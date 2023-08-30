A man made a video showing people how they should send their husbands shopping so that they always get the right items

The video of the TikTok creator's demonstration went viral as many wives could relate to the struggle of sending someone else grocery shopping

Online users were thoroughly amused, and many showered the creator with compliments for his hilarious vlog

Many people were amused by a video of a guy making fun of how most men can't grocery shop. The relatable video made others laugh.

A TikTok video shows a man’s visual shopping guide for husbands who always get it wrong. Image: @johnkoopman

Source: TikTok

The video of the man's idea on how to always get any husband to buy the correct item received over 4 000 likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video, agreeing that he gave them an amazing solution.

Man shops with visual board in video

A guy @johnkoopman went shopping with illustrations so that he knows exactly what to buy. The clip was meant for anyone whose husband always gets confused at the supermarket

The TikTokker wanted to show others they could use a visual aid when sending their husbands shopping.

Watch the video below to see him use the board:

Online users amused by man'sman's video

The TikTok video made a lot of people laugh. Many could relate and commented that they thought it would be effective for men going grocery shopping.

Read some of the comments below:

User7162534014698 commented:

"I am going to do this with my husband shame. I know he is going to bring back items I didn't say he must buy."

Hristo27 wrote:

"That's not a grocery list. That's a vision board."

Kenthookah_dj added:

"He’s definitely gonna be happily married."

User9530984788522 said:

"Best solution."

ZabaTembu could relate:

"And then when that brand is out of stock, they either comeback with nothing or call you non stop."

Buksie Hotel 4 Dogs was amused

"Okay, but don't forget to send her photos of everything before you leave the store. Just to double check."

TikTok users love funny creators

Viewers on TikTok always appreciate someone who's hilarious. One man had people laughing after making a video about potholes as though they were wild animals.

"Took leftovers and all": Man uses trolley to shop at mom's, peeps encourage him

Briefly News previously reported that people were amused when they saw this man getting groceries from his mom's house. The guy made a hilarious video of how prepared he is to stock up on grub.

This guy's sense of humour got him more than a quarter of a million likes. Thousands of people resonated with the video.

One man, @benyngole21, takes his grocery seriously, and as a result, he chooses his mom's house as the best makeshift shop. The guy made a video showing how he even brings a shopping cart to get all the goodies from his mother.

