenagers and young adults.

Anchors symbolise strong roots. They are ideal on any part of the body. Anchors are supposed to represent composure, stability, hope and calm in the various adversities of life.

19. Elephant tattoo

Elephants are a symbol of prosperity, good luck, and wisdom.

Elephants represent loyalty, strength and courage. Thus, your tattoo adds to your look and gives the viewer a hint of your personality.

20. Feather on shoulder

Feathers are symbols of truth, bravery, courage, and freedom.

Like birds, feathers represent a sense of freedom that is unparalleled. You can make it look artistic and realistic.

21. Delicate dragonfly

These tattoos are best placed on the forearm, sleeves, or calves.

Dragonflies portray freedom and independence. When you add colours to this design, it can give a more intriguing and realistic appeal.

22. Small tat on fingers

When it comes to finger tattoos, the simpler, the better.

These can be done in small signs and give a very artistic edge to them. They resemble pencil drawings.

23. Wave tattoo on hand

Guys who have a relaxed approach to life often choose wave tattoos.

This is a simple style that you can easily hide with makeup. The tiny wave-style tattoo gives the impression of quite a girly style.

24. Tree tattoo

Trees symbolize a relaxed and optimistic approach to life.

A tree can symbolise prosperity and growth and also be a symbol of shade or protection. It is an ideal design for those who like to ponder the connection between humanity and nature.

25. Sword tattoo design

The sword is considered to be a military emblem.

The sword is incredibly detailed. Add wrapped vines to make it more unique. You commonly find sword tattoos representing bravery and courage in battle among soldiers.

26. A Pisces fish

Fish are thought to represent perseverance, prosperity, and luck.

This design is perfect for Pisces or any fish lovers. You can opt for one big fish or several tiny ones.

27. Crown tat

Crowns represent solid power couples.

A crown tattoo makes you feel like a king. Crowns also make for a fantastic yet simple matching couple's tats.

28. Sun

A sun design is the masculine equal of the feminine moon design.

Recall your roots with a small tattoo of the sun setting over a mountain range. It is best for the sun worshippers out there.

29. Snake coiling your ankle

The snake is a timeless symbol of rebirth, temptation, fertility, power and more.

The tat is perfect for representing shedding your skin in healing and rebirth. It is also a symbol that can be integrated into many other designs, with the ability to wrap or coil around any object you desire.

30. Writing on the leg

The best part about a leg tattoo is that it stands out from the crowd yet can be easily hidden under your clothes.

This is a horizontal tattoo design that can be very artistic and represent types of emotions. You can make it cool with a fun element or other associated designs.

31. Tiny XO

It is artistic and goes great with any outfit.

XO means hugs and kisses and looks cool on girls. It is easy to hide with concealer and foundation.

32. Rocket tattoo

These designs are popular among outer space enthusiasts and science fans.

The design looks like a pencil drawing and is easy to have on your fingers or any body part. They are appropriate for both men and women.

33. A small ship on water

It can be done in small portions and easily covered with makeup.

This is a very girly and also boyish look. This is a small pencil drawing style of a ship sailing over the waves.

34. Owl tattoo

Many cultures consider owls as spiritual guides.

These striking birds stand out in any art style and represent wisdom and knowledge. Try a simple line-drawing owl for a unique and modern inking.

35. Cats for both hands

This style is great for commemorating a loving pet.

The tat is ideal for feline lovers.

36. Floral tattoo

Flowers symbolize peace, inspiration, and purity.

You can incorporate different flowers to make a floral design. It is best done at the back, legs and arms.

37. Lion tattoo

A minimalist line drawing of a lion looks peaceful yet powerful.

The lion is considered the jungle king, and these proud, majestic animals make a good tattoo choice for men worldwide. A minimalist line drawing of a lion looks peaceful yet powerful.

38. Leopard spots

It clearly represents leopards' power, strength, skills, and abilities.

Leopards are a powerful representation of feminine strength. Some people see them as a symbol of power and strength, while others view them as a representation of grace and speed.

39. Colourful butterfly

Butterflies represent freedom and transformation.

Butterflies are considered a symbol of good luck, creativity and freedom. They are carried by people who love to live their dreams and have a higher goal to achieve something different without any norms to follow.

40. Cupcake tattoo

The design is used by most foodies to show their inclination towards desserts, baked products, or food in general.

If you love cupcakes, these are for you. It is a girly style, and you can try these easily. They can be designed on the fingers, neck and lower back also.

41. Zodiac sign

It is seen as a strong choice while also being incredibly popular.

The Zodiac sign is the first thing that comes to mind when most people look for a meaningful and simple tattoo design. If you wish to make it more personal, add embellishments to it, and you are all set.

42. Solar system

The mysteries associated with its endlessness and the mystery of the uncharted territory captivate many.

You can get all the planets inked in a vertical row, one after the other. Getting them in colourful forms makes them more beautiful.

43. Flying plane

A paper plane can represent freedom and wanderlust.

This is a paper plane with an extension of a wave or some font. It is a sign that you are still fond of your childhood memories.

44. Phases of the Moon

A moon represents feminine energy.

The phases of the Moon symbolise enlightenment, immortality, eternity, and the dark side of nature.

45. Font with little birds

Not only do these look cool, but they also provide meaning.

Ink a word that means a great deal to you, a quote that has always inspired you or just a text that gives you strength and motivation. You can choose an outline of a bird to combine with the font.

46. Geometric tattoos

These tattoos depict the importance of balance and symmetry in one's life.

Simple geometric tattoos look amazing when done on the back and require minimal effort and time. It depicts the importance of balance and symmetry in one's life.

47. Simple skull

They have a variety of cool meanings.

Skull tattoos not only look great but also have a variety of cool meanings. Men choose the style as a reminder to live every day as if it is your last and to make peace with mortality.

48. Cute penguin

This is one of the most fashionable small tattoos for girls.

Penguins are symbols of peace and rarity. This tattoo is usually a small-sized design but is enough to create a huge impact.

49. Roman numeral

Roman numerals are usually synonymous with poise, boldness, and elegance.

This is an elegant and simple way to get a date with special meaning in your heart inked on your skin. Inking a Roman numeral can give an impression of a graceful personality.

50. Small fox

People with a sense of ambition and wisdom and who are absolutely witty would be more inclined to get this tattoo.

Foxes are known to be cunning, smart, and wise animals. Many witty people would be more inclined to get this tattoo.

51. Dragon

Guys with a laidback or minimalist style can adapt the dragon into a stripped-back design, like a dragon circle.

Dragons are powerful, fierce, and strong, making them a popular tat choice for men. However, your dragon inking does not have to be big or detailed to have an impact.

Things to know before getting a tattoo

You must be 18 years. In some states, you can do that earlier but with parental permission.

Give yourself time to develop a good design that will not go out of style over time.

Get a competent tat master.

Ensure the artist uses new disposable needles and wears clean gloves.

Ensure the tattoo studio looks and smells clean.

How much does it cost to get a small tattoo?

Most tattoo shops charge by the hour, so getting a small tattoo can be inexpensive. However, some shops will have a minimum starting price. Expect to pay between $50 and $200 for something small and basic. The more details and colours you have, the more time it will take and the more it will cost.

Why are tattoos attractive?

Tattoos are attractive because it shows the wearer as strong & brave enough to go under the needle. Make sure to pick a skilled artist who delivers quality work and check their profile and previous tattoos, especially line work.

Where can I get tattoo ideas?

A great way to get tattoo ideas is to look at many images and start a collection of material that appeals to you. Choose a placement for the tattoo, as not all ideas can be realised in some body areas. Decide on the style and meaning you want to put into the tattoo. And at the end, gather it all together.

Do simple tattoos fade?

All tattoos fade a little over time. Since our skin is constantly regenerating, the tattoo will fade over time. No matter how well the tattoo was done, it is an unavoidable process. After a while, you will have to come in for retouching.

What is a tiny tattoo?

Tiny tattoos are exactly what they sound like. They are small tattoos that can be placed anywhere on the body. They are also popularly known as miniature or micro tattoos.

Where should I get my first tattoo?

It is way better to get your first tattoo on the spot on your body that does not hurt as badly. Later, when you decide on another killer design in a place that can be more painful, you'll have a better idea of what the pain will be like.

Where does a tattoo hurt most?

The most painful spots to get a tattoo are your ribs, spine, fingers, and shins. The least painful spots to get a tattoo are your forearms and outer thighs.

How long does it take for a tattoo to heal?

After getting a tattoo, the outer layer of skin (the part you can see) will typically heal within 2 to 3 weeks. While it may look and feel healed, and you may be tempted to slow down on the aftercare, it can take as long as six months for the skin below to truly heal.

From the initials of people who mean a lot to you, to your zodiac symbols, there is no end to what you can get with these simple tattoo ideas that look good in 2022. Trying out complex and intricate patterns might seem overwhelming to a beginner. Sometimes the most minimalist and cute design catches the eyes the most.

