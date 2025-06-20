A new plug for an unbreakable standing mirror has gone viral in South Africa, sparking interest among home decor enthusiasts because of its durability and affordability

The price of the product and the location where it is being sold were revealed in the TikTok video

People in Mzansi were impressed as they took to the comments to inquire about more information

A new plug for an unbreakable standing mirror has gone viral in South Africa, offering both durability and affordability, prompting a wave of interest from budget-conscious home decor lovers.

The unbreakable standing mirror plug for cheap impressed a South African. Image: South Agency/Getty Images and @mimshachhome

Source: UGC

Unbreakable standing mirror plug for cheap

The video, shared on TikTok on 19 June 2025 under the handle @mimshachhome, has since gone viral.

@mimshachhome's product has been hailed as a game-changer by those looking for affordable home essentials without compromising on quality. The mirror, marketed as “unbreakable,” is designed with flexible and shatter-resistant materials, making it ideal for households with children or high foot traffic.

The standing frame allows users to move it around easily, while its sleek, minimalist design fits seamlessly into any room. The footage showcased how the mirror was placed and left to fall on purpose to showcase how unbreakable it was.

What’s making waves, however, is the price. The post revealed that the mirror plug is available for as little as R299, a fraction of what similar, more fragile versions cost in major homeware stores. The shop selling the mirror is called Mimshach Home and is located in Johannesburg.

For many South Africans facing the pinch of rising living costs, this mirror presents a stylish and practical solution.

With the combination of a modern aesthetic, affordability, and unbreakable features, this standing mirror plug is proving that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get stylish, functional pieces for your space.

Take a look at the video of the unbreakable standing mirror below:

SA shows interest in unbreakable standing mirror

South Africans are increasingly interested in the unbreakable standing mirror, with many eager to experience its durability and stylish design, sparking discussions about its practicality and innovation in home decor as they took to the comments section, saying:

kaylow said:

"How do I order?"

Jessica Smith added:

"Do you have any bigger ones?"

Favour Billions was ready to grab the unbreakable standing mirror, adding:

"I want it, please."

Kgadi ya Dinkwe cracked a joke, saying:

"It has a screen protector."

Sondzaba Nomsa stated:

"Do you have in pink?"

Tebogo replied:

"How much is delivery to Hendrina?"

MaMtshali wrote:

"Sesizobona kanjani ke ukuthi simithi ngoba masiphuka sengiyazi ukuthi ngikhulelwe."

A South African was impressed by the unbreakable standing mirror plug for cheap. Image: Sonja Pacho

Source: Getty Images

Peeps plug SA with top-brand clothing for less

Briefly News previously reported that one lady in South Africa set Mzansi ablaze with her impressive plug that had peeps going gaga in the comments.

previously reported that one lady in South Africa set Mzansi ablaze with her impressive plug that had peeps going gaga in the comments. Sonja Stander, who uses the handle @sonjizzie on TikTok, took to the popular social media platform to plug South African shoppers with affordable items one might find at Zara on Shein's website.

Meet a savvy Johannesburg fashionista who recently took TikTok by storm with her wallet-friendly fashion haul.

Source: Briefly News