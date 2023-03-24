Amanda Bynes' net worth, age, boyfriend, face tattoo, movies, profiles

What is Amanda Bynes' net worth? She is an American actress famous for her work in the 1990s and 2000s. She started her career as a child actress working with Nickelodeon and later transitioned to a teen actress. However, it has been a decade since she has been featured in any TV production.

Apart from Amanda Bynes' net worth, these details catch you up on her life, what she has been up to and why she has been topping the headlines. Read on for more information.

Amanda Bynes' profiles summary and bio

Full name Amanda Laura Bynes Gender Female Date of birth 3rd April 1986 Age 36 years (as of March 2023) Birthday 3rd April Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Thousand Oaks, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Height 170 cm or 5'6" Occupation Actress Alma mater Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Marital status Single Parents Lynn and Rick Bynes Social media Instagram Twitter

Amanda Bynes' age

Amanda Bynes was born on 3rd April 1986 as the youngest of her parents' three kids in Thousand Oaks, California, USA. As of March 2023, she is 36 years old.

Early life and education

Lynn, her mother, worked as a dental assistant, while Rick, her father, was a dentist. Her mother is Jewish from a Canadian family with roots in Romania, Russia and Poland. Her father is a Catholic born of Lithuanian, Irish and Poland descent.

What made Amanda Bynes famous?

Amanda made her professional debut as an actress when she was seven. She was featured in a TV advertisement for Buncha Crunch candies. She also appeared in on-stage versions of The Music Man, Annie, The Sound of Music and The Secret Garden.

A Nickelodeon producer spotted her during a comedy camp at the Los Angeles Laugh Factory and offered to cast her on the comedy series, All That. Between 1996 and 2000, she played various roles in the show, which propelled her to fame and earned her a Kids' Choice Award in 2000. Between 1997 and 1999, she also featured in the series, Figure It Out and the All That spin-off comedy, The Amanda Show. Within this season, she bagged four Kids' Choice Awards.

Amanda Bynes' movies

In 2002, Laura starred as Kaylee in Big Fat Liar. Even though the film had a mixed reception, it was a commercial success, and her performance earned her a Kid's Choice Award. That same year, she starred in What I Like About You between 2002 and 2006. Her fame and prowess also earned her voice-over roles.

What was Amanda Bynes' last movie? Tabulated below is a summary of her film features:

Year Movie Role 2003 Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure Nellie (voice) 2003 What a Girl Wants Daphne Reynolds 2005 Robots Piper Pinwheeler (voice) 2005 Love Wrecked Jenny Taylor 2006 She's the Man Viola Hastings 2007 Hairspray Penny Pingleton 2007 Sydney White Sydney White 2010 Easy A Marianne Bryant

Television roles

Who did Amanda Bynes play in Family Guy? She was featured as Anna's voice in Family Guy, and the table below highlights her other TV roles.

Year TV show Role 1998 Blue's Clues Herself 1999 Arli$$ Crystal Dupree 2000 Crashbox Pink Robot 2000 Double Dare 2000 Herself 2001 The Drew Carey Show Sketch player 2001 The Nightmare Room Danielle Warner 2008 Rugrats Taffy (voice) 2008 Living Proof Jamie

Why is Amanda Bynes not acting anymore?

In July 2010, she announced an indefinite hiatus from acting, and Amanda Bynes' rehab stints significantly contributed to her not actively pursuing her acting career in the past decade.

Substance abuse problems and a debilitating mental health

In 2012, Amanda was charged with driving under the influence in West Hollywood. In May 2013, she was charged with owning illegal drugs and reckless endangerment in the lobby of her Manhattan apartment. The judge dismissed the charges in 2014.

In July 2013, she was put under a 72-hour mental-health valuation hold for allegedly starting a small fire in a stranger's driveway in Thousand Oaks. Her parents filed for conservatorship shortly after hospitalisation, and her mother granted partial conservatorship over her affairs.

In October 2014, through tweets, Amanda accused her father of sexual and emotional abuse. She later retracted the accusations. Days later, she announced she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Sobriety

In 2018, Amanda announced that her parents had helped her remain sober for four years. She also apologised to them via her Twitter account. In an interview, she revealed she had initially experimented with MDMA and ADHD prescription medication.

Conservatorship

In February 2022, Amanda filed to end her conservatorship, citing improved behaviour. Her parents supported her, and on 22nd March 2022, the court terminated the conservatorship.

Amanda Bynes' boyfriend

Amanda is in a relationship with Paul Michael, and they have been through the test of time since their relationship went public in February 2020. She shocked fans when she revealed she was engaged to Michael, given she kept her love life away from the public. The engagement reportedly ended weeks after they announced it after she deleted all their photos on Amanda Bynes' Instagram account. Paul refuted the breaking-up claims in an interview.

Paul and Amanda allegedly met in an AA meeting and were together for two months before their engagement.

Amanda Bynes' face tattoo

In March 2022, she revealed she was getting rid of the heart tattoo on her face. She was open to embracing her new look after her conservatorship hearing.

Amanda Bynes now

What has happened to Amanda Bynes? On 20th March 2023, Bynes was placed on a day psychiatric hold after she experienced a psychotic episode in Los Angeles. She had been scheduled to attend an All That cast members reunion the previous weekend, what would have been the first time the public was seeing Amanda Bynes in 2023. However, she did not make it.

How much money did Amanda Bynes make?

Amanda Bynes' net worth is approximately $6 million. She made $2 to $3 million annually at the peak of her career.

These details about Amanda Bynes' net worth highlight the actress' life, success and challenges. They also shed light on where she has been in the past decade.

