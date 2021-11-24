Who is Ayanda Ntanzi? Biography, age, wife, songs, profiles

Ayanda Ntanzi is a renowned South African gospel singer who hails from Appelsbosch (Ozwathini, KZN). He is soaring high in his music career and has been the talk of the town lately. He has released several music albums, including Priestly Worship and Udumo. Exactly who is this remarkable singer?

Ayanda during 14th Crown Gospel Music Awards in Durban. The awards celebrate and reward excellence within the Gospel Music Industry in South Africa and beyond. Photo: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

He kick-started his music career as a result of his love for God. The gospel singer is also behind the hit-song Nasempini. Despite losing his mother at a young age, he has managed to rise against all odds life threw at him and succeeded. Some of his hit songs include I am Safe, and He is Alive.

Ayanda Ntanzi's profile summary

Full name: Ayanda Ntanzi

Ayanda Ntanzi Year of birth: January 31, 1992

January 31, 1992 Ayanda Ntanzi's age: 29 years as of 2021

29 years as of 2021 Place of birth: Ozwathini, KZN, South Africa

Ozwathini, KZN, South Africa Gender: Male

Male Alma mater: University of KZN

University of KZN Career: Gospel artist, songwriter

Gospel artist, songwriter Music agent: Koko Records

Koko Records Religion: Christianity

Christianity Kids: One son

One son Facebook: Ayanda Ntanzi

Ayanda Ntanzi Twitter: @ayandakantanzi

@ayandakantanzi Instagram: aya_ntanzi

Ayanda Ntanzi's biography

The Nasempini singer was born on January 31, 1992, in Ozwathini, KZN, South Africa. But, unfortunately, his mother passed away when he was just eight years old. His aunts and uncles instead raised him. Losing a mother is not easy, and it took him several years to heal.

Ayanda Ntanzi performs during 14th Crown Gospel Music Awards on November 12, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

He was born into a family of singers, so he found himself following in the same footsteps at the age of 10. Some of his favourite musicians while growing up include Imvuselelo Yase Natalia and Masibuye Ku Jehova.

The young gospel artist also graduated in May 2020 from the University of KZN, where he earned his LLB degree via a virtual ceremony. Such milestones are just greater heights for him, especially in the corporate world as well. In an interview with Kaya 959, he revealed;

I knew where I come from, and I know what it took for me to get as far as I did. So, I was determined to get that degree at all costs. Thank God for grace; I was able to get this far.

Ayanda Ntanzi's career

His music career started in 2014 after Nqubeko Mbatha took the role of being his mentor. A year down the line, he became signed to Koko Records and released his debut album. The musician and songwriter is signed to Koko Records, where he is set to work with Ntokozo. With a record of humble beginnings, the artist is a rising star today.

His debut album saw him gain recognition worldwide, where he earned himself a nomination for Best Newcomer at the SABC Gospel Crown Awards. In 2017, the singer released a live CD and DVD at the Durban Playhouse, Priestly Worship which included his song Nasempeni that saw him earn an award for the Best Praise Song at the 2018 SABC Gospel Crown Awards.

The talented singer has also performed alongside famous music star Benjamin Dube on the Spirit of Praise show, with more than 11 million views on YouTube.

Some of Ayanda Ntanzi's songs include;

Iyavuma

Nasempini

I am Safe

He is Alive

The artist also started the company Royal Priest Productions to empower young and upcoming artists.

Ayanda Ntanzi's love life

Ayanda Ntanzi in East London, Eastern Cape, posing for a picture. Photo: @aya_ntanzi

Source: Instagram

There is scanty information regarding his personal life or information about Ayanda Ntanzi's wife. It was speculated that Ayanda Ntanzi's girlfriend was Nelisiwe Sibiya, but the couple split up a year ago. He is believed to have a son, whose mother's name is not disclosed.

Ayanda Ntanzi is making huge strides in the South African gospel industry and a name for himself internationally. But, with the years to come, there is more to expect from him.

