Dwaine Pretorius: age, height, wife, family, batting, records, salary, profile

Dwaine Pretorius was undoubtedly born for cricket. He has faced his fair share of setbacks and, at one point, second-guessed his future in the sport. In 2008, he missed out on the U-19 World Cup after suffering a torn knee cartilage. Therefore, he opted to study and acquire a degree in accounting, although his love for cricket resurfaced, and since then, he has never turned back.

Dwaine Pretorius, one of the fastest bowlers in South Africa.

Source: Facebook

Dwaine Pretorius is a fierce South African cricketer whose vaulting development outshone the pace he was talked about. He is naturally undemonstrative and tends not to draw attention to himself. While most South Africans do not know much about the sportsman apart from his glorious career, his biography unpacks details about the cricketer.

Dwaine Pretorius' profile summary

Full name: Dwaine Pretorius

Dwaine Pretorius Nickname: Pretorius

Pretorius Date of birth: 29th March 1989

29th March 1989 Age: 23

23 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Transvaal Province, South Africa

Transvaal Province, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Religion: Christianity

Christianity Residence: Randfontein, South Africa

Randfontein, South Africa Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Zilma Pretorius

Zilma Pretorius Children: 1

1 Occupation: Professional cricketer

Professional cricketer Batting style: Right-handed

Right-handed Bowling style: Right-arm medium-fast

Right-arm medium-fast Playing role: Bowling all-rounder

Bowling all-rounder Domestic team: Highveld Lions

Highveld Lions International team: South Africa

South Africa First test debut: 26th December 2019

26th December 2019 ODI debut: 25th September 2016

25th September 2016 T20 debut: 21st June 2017

21st June 2017 Jersey/shirt number: 29

29 Test cap number: 341

341 ODI cap number: 119

119 T20 cap number: 71

71 Height in inches: 75 inches

75 inches Height in cm: 186 cm

186 cm Weight in kgs: 80 kg

80 kg Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Language: English

English Instagram: dwainep_29

Dwaine Pretorius' biography

Dwaine Pretorius' rise to success in cricket has been Apollo-like. He signed his first contract during the 2014/2015 season. However, to everyone's surprise, by the end of the season, he had made it to the South African Cricketer's Association, and his worth was a bone of contention. He went from a team player to an asset in the national team.

Dwaine Pretorius' age

Dwaine was born on 29th March 1989 in Randfontein, Transvaal Province, South Africa. He turned thirty-two years old in March 2021.

Dwaine Pretorius' wife

Dwaine Pretorius: age, height, wife, family, batting, records, salary, profile.

Source: Instagram

According to his Instagram account, he is married to Zilma Pretorius. It is unclear how long they have been together, but they have a son together. They often share affectionate photos of their family and passionately confess their love for one another.

Dwaine Pretorius' family

Apart from his wife and son, Migael Pretorius, the famous South African cricketer, is the star's family. Migael is Dwaine Pretorius' brother. Migael is a famous right-handed batsman and medium bowler. He was part of the South African national team that tackled Pakistan in T20I in March 2021.

Dwaine Pretorius' records

Dwaine Pretorius signed his first contract in 2014 when he joined Lions. His consistent and exemplary performance earned him a spot in the national team. His most significant international break was when he was chosen to be part of the South African squad to tour Ireland. He made his debut in the only ODI in 2016 and played for the two teams. Two months later, he landed a spot in the Test squad in Australia after Dale Steyn got injured.

In 2019, Dwaine Pretorius and Phehlukwayo beat Wiaan Mulder and won the allrounders race. Therefore, they earned a direct ticket to the 2019 World Cup squad. Dwaine played the final two round-robin matches and was recognized as the man of the game.

In March 2020, he signed his first national contract with Cricket South Africa ahead of the 2020/2021 season. In February 2021, he made history when he took his five-wicket haul in T20Is with 5/17. The figures are the best that a T20I player in the South African team has registered.

Dwaine Pretorius' batting

He is a right-handed batter, and his bowling style is right-arm medium-fast. Dwaine Pretorius' bowling speed was in the 140s kph during the early years of his career. However, he reduced his speed and focused more on his accuracy, significantly impacting his performance.

Dwaine Pretorius' height

Dwaine Pretorius: age, height, wife, family, batting, records, salary, profile.

Source: Facebook

He is 186 cm tall. Even though his height is ideal for a batter, he underwent knee surgery which was a setback in his career.

Dwaine Pretorius' salary

According to his contract details, he makes a $75,000 retainer fee, a $4,500 test fee, a $1,200 ODI fee and an $800 T20 fee. Dwaine Pretorius' net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $4 million.

Dwaine Pretorius' COVID-19 setback

The South African all-rounder tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the T20I series against West Indies.

While the other South African T20I squad members made it to Granada safely, Cricket South Africa announced every member in the squad had tested negative.

Dwaine Pretorius' news

On 12th August 2021, Cricket South Africa announced the T20I and ODI squads for their tour of Sri Lanka. The tour is set to commence on 2nd September 2021 in Colombo. The tour will mark Dwaine's return to the pitch after missing the West Indies because he tested positive for COVID-19..

Dwaine Pretorius' biography depicts a man passionate about his career. His willingness to reach his limits and set admirable records highlights his love for cricket.

