Sanaa Lathan's biography, age, ex-husband, parents, movies, and profiles

Sanaa McCoy Lathan is an American actress and film director popularly known for her roles in Drive, Blade, Daisy, and The Best Man. Growing up, she never had interests in acting until her father, Stan Lathan, encouraged her to consider a career in the showbiz industry. Today, she has cemented her name in Hollywood's entertainment industry and this article addresses some of the questions her fans ask.

Sanaa has been in a few relationships. However, one that stands out is the one she had with American actor and model Shemar Moore for five years. Furthermore, she is the daughter of American film director Stan Lathan and Eleanor McCoy, an actress and former dancer.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sanaa McCoy Lathan Gender Female Date of birth 19 September 1971 Age 52 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 cm Weight in kilograms 56 kg Weight in pounds 123 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Education University of California Occupation Actress, director, producer, and voiceover artist Net worth Approximately $5 million Social Media @sanaalathan

Sanaa Lathan's age

Sanaa Lathan was born in New York City, United States of America, on the 19th of September 1971, and as per her date of birth, she is 52 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Who is Sanaa Lathan's ex-husband?

Shemar Moore, an American actor and fashion model born in Oakland, California, is Saana Lathan's ex-husband. Moore is popularly known for his roles in various productions, including The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T.

Sanaa Lathan's family

She is from a family of six that includes her parents and four siblings. Here siblings are Tendaji Lathan, Colette Lathan, Lilliane Lathan, and Arielle Lathan. Sanaa shares both parents with her brother Tendaji. After divorcing with her mother, Sanaa's father had three daughters from his new marriage.

Who are Sanaa Lathan's parents?

Her mother is Eleanor McCoy, an American actress and former dancer who began her career in the entertainment industry as a Broadway actress. Thereafter, McCoy scored her first on-screen role as Michelle in 1980 for a show called Eight is Enough.

Furthermore, Stan Lathan is Sanaa's father, and he is well-known as a television producer and film director in the States. A few of the sitcoms he has produced are Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Soul Man, Amen, and Moesha. Sanaa's parents got divorced when she was six years old.

Sanaa Lathan's nationality

The actress is American by nationality and her ethnicity is African-American. Her name, Sanaa, means work of art in Swahili; for one, this might suggest that she has a Tanzanian ancestry.

Sanaa Lathan's movies

In this regard, reports state that Sanaa's father played a vital role in his daughter being the amazing actress she is today. Thus, she was featured in several theatre plays. Below is a list of some of her movie credits:

Love & Basketball as Monica Wright (2000)

as Monica Wright (2000) The Smoker as Roxanne (2000)

as Roxanne (2000) Brown Sugar as Sidney Sid Shaw (2002)

as Sidney Sid Shaw (2002) Out of Time as Ann Merai Harrison (2003)

as Ann Merai Harrison (2003) Alien Vs. Predator as Alexa Lex Woods (2004)

as Alexa Lex Woods (2004) The Golden Blaze voicing Monica (2005)

voicing Monica (2005) Something New as Kenya Denise McQueen (2006)

as Kenya Denise McQueen (2006) The Family That Preys as Andrea Pratt-Bennett (2008)

as Andrea Pratt-Bennett (2008) Wonderful World as Khadi (2009)

as Khadi (2009) Powder Blue as Diana (2009)

Who are Sanaa Lathan's siblings?

Her siblings are Tendaji Lathan, Colette Lathan, Lilliane Lathan, and Arielle Lathan. Her brother, whom she shares both parents with, is a notorious DJ who has been in the music industry for over 15 years.

Did Sanaa Lathan get married?

After her marriage with Shemar Moore, which lasted for five years, Sanaa did not get married, and, according to sources, she is possibly single as there has not been any news about her current partner.

How long was Sanaa Lathan married to Omar Epps?

It remains unclear how long the two were in a relationship, but, according to reports, there have been speculations from fans that Sanaa and Omar were in a relationship for less than two years.

Was Shemar Moore married to Sanaa Lathan?

Shemar Moore was married to Sanaa Lathan for five years. Accordingly, they got married on the 11th of May 1991 and parted ways in 1996.

What is Sanaa Lathan doing now?

Sanaa is working on movie projects and other acting roles for future movies. However, she is leaning more towards directing films after her directorial debut for On the Come Up, an on-screen film adaptation of Angie Thomas' book, was a success.

Are Nia Long and Sanaa Lathan friends?

Nia Long and Sanaa Lathan are friends whose friendship started in the early 90s. In 1999, both actresses were a part of the cast of the movie The Best Man, and they have been seen together on the red carpet of a few movie premiers. Nia and Sanaa have also been friends for over 10 years.

This article has provided the biography of American actress and film director Sanaa Lathan. It has been maintained that following her several relationships and marriage, Sanaa has remained single and focused on her career endeavours.

