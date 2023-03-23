Coi Leray's net worth, age, family, relationship status, hometown, and profiles

Many celebrities have children who follow in their career footsteps and Coi Leray is one of them. She is an American rapper, singer and songwriter who is popularly known as the only daughter of American rapper, record producer and media proprietor Benzino. Find out more about Coi Leray’s net worth and personal life here.

Rapper Coi Leray attends the pre-Grammy celebration of Women in Music at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Coi Leray, whose real name is Brittany Collins, is 26 years old as of 2023, and she comes from a family of seven. She grew up in Hackensack, New Jersey, and she has accrued a net worth of approximately $2 million from her music career. Coi charges $50,000 per song feature.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Brittany Collins Gender Female Date of birth 11 May 1997 Age 26 years old as 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5 feet 3 inches Weight in kilograms 57 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried occupation Rapper, singer and YouTuber Net worth Approximately $2 million Social media @coileray

Coi Leray’s age

She was born on the 11th of May 1997 in the United States of America. As per her date of birth, she is 26 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Coi Leray’s real name?

The name she was given at birth is Brittany Collins. However, she has become popularly known by the stage name she gave herself during the onset of her career in the music industry.

Coi Leray’s family

Coi comes from a family of seven, which includes her mother, father and five brothers. Not much is known about her mother except that she has appeared on some of her YouTube videos and Instagram profile.

Who are Coi Leray’s brothers?

Coi reportedly has five brothers: Chavo, Taj Raymond, Zino Antonio, Kwame, and one who is unidentified. Chavo and Taj are musicians and have been featured in a few songs by their sister.

Coi Leray’s parents

Her father is American rapper, media mogul, and record producer Raymond Leon Scott, well-known as Benzino. He was born in Boston on the 18th of July 1965 and is 58 years old as of 2023. Some sources mention that her parents divorced when she was still young.

What is Coi Leray’s hometown?

Coi's hometown is Hackensack, New Jersey, where she was raised and schooled. While she was still residing there, she lived with her mother and siblings.

Where does Coi Leray live?

Coi Leray attends Quavo's birthday party at a private location in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Coi currently lives in Los Angeles, California. It is understood that she moved to this city to pursue her music career and chase other opportunities.

How much is Coi Leray’s net worth?

In this regard, she has a net worth of approximately $2 million, accrued from her career as a rapper, singer and songwriter. Coi also generates her net worth through music streams from her supporters and YouTube.

How much is Cardi B currently worth?

Reports state that Cardi B is currently worth approximately $80 million from her music catalogue, movie credits, endorsements, investments, and other assets. She managed to grow her 2012 net worth from $400,000 to the one she currently has in 2023.

How much does it cost to feature Coi Leray?

She charges $50,000 for her features. Since her debut in the music industry, Coi has featured America’s renowned artists in her songs, like Nicki Minaj, H.E.R, Lil Durk, Herbo, Fivio Foreign and many others.

Is Coi Leray single?

Coi is currently single. But, she was previously in a relationship with rapper Trippie Redd, and their relationship ended in 2019. Following this, she dated a Canadian rapper named Pressa, with whom she broke up in 2020.

What did Coi Leray do to her father?

On the 22nd of January 2021, she posted a remix of a song titled No More Parties featuring Lil Durk. In this song, she was reported to have said her father (Benzino) had let her down and wanted to swear at him but did not, as that would not make her feel better. Coi and her father were not on talking terms. However, they allegedly fixed things.

This article has given information about Coi Leray’s net worth and provided facts that are lesser known about her. She has established herself in the music industry. From her success, one could say she is going far.

