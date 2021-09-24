Joe Namath's net worth, age, children, spouse, parents, education, profiles

What is Joe Namath's net worth in 2021? Namath is a retired football player (NFL) and actor. He had an illustrious NFL career that lasted for one and half decades. During his time, Joe played for the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams. In addition, he appeared in over 20 films and TV shows between 1966 and 2016.

Retired NFL Player Joe Namath on the field during the first quarter at a game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

Did you know that Joe Namath played basketball and baseball in high school? He was born a talented athlete. Besides NFL and acting, he has also worked with several reputable brands, making an impressive fortune for himself. Interestingly, he was the highest-paid celebrity endorser in 1975. What is his story?

Joe Namath's bio

Broadway Joe, new rookie quarterback of the New York Jets, shows his passing style, which made the Jets anxious to sign him after graduating from the University of Alabama. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

The former NFL quarterback player was born in Falls, Pennsylvania, USA. The names of Joe Namath's parents are János "John" Andrew and Rose. His parents are from Hungary.

What are Joe Namath's nicknames? The star has three known nicknames. Those are Broadway Joe, Joe Willie, and The Hungarian Howitzer. But, mostly, many know him as Broadway Joe.

The former NFL player was raised in a working-class family. For instance, his father was a steelworker. Also, his mother was a staunch catholic believer.

He was raised alongside four siblings – 3 brothers and one sister. Their names are Frank, John, Robert, and Rita Sims. Unlike him, there is little in the public domain about them.

Education background

He went to Beaver Falls High School for his high school studies. During the time, he had already discovered his talent. Joe, in particular, played three sports in high school: basketball, baseball, and football.

Later, he attended the University of Alabama. No doubt, Joe Namath's college times were fun. He was a quarterback player of Crimson Tide. The team successfully progressed to the national championship finals.

How old is Joe Namath?

Joe Namath's age is 78 in 2021. He was born on 31st May 1943.

Career highlights

The former quarterback player has enjoyed an illustrious career that has seen him become a favourite for many people worldwide. Professionally, he launched his NFL career in 1965.

How long did Joe Namath play for the Jets? He was a quarterback player of New York Jets (NYJ) between 1965 and 1976. Later, he played for the Los Angeles Rams for around one year.

When did Joe Namath retire? He retired at the end of the 1977 season.

Joe Namath's stats were impressive for both teams. His overall career stats put him on the list of the best NFL players of his time.

How many super bowl rings does Joe Namath have? He won one Super Bowl (Super Bowl III). He won it in a match between the New York Jets against Baltimore Colts (16-7).

Joe Namath's movies and TV shows

Joe poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on February 2, 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

He entered the acting scene in 1965. Since then, he has appeared in a total of 24 TV series and films. They include:

ABC Stage 67 (1966)

(1966) Norwood (1970)

(1970) C.C. & Company (1970)

(1970) The Last Rebe l (1971)

l (1971) Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In (1971-1972)

(1971-1972) Here's Lucy (1972)

(1972) The Brady Bunch (1973)

(1973) The Waverly Wonders (1978)

(1978) Avalanche Express (1979)

(1979) Marriage Is Alive and Well (1980)

(1980) Fantasy Island (1981)

(1981) The Love Boat (1980-1981)

(1980-1981) Chattanooga Choo Choo (1984)

(1984) The A-Team (1986)

(1986) ALF (1986)

(1986) Going Under (1991)

(1991) Green Visionary (1993)

(1993) Married... with Children (1993)

(1993) The John Larroquette Show (2012)

(2012) Underdogs (2013)

(2013) The Simpsons (1997-2013)

(1997-2013) The Wedding Ringer (2015)

Joe Namath’s net worth

He has an estimated net worth of 25 million in 2021. He has earned this fortune as an NFL player and actor. At some point in his career, he signed a two-year $900,000 deal with the NYJ.

Also, endorsements played a big part in increasing his net worth. In 1975, he earned $1 million per year as a brand ambassador for various brands such as Noxzema, Hanes, and Ovaltine.

Who is Joe Namath's wife?

Former NFL quarterback Joe Namath and his wife Deborah Mays pose during the 1980's. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Is Joe Namath married? No. Currently, he is divorced. The former NYJ’s star was once in a marriage that lasted for around 14 years; he married Deborah Mays in 1984 and divorced her in 2000.

The marriage reportedly hit a dead end due to Joe’s heavy drinking. May had warned him about the matter a few years after their marriage. She also helped him control the addiction. However, things got out of hand after their divorce; the NFL star relapsed in 2000.

Joe Namath's children

Their marriage resulted in the birth of two children, all daughters. Their names are Jessica and Olivia Namath. Additionally, he is a grandfather. His younger daughter, Olivia, is married to Edwin Baker. The couple welcomed their first child, Natalia, in August 2007.

Where is Joe Namath now?

He is currently living in Florida. Unlike before, he is not always in the limelight. Some people have missed Joe Namath's fur coat, which he wore to Super Bowl and interviews. For more updates about him, you can follow him on social media.

Joe Namath’s net worth is proof that talent pays. However, talent alone is not enough. One must put in the effort and stay consistent for it to pay off.

