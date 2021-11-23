Musicians, just like other entertainers, are usually celebrated worldwide for the fantastic work of educating, informing and entertaining people. One such celebrated star is Cannan Nyathi. Who is he? Cannan is a renowned Zimbabwean gospel singer based in South Africa. He usually believes that hard work is the key to success. Thus, his hard work has yielded great success, and the audience appreciates his work. Where is Canaan Nyathi from? Read more about his info below.

He started his professional gospel music career in 2014.

Source: Instagram

Canaan Nyathi is a celebrated melodic craftsman. He has been very enthusiastic about music since he was young. With that, he has acquired many fans from his singing abilities. This article has more info about how he started his musical journey, achievements, profiles and much more.

Canaan Nyathi's profile and bio

Name : Canaan Nyathi

: Canaan Nyathi Age: 30-35

30-35 Gender : Male

: Male Height : 5 feet 10 inches

: 5 feet 10 inches Nationality : South African

: South African Profession : Musical Artist

: Musical Artist Marital status : Single

: Single Instagram : @canaannyathi

: @canaannyathi Facebook : @canaannyathipage

: @canaannyathipage Twitter: @NyathiCanaan

Background info

Is Canaan Nyathi Zimbabwean? Canaan was born in Zimbabwe, Matebeleland North, and from a young age, he grew up and established himself. How old is he? His exact birth year is not provided, but Canaan Nyathi's age is estimated to be between 30-35 years.

Music career

He has been very enthusiastic about music since he was young.

Source: Instagram

He started his singing career at a tender age. While in South Africa, he collaborated with great singers such as Michael Mahendra, Zimpraise, and Takesure Zamar.

He started his professional gospel music career in 2014 when he formed a group called Predestined Praise with some members of the Spirit Praise.

Besides, he also had a chance to perform with Pastor Sipho Ngwenya, Lusada Beja, Ayanda Ntanzi, Dr Tumi, Bishop Benjamin Dube, among other gospel musicians.

His prowess in music led him to open his music label, Canaan Nyathi Music label. In 2020, he released a hit song Baba Ziveze that won Song of the Year at the South African Broadcasting Corporation Crown Gospel Awards (SABCCGA).

He has established himself as the minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music and worship.

Canaan Nyathi's new album

Cannan is a renowned Zimbabwean gospel singer based in South Africa.

Source: Instagram

Another Level of Grace Upon Grace

Judah Praise Experience

Canaan Nyathi's songs

Holy Spirit

Makomborero

Ncinci

Fire Fire

Ndiye/ Nguye

Smile

Washeshe Wahleka

Gingqela Kuye

Wonke Amehlo

You Are Glorius Yaweh

Adulang

My Life is a Testimony

Agere Pachigaro

Siyabonga

I Will Serve No Foreign God

Hololo

Baba Ziveze

Umusa

Hololo

Akunakukhala

Above is everything you would love to know about Canaan Nyathi. He is notable for his work and is among the most acclaimed vocalist South Africa has. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his career and life endeavours.

