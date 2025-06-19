A South African woman’s TikTok video, expressing shock at the soaring price of Pringles, has sparked nationwide outrage and discussion about rising living costs

She unveiled the price of the Pringles in footage that gained massive traction on social media

Economic analysts attribute the price increase to supply chain issues, a weak rand, and import duties, but South Africans are demanding more affordable snacks



SA woman stunned by Pringles' price

The viral TikTok video shared under the handle @bellzi2 on 18 June 2025 shows the popular snack's price, which left the woman shocked.

In the short clip, the woman dramatically pauses in a local grocery store aisle, questioning whether the crisps were imported from "the Queen’s kitchen." Pringles are priced at R106 and up, which is a sharp increase from over the years.

While taking on her TikTok, the caption @bellzi2 expressed how she felt about the dramatic increase in the chips' price.

"What the helly?"

Her humorous yet relatable reaction quickly gained traction online, with thousands of Mzansi users flooding the comments to echo her frustration.

The video reignited concerns over the rising cost of living in South Africa, with many calling out retailers for what they believe is unjustified inflation. While Pringles have always been marketed as a premium brand, the recent price spike has left consumers reconsidering their snack choices.

According to economic analysts, global supply chain issues, the weak rand, and increased import duties are all contributing factors. However, shoppers are less interested in the technical explanations; they want affordable basics back on the shelves.

The clip has since become symbolic of a larger conversation around affordability in the country, especially for younger consumers already grappling with fuel hikes, electricity woes, and rent increases.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on the Pringles prices

South Africans have expressed their frustration as Pringles prices soar, with many taking to social media to share their disbelief. Economic factors such as inflation and the weakening rand are believed to be contributing to the rising costs.

Lumka said:

"It's time to boycott these brands now. Enough is enough."

M added:

"At this point, we must learn how to make everything at home."

Kay expressed:

"Not even made from potatoes. Cornstarch and vibes."

Mona_Lisa shared:

"Retailers must stop buying American brands. They are expensive!"

Sk1zzl3 wrote:

"I'm pretty sure this is illegal."

Tebogo Motsopye commented:

"Yeah, they can just go ahead and take these off the shelves. It was never that serious."

Anazira Asiya replied:

"An economic indicator for me is the price of Pringles."

Sunshine stated:

"They are not even made from potatoes and still have the audacity to be that price."

