Does the name Takie Ndou ring a bell to you? He is an anointed singer, songwriter, and music producer whose music ability has grown over time, making him known not only in the Peach State, where he was first recognized but globally. He has performed in some of the greatest shows in South Africa, such as Gospel Goes Classic 2017. Stay tuned for more of Takie Ndou's life journey!

Takie became a renowned artist due to songs like Babe Ngisite / Ngiyabonga, Litadulu Lo Vuleya, Jesus is mine, and He Can Do Anything. His genre of music is Christian/Gospel. You can find him on his youtube channel, where he currently has 25.6K subscribers and other major streaming platforms such as Deezer, Spotify, Tidal, and Apple music.

Takie Ndou's profiles

Full name: Takie (Aubrey Takalani) Ndou

Takie (Aubrey Takalani) Ndou Date of birth: 29th December

29th December Takie Ndou's age: 30-35 in 2021

30-35 in 2021 Gender: Male

Male Takie Ndou career: Singer, music producer

Singer, music producer Genres: Christian/Gospel

Christian/Gospel Takie Ndou's label: Hope Arise Records

Hope Arise Records Wife: Takalani Chairo Ndou

Takalani Chairo Ndou Children: Riloshe

Riloshe Instagram: @takie_ndou

@takie_ndou Facebook: Takie Ndou

Takie Ndou Twitter: @Psalmisttakie

Takie Ndou's Biography

Who is Takie Ndou? The famous singer's background story is unclear since we are unaware of his parents. However, he was born in Ha-Mutsha, South Africa and his current age range is between 30 and 35. We also do not know if he has any siblings and where he went to school, but we are certain that music is a passion of his.

Musical prowess and awards

For the past ten years, Takie has achieved a lot in his music profession. His participation in significant events in South Africa such as Gospel Goes Classic 2017, Mapungubwe Festival, Bold Music Shows, Macufe Festival, CellC Gospel show, and Gospel Gold tour have allowed him to travel all over the world.

He has released several songs, especially in the last four years. However, there are those songs that are all-time favourites to his fans. These include; Babe Ngisite/Ngiyabonga, He can do anything, Litadulu Lo Vuleya, Dakalo Ngei Phanda. Through it all, You are worthy, and Imvula Iyeta.

He has also won awards like the Best Styled Artist in the Mzanzi Christian awards 2015 and received four nominations in Crown Gospel Awards.

Latest albums

Takie Ndou's new album, The Great Revival, was released on 30th April 2021. The Psalmist has three albums that are on major music streaming platforms such as apple music. His first famous album was Hope Arise which was announced on 28th November 2018. Psalms of Hope came second on 24th December 2020.

Personal life and marriage

The Mzanzi award winner has been married to Takalani Chairo for more than four years now. They tied the knot in 2015 and have one daughter named Riloshe Ndou. The couple has done a couple of songs together, and their married life has been tremendous, just like any other, but some differences emerged, causing turbulence in their relationship.

Trouble in paradise

The turbulence stirred up speculations from his fans and the media, who began to share rumours regarding Takie Ndou's divorce. Nevertheless, the Gospel singer dismissed the claims that he and his wife had separated but admitted that they faced marital problems. Still, they are trying to solve them with the help of their families and pastors.

Ndou said that he finds it inappropriate to disclose family information to the media. However, he added that problems never lack, just like any other marriage, solving the issue between them. He told the press that he could not reveal whether they are divorced or not at the moment because there is a possibility that they could get back together again.

Has Takie Ndou separated from his wife?

Takie claimed that the media is exerting pressure on them, and he is treating this matter with urgency, and he will go public when a final decision has been made. He, however, said that they had been separated for a year but held back on any further information.

Is Takie Ndou South African?

As his original name Aubrey Takalani suggests, Ndou is South African-born. He was born in Ha-Mutsha, South Africa. He began his music career in 2004, releasing his first album titled Masimudumise.

