A South African went shopping and wanted to buy coffee until he noticed the price point of most

People thought the shopper's reaction to the prices was relatable as popular brands like Nescafé and Jacob's Coffee were well over R100

Many commented with their complaints about the coffee prices, and some had jokes about the rising cost of living

People noticed that coffee prices are looking exorbitant. One gent was shopping when the price of coffee made him stop in his tracks.

A TikTok video shows Jacob's Coffee and Nescafé that left a creator amazed, many recommended waiting for specials. Image: TikTok/ @multitasking.mamma/ Getty Images/ Bloomberg

From the Nescafé brand to Jacob's Coffee, both were expensive. Many could relate to the video, and many expressed their disbelief.

Jacob's Coffee and Nescafé coffee prices shock man

A TikTok video by @multitasking.mamma shows coffee jars going from R179-189. The most expensive was Jacob's Coffee.

Watch the video:

SA jokes about coffee prices

Netizens commented on the video, ready to express their frustration. Many said they've noticed increasing food prices.

MaKamo said:

"He must buy only during specials.Thats how I have my supplies.I will NEVER buy it at that price."

user6275286272218 added:

"Buy only when it's on special. Stores rotate their specials weekly or biweekly. Somewhere there'll be store that has a certain coffee brand on special."

michaeljay73484 suggested:

"Try Makro."

Nezuko Kamado commented:

"I stopped drinking coffee, I wake up and drink wine."

Mischka.1607 wrote:

"It's ridiculous what we paying for coffee now."

TikTok viewers love shopping hacks

Most people are always happy to know where to get a good bargain. One woman went viral after showing people where to get Woolworths cakes for cheap.

