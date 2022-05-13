Coi Leray is no new name in the music industry. The popular American rapper, songwriter, and singer has been turning heads since her debut in the music world. She is renowned for her music albums such as Now or Never, EC2, and Everythingcoz and rose to fame from her single hit songs Pac Girl and G.A.N. So, what is Coi Leray's net worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Coi Leray performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on October 12, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

Her net worth is estimated to be about $2 million. These are proceeds from her lucrative and successful music career. She is also the daughter of the famous American TV actor Raymond Leon Scott, known as Benzino. Here is a glimpse of her exciting life.

Coi Leray's profile summary and bio

Coi Leray's real name: Brittany Collins

Brittany Collins Stage name: Coi Leray Collins

Coi Leray Collins Year of birth: May 11th, 1997

May 11th, 1997 Coi Leray's age: 25 years (as of 2022)

25 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Boston, Massachusetts, USA Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Gender: Female

Female Coi Leray's nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Famous as: Rapper, singer, and songwriter

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Height: 5 feet 3 inches

5 feet 3 inches Marital status: Single

Single Father: Raymond Leon Scott (Benzino)

Raymond Leon Scott (Benzino) Instagram: @coileray

@coileray Twitter: @coi_leray

@coi_leray Facebook: @OfficialCoiLeray

@OfficialCoiLeray YouTube channel: Coi Leray

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is Leray?

The beautiful rapper was born on May 11th, 1997, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. She recently turned 25 years as of 2022. Coi Leray's parents are Raymond Leon Scott (Benzino) and Mrs Scott, a housewife.

Coi Leray attends Universal Music Group Hosts 2020 Grammy After Party on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Her parents divorced when she was young. The rapper was raised together with her two brothers. Coi Leray's siblings are known as Kwame Scott and Taj Scott.

Coi Leray’s profession

Coi dropped out of high school to pursue her love for music at 16. Interestingly, her passion, zeal, and hard work have paid off. The American rapper and singer made her way into the hip-hop industry in 2018 after the release of her debut single, Huddy.

More fame came her way after releasing her hit song No More Parties, which bagged her a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

What is Coi Leray's most famous song?

Most people have been asking, how did Coi Leray get famous? Her popular single hit song is No More Parties, which she released in 2021. This became the first song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at #26 and earned her a platinum certification. Here are some of her songs:

No Letting Up

GoldRush

Get It

No Longer Mine

Huddy

Messy

Dope Vibes

Big Bank Roll

Tired

Pac Girl

VVS

Big Dawgs

Things Change

No Longer Mine

Big Mac

Did It

G.A.N

The Moon

Good Day

All Black

I Get It

Wanna Be a Freak

Life Goes On

Fell Inside

Uptop

Just Like Me

Be Me

Two-Step Witch Bish

Rick Owens

Merry Xmas

No Parties

Options

Who is Coi Leray's boyfriend?

The musician is currently single. However, she once dated rapper Trippie Redd, but the relationship was short-lived. She also recently dated Canadian rapper Pressa in 2020, but their relationship was also short-lived.

Coi Leray attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

She recently disclosed to the Breakfast Club that she and rapper Pressa are still great friends. She revealed that they broke up as they posed distractions to their music careers. She is quoted saying;

I love Pressa. I think he is amazing; he is a sweet man, We're still great friends," she begins. "As a new artist, I feel like it's selfish of me to paint you to what I would want you to be, knowing you can't right now.

Not only are you upcoming, but you're from Canada, coming into America. You have a different sound; you have an accent. You have to do a lot more things to make people gravitate toward you.

And I might be a distraction, and you might be a distraction towards me right now 'cause I'm still up and coming myself," she said. "It came down to that. It was a lot of distractions and a lot of focus messing up, but for both of us.

Is Coi Leray related to Benzino?

Yes, Benzino, whose real name is Raymond Leon Scott, is Coi Leray's biological father. The American television actor divorced her mother when she was young. The rapper was raised by her mother.

Coi Leray's net worth increases as her fame and success rise. She is making great strides in the music industry and soaring high at such a young age. But, only the sky could be her limit.

READ ALSO: Who is Askar Askarov? Age, family, height, deaf, life story, injury, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Askar Askarov. Askar is no new name in UFC. He has been a professional mixed martial artist since 2013. In 2017, he was the gold medalist in the Summer Deaflympics 61 kg freestyle wrestling.

Askarov has previously competed in the Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB), where he bagged the ACB Flyweight Championship. The male fighter from Russia boasts of a 14-1-1 pro-MMA record. He is scheduled to fight UFC fighter Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night on July 16, 2022, in a Flyweight bout. Catch a glimpse of his life here.

Source: Briefly News