John Noel William Newman, also known as Fossil or Sam Newman, is a retired Australian rules professional footballer who played for the Geelong Grammar School in the Victorian Football League from 1964 to 1980. Shortly after his retirement, he started his media career with the popular Melbourne-based radio station 3AW.

Sam Newman is a member of the Geelong Hall of Fame, having played 300 games between 1964 and 1980. Besides, he has had an extensive career in the broadcast media as a commentator. Between 1994 and 2018, he was one of the faces of the AFL Footy Show.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: John Noel William Newman

John Noel William Newman Sam Newman's nicknames: Sam and Fossil

Sam and Fossil Age : 75 years

: 75 years Date of birth : 22nd of December, 1945

: 22nd of December, 1945 Nationality : Australia

: Australia Place of birth : Geelong, Australia

: Geelong, Australia Current residence : Docklands, Melbourne

: Docklands, Melbourne Height : 189 centimetres (6 feet and 2 inches)

: 189 centimetres (6 feet and 2 inches) Weight : 94 kilograms

: 94 kilograms Football team : Geelong

: Geelong Number of games played : 300

: 300 Number of goals scored : 110

: 110 Position : Ruckman

: Ruckman Father : Noel Newman

: Noel Newman Children : Max, Jordan, and Jack

: Max, Jordan, and Jack Career debut: 1964

1964 Retirement year: 1980

1980 Education : Geelong Grammar School

: Geelong Grammar School Net worth : $10 Million

: $10 Million Instagram : @Originalsmartassam

: @Originalsmartassam Twitter: @origsmartassam

Background information

Sam is a talented and athletic player who served a football apprenticeship under the legendary Graham Farmer. So, where is Sam Newman from? He is from Geelong, Austria. He was born on the 22nd of December, 1945, and raised in Geelong. This implies that Sam Newman's age is presently 75 years.

Newman attended Geelong Grammar School, where his father once taught. Following his graduation, he joined his school football team in 1964 and made his debut at 18 years of age before retiring in 1980.

During his playing days, the former player set remarkable records and won several medals. Interestingly, Sam Newman's weight is 94 kg, even at 75. Additionally, the commentator is a cancer survivor. At 62, in 2008, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in one of his medical checks.

Career and kidney issues

The Australian-born player began his professional football career at the age of 18 in 1964.

During his professional playing days, the former Cat's ruckman suffered a series of major injuries. In one of the games, Sam Newman's kidney got affected. So, did Sam Newman lose a kidney? Yes, he did in 1967, in a match with the Collingwood football team. In the first quarter of the game, Sam had a heavy collision with the midfielder Com Britts. Unfortunately, he lost his kidney in the process.

Despite his kidney issue, Sam made 300 appearances in the senior AFL games and scored 110 goals with these injury setbacks. In 2002, he was inducted into the Melbourne Hall of Fame.

Media career

A year after retiring from football, the AFL ruckman joined the football media industry. He made his media debut as a commentator with radio station 3AW in 1981 and was there until the 1999 season ended. While there, he featured on World of Sport on Channel 7's sports panel between 1981 to 1987.

In 1989, he made his first appearance for the Nine Network, featuring alongside Ernie Sigley and Denise Drysdale in the sports segment In Melbourne Today. Then, he was a panel member of The Sunday Footy Show from 1993 to 1998.

In 2020, Sam Newman and Caroline Wilson had a conflicting view of why each AFL player would have to kneel. Newman went on to label Wilson as "a peice work."

Podcast

The former player joined a podcast with Mike Sheahan and Grant Thomas, former Herald Sun chief football writer and former St Kilda coach, respectively, in 2018, which they titled Sam, Mike and Thomo. Different trending topics were covered in the weekly podcast.

However, in March 2019, Newman announced on social media that the podcast would stop running because he was perceived to be making fun of transgender people in a previous episode. Nevertheless, the podcast revived in August the same year while featuring Sheahan and former VFL footballer Don Scott before Mike Sheahan quit again.

Is Sam Newman married?

Yes, the 75-year-old AFL star was married. He was even married four times. Records of his marriage to Amanda Brown on her 50th birthday lasted for six months before her demise.

So, how long was Sam Newman with his wife? The TV personality and Ms Brown's relationship lasted for 20 years before they decided to tie the knot in November 2020. Sam Newman's sons are Max, Jordan, and Jack.

What happened to Sam Newman's wife?

Amanda died of a stroke in their Docklands home, Melbourne. After dinner with his friends, he came to meet his wife near death. In his words, "Knowing she was dead, that is just so surreal. You think 'this is not happening."

Amanda's death left him devastated, and it became obvious at some point. In Sam Newman's podcast, You Cannot Be Serious, he recorded a heartfelt eulogy for his deceased wife.

Sam Newman is well known and one of the most controversial Australian football stars. His life and career are bittersweet experiences. He cheated death on two occasions and lost his wife to cardiac arrest. Nevertheless, he has had an exciting career as a professional player and TV personality.

