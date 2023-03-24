Amanda Bynes' net worth, age, boyfriend, face tattoo, movies, profiles
What is Amanda Bynes' net worth? She is an American actress famous for her work in the 1990s and 2000s. She started her career as a child actress working with Nickelodeon and later transitioned to a teen actress. However, it has been a decade since she has been featured in any TV production.
Apart from Amanda Bynes' net worth, these details catch you up on her life, what she has been up to and why she has been topping the headlines. Read on for more information.
Amanda Bynes' profiles summary and bio
|Full name
|Amanda Laura Bynes
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|3rd April 1986
|Age
|36 years (as of March 2023)
|Birthday
|3rd April
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Thousand Oaks, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Jewish
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Hazel
|Height
|170 cm or 5'6"
|Occupation
|Actress
|Alma mater
|Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Lynn and Rick Bynes
|Social media
|InstagramTwitter
Amanda Bynes' age
Amanda Bynes was born on 3rd April 1986 as the youngest of her parents' three kids in Thousand Oaks, California, USA. As of March 2023, she is 36 years old.
Early life and education
Lynn, her mother, worked as a dental assistant, while Rick, her father, was a dentist. Her mother is Jewish from a Canadian family with roots in Romania, Russia and Poland. Her father is a Catholic born of Lithuanian, Irish and Poland descent.
What made Amanda Bynes famous?
Amanda made her professional debut as an actress when she was seven. She was featured in a TV advertisement for Buncha Crunch candies. She also appeared in on-stage versions of The Music Man, Annie, The Sound of Music and The Secret Garden.
A Nickelodeon producer spotted her during a comedy camp at the Los Angeles Laugh Factory and offered to cast her on the comedy series, All That. Between 1996 and 2000, she played various roles in the show, which propelled her to fame and earned her a Kids' Choice Award in 2000. Between 1997 and 1999, she also featured in the series, Figure It Out and the All That spin-off comedy, The Amanda Show. Within this season, she bagged four Kids' Choice Awards.
Amanda Bynes' movies
In 2002, Laura starred as Kaylee in Big Fat Liar. Even though the film had a mixed reception, it was a commercial success, and her performance earned her a Kid's Choice Award. That same year, she starred in What I Like About You between 2002 and 2006. Her fame and prowess also earned her voice-over roles.
What was Amanda Bynes' last movie? Tabulated below is a summary of her film features:
|Year
|Movie
|Role
|2003
|Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure
|Nellie (voice)
|2003
|What a Girl Wants
|Daphne Reynolds
|2005
|Robots
|Piper Pinwheeler (voice)
|2005
|Love Wrecked
|Jenny Taylor
|2006
|She's the Man
|Viola Hastings
|2007
|Hairspray
|Penny Pingleton
|2007
|Sydney White
|Sydney White
|2010
|Easy A
|Marianne Bryant
Television roles
Who did Amanda Bynes play in Family Guy? She was featured as Anna's voice in Family Guy, and the table below highlights her other TV roles.
|Year
|TV show
|Role
|1998
|Blue's Clues
|Herself
|1999
|Arli$$
|Crystal Dupree
|2000
|Crashbox
|Pink Robot
|2000
|Double Dare 2000
|Herself
|2001
|The Drew Carey Show
|Sketch player
|2001
|The Nightmare Room
|Danielle Warner
|2008
|Rugrats
|Taffy (voice)
|2008
|Living Proof
|Jamie
Why is Amanda Bynes not acting anymore?
In July 2010, she announced an indefinite hiatus from acting, and Amanda Bynes' rehab stints significantly contributed to her not actively pursuing her acting career in the past decade.
Substance abuse problems and a debilitating mental health
In 2012, Amanda was charged with driving under the influence in West Hollywood. In May 2013, she was charged with owning illegal drugs and reckless endangerment in the lobby of her Manhattan apartment. The judge dismissed the charges in 2014.
In July 2013, she was put under a 72-hour mental-health valuation hold for allegedly starting a small fire in a stranger's driveway in Thousand Oaks. Her parents filed for conservatorship shortly after hospitalisation, and her mother granted partial conservatorship over her affairs.
In October 2014, through tweets, Amanda accused her father of sexual and emotional abuse. She later retracted the accusations. Days later, she announced she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Sobriety
In 2018, Amanda announced that her parents had helped her remain sober for four years. She also apologised to them via her Twitter account. In an interview, she revealed she had initially experimented with MDMA and ADHD prescription medication.
Conservatorship
In February 2022, Amanda filed to end her conservatorship, citing improved behaviour. Her parents supported her, and on 22nd March 2022, the court terminated the conservatorship.
Amanda Bynes' boyfriend
Amanda is in a relationship with Paul Michael, and they have been through the test of time since their relationship went public in February 2020. She shocked fans when she revealed she was engaged to Michael, given she kept her love life away from the public. The engagement reportedly ended weeks after they announced it after she deleted all their photos on Amanda Bynes' Instagram account. Paul refuted the breaking-up claims in an interview.
Paul and Amanda allegedly met in an AA meeting and were together for two months before their engagement.
Amanda Bynes' face tattoo
In March 2022, she revealed she was getting rid of the heart tattoo on her face. She was open to embracing her new look after her conservatorship hearing.
Amanda Bynes now
What has happened to Amanda Bynes? On 20th March 2023, Bynes was placed on a day psychiatric hold after she experienced a psychotic episode in Los Angeles. She had been scheduled to attend an All That cast members reunion the previous weekend, what would have been the first time the public was seeing Amanda Bynes in 2023. However, she did not make it.
How much money did Amanda Bynes make?
Amanda Bynes' net worth is approximately $6 million. She made $2 to $3 million annually at the peak of her career.
These details about Amanda Bynes' net worth highlight the actress' life, success and challenges. They also shed light on where she has been in the past decade.
