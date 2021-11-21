Who is Graeme Smith? Age, wife, parents, height, retirement, profiles, worth
Graeme Smith is a popular former South African cricket player. He was also the captain of the national cricket South African team. Worth noting is that he earned the title just after eight tests only. Smith was also a talented and lethal left-hander who made a mark in the field. How well do you know him?
The sportsman has played for several South African cricket teams such as Western Province Boland, Rajasthan Royals, United Cricket Board of South Africa Invitation XI, and Cape Cobras. One of his notable achievements is becoming the youngest captain at 22 years to lead South Africa.
Profile summary and bio
- Full name: Graeme Craig Smith
- Year of birth: February 1, 1981
- Place of birth: Johannesburg, Transvaal
- Graeme Smith's age: 40 years as at 2021
- Nationality: South African
- Gender: Male
- Alma mater: King Edward VII School
- Marital status: Married
- Wife: Romy Lanfranchi
- Ex-wife: Morgan Deane
- Kids: 2
- Graeme Smith's height: 1.91 m
- Career: Retired cricket player
- Role: Batsman
- Batting style: Left-handed bat
- Bowling style: Right-arm offbreak
- Graeme Smith's retirement year: 2014
- Instagram: @graemesmith49
- Twitter: @GraemeSmith49
Early life
The talented retired cricket player was born on February 1, 1981. Graeme Smith's parents are Graham Smith and Janet Smith. Graeme studied at the King Edward VII School located at the heart of Johannesburg.
While at school, his talent saw him playing for the Under-19 South-Africa cricket team, where he engaged in test games and ODIs matches. The talented young man also played in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2000.
Career
After displaying talent in all his matches through eye-catching performances, Graeme earned his debut match in 2002 against Australia at Cape Town. He scored 68 runs during the second innings emerging position three.
Since then, he has recorded success in most of his matches, for instance, his third test match against Bangladesh, where he scored 200. In 2003 during the England tour, Graeme scored 277 at Edgbaston. Also, Graeme Smith's 259 score at the Lord's was the highest score achieved by foreigners.
Graeme Smith's stats
Smith has had a remarkable career throughout his life. His scores have seen him make a name for himself as well as headlines now and then. Before retiring from the game, he played 347 games for South Africa, including 116 tests and 109 matches as a Test captain.
He made his international debut with his Test match on March 8, 2002, vs Australia, his ODI match on March 30, 2002, vs Australia, and his T201 on October 21, 2005, vs New Zealand.
Why did Graeme Smith retire early?
The South African cricket icon retired from action in 2014. He cited his recent poor performance and the need to look after his young family. He is quoted saying:
This has been the most difficult decision I've ever made.
It's a decision I've been considering since my ankle surgery in April. I have a young family to consider.
I felt that retiring at Newlands would be the best way to end it because I have called this place home since I was 18 years old.
I will cherish these memories for the rest of my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I bid my career a fond yet sad farewell.
His retirement announcement came only two months after Kallis quit Test cricket, and Mark Boucher was forced into early retirement.
At what age did Graeme Smith retire?
Smith retired from the game at only 33 years. He was first appointed as captain in 2003 after just eight Tests. At 22 years, he was handed the task of leading a team that was struggling.
Where is Graeme Smith now?
In 2020, Smith was appointed as South Africa's permanent Cricket Director for a two-year term.
Graeme Smith's first wife
Smith was married to Irish singer Morgan Deane in August 2011. The couple were blessed with a daughter Candence Christine Smith and a son known as Carter McMorrin Smith.
Graeme Smith's second wife
Smith split with his first wife, Morgan, in 2014. The former cricket star and captain share custody of their two children. He then met Romy Lanfranchi, and after five years of dating, the two walked down the line.
Romy also has two children from her previous marriage with her late husband. The two got engaged in 2018 and welcomed their first son together in December 2016.
Graeme Smith's net worth
The cricket icon has earned a fortune from his career as a successful cricket player and captain. He is estimated to have a net worth of about $20 million. Since his retirement, he has worked as a broadcaster. He also worked in a corporate job at Momentum.
Who is called Zulu in cricket?
Lance Klusener was one of the best all-rounders in the mid-90s and was a master in finishing games in ODIs, but his career is remembered for the tragedies in the 1999 and 2003 World Cups.
Having spent his time with the Zulu tribe, he earned the nickname Zulu. The sight of Klusener, armed with a big bat that weighed almost close to three pounds, was a fierce sight.
Retired South African cricket player and Captain Graeme Smith had an exceptional career and undoubtedly represented the team well. With his new role, it is evident that the team will make great strides towards success.
