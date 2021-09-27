Roger Goodell: net worth, age, family, job, movies, salary, profiles

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has gained fame for various reasons. For example, he blew up after announcing the 2020 NFL draft picks in his basement in his lounge chair. Since then, there have been numerous searches about Roger Goodell's chair. However, of all inquiries about him, nothing beats those of Roger Goodell's net worth. So join us as we decrypt his worth in 2021.

Roger Goodell is the current commissioner of the NFL, a position he has held since 2006. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fans believe Roger Goodell's net worth in 2021 is pretty high mainly because of his latest contract. Find out these and more details about this prolific public figure here!

Roger Goodell profile summary

Full name: Roger Stokoe Goodell

Roger Stokoe Goodell Date of birth: 19th February 1959

19th February 1959 Place of birth: Jamestown, New York

Jamestown, New York Roger Goodell's age: 62 years in 2021

62 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Nationality: American

American Education profile: Bronxville High School, Washington & Jefferson College

Bronxville High School, Washington & Jefferson College Degree: Economics

Economics Profession: Sports executive

Sports executive Role: NFL Commissioner

NFL Commissioner Wife: Jane Skinner

Jane Skinner Married: 25th October 1997

25th October 1997 Profession: FOX News Reporter

FOX News Reporter Children : 2 (twin daughters)

: 2 (twin daughters) Roger Goodell's height: 5'11' (1.8 m)

5'11' (1.8 m) Net worth: $175 million

$175 million Salary: $44 million

Roger Goodell bio

Roger Goodell is the son of the late former Congressman and New York Senator Charles Goodell. Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He is well known as the current Commissioner of the National Football League (NFL). He has earned a good reputation, and fans have suddenly been on his case wanting to know more about him. So who is he?

He is the son of the late and former Congressman and New York Senator Charles Goodell. How old is Roger Goodell? He was born on 19th February 1959 as Roger Stokoe Goodell in Jamestown, New York. Stokoe is currently 62 years old.

Stokoe grew up in a very prestigious family that had close ties to American politics. He was very athletic in high school and participated in football, baseball, and basketball. He was so good at the games that he was the captain of all teams.

Unfortunately, he suffered from injuries that even hindered him from playing college football. So, after graduating, he joined Washington & Jefferson College and graduated with a degree in economics.

Career

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell started his career in 1982 as an intern for the then NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What is Roger Goodell's job? He is the current NFL Commissioner. He began his career in 1982 as an intern for the then NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle. By 1987, he was named the assistant to the president of the American Football Conference. He continued under the wings of Pete Rozelle until 2001, when he was named NFL's Chief Operating Officer.

His tremendous contribution made him be appointed the Commissioner in 2006 over four finalists after the retiring announcement of Paul Tagliabue. Throughout his career, Stokoe has made several notable changes. Some of these include:

Creating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy in 2007 following rising scandals.

Negotiating and helping resolve in the 2011 NFL Lockout.

Helping solve the 2012 Bountygate saga by imposing the harshest disciplinary penalties in sports history.

Setting aside a $675 million compensation fund for the 2012 referee lockout and brain damage cases among players.

However, before becoming the NFL Commissioner, Stokoe had other businesses in the sports industry. He is believed to have owned various teams. So what team did Roger Goodell own? This is one thing fans are always curious about when scrolling through Roger Goodell's profiles. None. Stokoe did not own but instead managed teams.

Before being named the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell used to manage different teams. Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Throughout his career, Stokoe has developed various quotes to inspire not only players but also other individuals. One of Roger Goodell's quotes is,

'Change before you are forced to change.'

Despite his excellent work, some people have developed several of Roger Goodell's clown memes. Stokoe seems unbothered by the clown images, despite them being pretty common.

What is Roger Goodell's salary history?

Stokoe has earned pretty well over the last couple of years. Here is a rundown of his earnings since 2007, a year after being named NFL's Commissioner:

2007: $6 million

2008: $12 million

2009: $10 million

2010: $10 million

2011: $12 million

2012: $29.5 million

2013: $44.2 million

2014: $45 million

2015: $40 million

2016: $45 million

2017: $35 million

2018: $40 million

2019: $50 million

2020: $50 million

What is the net worth of Roger Goodell?

Roger Goodell's net worth in 2021 is as a result of his NFL Commissioner role, acting career, and contracts. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This businessman has made quite a fortune from various roles he has had throughout his career. Here is a breakdown of some of these roles:

NFL Commissioner role

As the NFL commissioner, Stokoe has made a decent fortune. Here are examples of his earnings over the years from this position:

2015: $44 million

2014: $34.1 million

2011-2014: $142 million

2006-2010: $38 million

His acting career

Stokoe is a man wearing many hats because he is also an accomplished actor. Roger Goodell's movies and TV shows are Concussion, The Dotted Line, and Head Games.

Roger Goodell's contract

Roger Goodell signed a contract in 2017 for an extension to retain his NFL post until early 2024. Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In 2017, Stokoe signed for an extension to retain his NFL post until early 2024. It is allegedly 90% incentive-based and could see him bag nearly $200 million. It means Stokoe would have earned $500 million in salary and bonuses since joining the NFL. Cumulatively, Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to be around $175 million in 2021.

Who is Roger Goodell's wife?

The sports personality is married to Jane Skinner. She works as a FOX news reporter. Despite having a very public career, Jane leads a private life, which might explain why most people do not know her and ask questions like 'what is Roger Goodell's wife name?'

Does Roger Goodell have a son?

No, she does not. Instead, the two have been blessed with twin daughters. Unfortunately, the names of Roger Goodell's daughters have never been revealed, further proving Skinner's love for a private life for her and her family.

Roger Goodell's net worth in 2021 is believed to be $175 million. He has made this decent fortune from his NFL and acting careers. Fans expect it to rise if he is to sign another contract to extend his NFL commissioner position.

READ ALSO: Joe Namath's net worth, age, children, spouse, parents, education, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Joe Namath's net worth in 2021. Joe Namath is a retired NFL player whose career lasted for decades.

Additionally, this athlete is a notable actor who has starred in over twenty films. Find out his worth in 2021 here!

Source: Briefly.co.za