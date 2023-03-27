Eve's net worth, family, income, salary, assets, career, profiles

Eve is an American successful rapper, singer, actress, and television presenter. With the release of her debut album in 1999, she found massive success and fame, becoming the third hip-hop artist to have the number 1 album on the Billboard 200. So, how much money has Eve made and what is her net worth in 2023?

Eve's first three albums have sold over 13 million copies worldwide, and she was the inaugural winner of the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002. She is famous for her roles in films such as Barbershop in 2002. So, what is Eve's net worth? When did she start her career? Where is she now?

Eve's profiles

Full name Eve Jihan Jeffers Celebrated name Eve Birthplace Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Date of birth November 10, 1978 Age 44 years old (As of 2023) Religion Christian Nationality American Zodiac sign Scorpio Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 60 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Father Jerry Jeffers Mother Julia Jeffers Siblings Farrod Wilch School Martin Luther King High School Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Maximillion Cooper Children Lotus, Jagger, Cash, Mini, and Alexander Somers Cooper Profession Rapper, singer, television presenter, actress Social media Twitter, Instagram Net worth $10 million

Eve's biography

Eve's real name is Eve Jihan Jeffers. She was born on November 10, 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. Eve's age is 44 years as of 2023, and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio. She holds American nationality and follows the Christian religion.

Eve's education

The singer attended a local elementary school in Philadelphia. Later he enrolled at Martin Luther King High School. Together with her schoolmates, they formed a rap duo EDGP, which performed at talent showcases and clubs throughout the city. The duo parted ways in 2009. After graduating, Jeffers relocated to New York, where she worked as a dancer.

Who are Eve's parents?

Her father is Jerry Jeffers, who worked as a supervisor at a chemical plant. The mother is Julie Wilch, and she worked as a manager at a publishing company. However, when Eve was 12 years old, her parents divorced, and she was left under the care of her mother. Her mother later married Ron Wilch, and they have a son named Farrod, Eve's half-brother.

Eve's marriage

Eve is happily married to Maximillion Cooper, a successful British entrepreneur. They met in 2010 and tied the knot on June 14, 2014, in Ibiza, Spain, having dated for three years. On February 1, 2021, the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a son named Wilde Wold Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

Who are Eve's children?

The rapper is the stepmother of four children, Lotus, Jagger, Mini, and Cash. Together with Cooper, they have a son named Alexander Somers Cooper.

Eve's career

She started singing in high school, and in 1998, she was signed to Aftermath Entertainment, Dr Dre's record label. The same year, she released her first album, Let There Be Eve. However, she came to stardom in 1999 due to her hit single What Y'all Want. The single topped the Billboard Charts and helped solidify female rappers' role in the music industry.

After her hit single, she released platinum-selling albums and earned a Grammy Award for the 2003 Best Rap Sung for her single Let Me Blow Your Mind featuring Gwen Stefani. She has collaborated with several top artists, such as Alicia Keys, Sean Paul, Jadakiss, and Faith Evans.

Acting career

As an actress, Eve came to the limelight after playing the role of Terri Jones in movies including, Barbershop, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

She also starred in the UPN sitcom Eve from 2003 to 2006. She has been a co-host of the talk show The Talk since its inception in 2017. She has appeared in more than 600 episodes. She has also appeared as a musical guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Besides music and acting, Eve is also an entrepreneur and runs a successful fashion line, Fetish. Eve is also a philanthropist. In November 2001, she participated in the reality game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and won $32 000 for charity.

Studio albums

1999: Let There Be Eve

2001: Scorpion

2002: Eve-Olution

2013: Lip Lock

Films

2002 Barbershop

2003 Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

2004 The Woodsman

2008 Flashbacks of a Fool

2009 Good Hair

2012 All Wifed Out

2013 Bounty Killer

2014 Animal

2016 Barbershop: The Next Cut

Is Eve a billionaire?

The celebrated rapper has a net worth of $10 million. She has gathered a decent fortune from her long and illustrious career. She is one of the world's top leading rappers and gained a name and fame throughout her flourishing career.

Her assets include a house in Los Angeles and another in Pennsylvania, where she was born. The rapper also has a taste for elegant cars. She boasts a Mercedes Benz, Jaguar, and Land Rover. She is a wealthy woman who lives a very extravagant lifestyle, thanks to her successful career.

What's Eve's husband's net worth?

Maximillion Cooper, AKA Maximillion Fife Alexander Cooper, is an entrepreneur, skateboarder, and race car driver. He has a net worth of $60 million. Eve's annual income is $2 million.

Above is everything about Eve's net worth, family, career, and personal life. She is a highly successful and decorated celebrity who has achieved remarkably in life. She holds several awards and accolades and also has a big fan following all around the world.

