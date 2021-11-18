Who is Graeme Pollock? Age, first wife, stats, batting, 274, career

There is no way South Africa's cricket history is complete without a well-deserved and honourable mention of Graeme Pollock. The man has consistently been regarded as one of the best by equally talented players in the older generation.

South African cricketer Graeme Pollock during a practice session at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad in October 2006. Photo: Manan Vatsyayana

Graeme Pollock is a left-handed batsman whose exploits on the South African cricket team pitch put him on a pedestal that is arguably unmatched by any other player. He broke and set so many cricket stats in his playing days, even though South Africa's policy of isolation limited his time in the game at the time.

Profile summary

Birth name : Robert Graeme Pollock

: Robert Graeme Pollock Nickname : Little dog, Schweiner, and Schweiny

: Little dog, Schweiner, and Schweiny Date of birth : 27th of February 1944

: 27th of February 1944 Age : 77 years old as of 2021

: 77 years old as of 2021 Profession : Cricketer (Cricket player, coach and administrator)

: Cricketer (Cricket player, coach and administrator) Famous for: Being one of the best left-handed batsmen during his playing time while breaking and setting new cricket records

Being one of the best left-handed batsmen during his playing time while breaking and setting new cricket records Teams played for : South Africa; Eastern Province, and Transvaal

: South Africa; Eastern Province, and Transvaal Playing position: Batsman

Batsman Batting style : Left-hand bat

: Left-hand bat Bowling style: Leg Break

Leg Break Birthplace/hometown: Durban, eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa

Durban, eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Current residence: South Africa

South Africa Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : Scottish

: Scottish Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Height : 6 feet and 2 inches

: 6 feet and 2 inches Hair colour: Grey

Grey Father : Andrew Maclean Pollock

: Andrew Maclean Pollock Sibling : Peter Pollock (Big dog)

: Peter Pollock (Big dog) Marital status: Married until his wife died of cancer

Married until his wife died of cancer Children : Andrew and Anthony Graeme Pollock

: Andrew and Anthony Graeme Pollock Education : Grey High School

: Grey High School Degrees: High School Diploma

Background information

The famous cricketer was born Robert Graeme Pollock on the 27th of February, 1944, in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. So, how old is Graeme Pollock? Graeme Pollock's age is currently 77 years.

His parents, Mr and Mrs Andrew Pollock were involved in cricket; the father was a former player while the mother's father also played the sport. Therefore, it is not surprising when Little Dog and his elder brother, Peter, chose cricket as a professional career.

Schweiner, as this personality is often called, started playing from age nine, and when he went to further his education at Grey High school, he quickly joined the school's Cricket team. He made an immediate impact on the team and soon became a regular for club and country.

Graeme in front of the newly dedicated Graeme Pollock Pavilion in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Photo: Richard Huggard

Is Shaun Pollock related to Graeme Pollock? Yes, Little Dog's elder brother, Peter, has a son named Shaun. Schweiner's nephew was also a professional cricketer like his two sons.

Career

Graeme honed his cricket skills quickly and beautifully so that by the age of 15, he was chosen to represent the South African schoolboy cricket team. A year later, he joined the Eastern Province and performed extraordinarily on his debut.

Little Dog became the youngest cricket player in South Africa to achieve a first-class century after putting 102 goals past their opponents, Transvaal B. His career continued to grow internationally and at club level for Eastern Province, where he later became the youngest cricketer to score a double-century at age 19.

In the 1963-1964 season, Schweiner got a South African cricket team call up when he was 19 and went on a tour with the rest of the squad in Australia. Robert Graeme's first two tests might have been unconvincing, but his world-class status shines through in his third test; he became the youngest cricket player of South African origin to achieve a Test century.

Graeme's career on the international scene ended when he was just 26 years old. This resulted from South Africa's Apartheid policy, which came to a head after they stopped the England team from entering South Africa because a black man was on their touring team.

Graeme Pollock's stats

If you go through Graeme Pollock's Howstat, you will be amazed by how many records this player broke and set. His career could have been more lucrative, but for his country's Apartheid policy. Graeme Pollock's 274 high score against Australia is evidence of his goal-scoring prowess.

Little Dog played 23 Test matches during an international career that lasted about seven years between 1963 and 1970. Besides, he has a batting average scoring stat of 60.97 while making 2256 runs. He scored 11 half-centuries, seven centuries and two double-centuries in all 23 test matches.

Graeme Pollock's batting

Graeme Pollock's batting position for his teams has always been a batsman's. But, on the other hand, Schweiny is one of the best left-handed batsmen the South African cricket team has ever seen.

How good was Graeme Pollock? He did his best to make a name for himself during his active years as a player. One of the greatest cricket players in the world, Don Bradman, also believes that the cricketer is one of the best left-handed batsmen he has ever seen.

Graeme Pollock (C) inducted into the ICC Sports Hall of Fame with Dr. Nyoka (Pres. CSA) (L) and Haroon Lorgat (CEO of the ICC) in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Duif du Toit

Source: Getty Images

Personal life

Graeme Pollock met his first wife in the 1960s, and the union produced two male children, Andrew and Anthony. Both sons followed in their father's professional footsteps and became cricketers.

As much as Little Dog enjoyed a successful career on the pitch, he has suffered personal losses. Unfortunately, Graeme Pollock's wife was lost to cancer some years ago; he has also been battling colorectal cancer in recent times.

The treatment has taken a toll on his finances and almost sent him bankrupt. Recently, he sought assistance from local and international well-wishers.

Graeme Pollock is the recipient of numerous awards during and after his career came to an end. He was voted South Africa's Cricketer of the 20th century in 1999 and was also on the 1967 and 1969 list of Wisden Leading Cricketers, a retrospective award in 2007.

