Who is Graeme Smith? Age, wife, parents, height, retirement, profiles, worth

Graeme Smith is a popular former South African cricket player. He was also the captain of the national cricket South African team. Worth noting is that he earned the title just after eight tests only. Smith was also a talented and lethal left-hander who made a mark in the field. How well do you know him?

Graeme Smith looks on before Day Two of the First Test match between England and South Africa at SuperSport Park on December 27, 2019 in Centurion, South Africa. Photo: Philip Brown

The sportsman has played for several South African cricket teams such as Western Province Boland, Rajasthan Royals, United Cricket Board of South Africa Invitation XI, and Cape Cobras. One of his notable achievements is becoming the youngest captain at 22 years to lead South Africa.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Graeme Craig Smith

Graeme Craig Smith Year of birth: February 1, 1981

February 1, 1981 Place of birth: Johannesburg, Transvaal

Johannesburg, Transvaal Graeme Smith's age: 40 years as at 2021

40 years as at 2021 Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Alma mater: King Edward VII School

King Edward VII School Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Romy Lanfranchi

Romy Lanfranchi Ex-wife: Morgan Deane

Morgan Deane Kids: 2

2 Graeme Smith's height: 1.91 m

1.91 m Career: Retired cricket player

Retired cricket player Role: Batsman

Batsman Batting style: Left-handed bat

Left-handed bat Bowling style: Right-arm offbreak

Right-arm offbreak Graeme Smith's retirement year: 2014

2014 Instagram: @graemesmith49

@graemesmith49 Twitter: @GraemeSmith49

Early life

The talented retired cricket player was born on February 1, 1981. Graeme Smith's parents are Graham Smith and Janet Smith. Graeme studied at the King Edward VII School located at the heart of Johannesburg.

Graeme Smith of Virgo Super Kings prepares to bat during the Oxigen Masters Champions League Semi Final match between Leo Lions and Virgo Super Kings on February 12, 2016 in Dubai. Photo: Francois Nel

While at school, his talent saw him playing for the Under-19 South-Africa cricket team, where he engaged in test games and ODIs matches. The talented young man also played in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2000.

Career

After displaying talent in all his matches through eye-catching performances, Graeme earned his debut match in 2002 against Australia at Cape Town. He scored 68 runs during the second innings emerging position three.

Since then, he has recorded success in most of his matches, for instance, his third test match against Bangladesh, where he scored 200. In 2003 during the England tour, Graeme scored 277 at Edgbaston. Also, Graeme Smith's 259 score at the Lord's was the highest score achieved by foreigners.

Graeme Smith's stats

Smith has had a remarkable career throughout his life. His scores have seen him make a name for himself as well as headlines now and then. Before retiring from the game, he played 347 games for South Africa, including 116 tests and 109 matches as a Test captain.

Graeme Smith attends the South African national cricket team training session at PPC Cement Newlands on January 01, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Carl Fourie

He made his international debut with his Test match on March 8, 2002, vs Australia, his ODI match on March 30, 2002, vs Australia, and his T201 on October 21, 2005, vs New Zealand.

Why did Graeme Smith retire early?

The South African cricket icon retired from action in 2014. He cited his recent poor performance and the need to look after his young family. He is quoted saying:

This has been the most difficult decision I've ever made.

It's a decision I've been considering since my ankle surgery in April. I have a young family to consider.

I felt that retiring at Newlands would be the best way to end it because I have called this place home since I was 18 years old.

I will cherish these memories for the rest of my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I bid my career a fond yet sad farewell.

His retirement announcement came only two months after Kallis quit Test cricket, and Mark Boucher was forced into early retirement.

At what age did Graeme Smith retire?

Smith retired from the game at only 33 years. He was first appointed as captain in 2003 after just eight Tests. At 22 years, he was handed the task of leading a team that was struggling.

Where is Graeme Smith now?

In 2020, Smith was appointed as South Africa's permanent Cricket Director for a two-year term.

Graeme Smith's first wife

Morgan Deane, ex-wife of former South African cricketer, Graeme Smith talks about her life after their divorce in Cape Town, South Africa. Dean says she is ready to move on. Photo: Conrad Bornman

Smith was married to Irish singer Morgan Deane in August 2011. The couple were blessed with a daughter Candence Christine Smith and a son known as Carter McMorrin Smith.

Graeme Smith's second wife

Smith split with his first wife, Morgan, in 2014. The former cricket star and captain share custody of their two children. He then met Romy Lanfranchi, and after five years of dating, the two walked down the line.

Smith revealed that 2nd November 2019 was an incredible day for him and his wife, Romy, as the two had tied the knot. Photo: @GraemeSmith49

Romy also has two children from her previous marriage with her late husband. The two got engaged in 2018 and welcomed their first son together in December 2016.

Graeme Smith's net worth

The cricket icon has earned a fortune from his career as a successful cricket player and captain. He is estimated to have a net worth of about $20 million. Since his retirement, he has worked as a broadcaster. He also worked in a corporate job at Momentum.

Who is called Zulu in cricket?

Lance Klusener was one of the best all-rounders in the mid-90s and was a master in finishing games in ODIs, but his career is remembered for the tragedies in the 1999 and 2003 World Cups.

Having spent his time with the Zulu tribe, he earned the nickname Zulu. The sight of Klusener, armed with a big bat that weighed almost close to three pounds, was a fierce sight.

Retired South African cricket player and Captain Graeme Smith had an exceptional career and undoubtedly represented the team well. With his new role, it is evident that the team will make great strides towards success.

