Andile Phehlukwayo: age, wife, stats, records, salary, ICC ranking, net worth
Sports are celebrated worldwide for bringing people together for a common goal. The sportspeople also play a crucial role in making these events become a reality. One such celebrated sportsperson is Andile Phehlukwayo. He is a South African professional cricketer. The left-handed batsman who bowls right-arm fast-medium made his international debut for South Africa in September 2016. This article contains his full bio and much more.
How old is Andile Phehlukwayo? The cricketer was born on March 3, 1996. He is 25 years as of 2021. He first made his name in an entirely different sport. Although he was part of the Under-12 Provincial side, his scholarship to Glenwood High School came through hockey. His classmates were later surprised when they discovered his unmatched cricketing ability. Read more about his cricketing journey, age, net worth and more here!
Andile Phehlukwayo profiles
- Real name: Andile Lucky Phehlukwayo
- Nickname: Andy
- Profession: Cricketer (Right-arm fast-medium Bowler)
- Height: 175 cm
- Weight: 75k5, 165 lbs
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: black
- Date of birth: March 3, 1996
- Andile Phehlukwayo age: 25 years
- Birth Place: Durban, South Africa
- Religion: Christianity
- Andile Phehlukwayo IPL team: Dolphin 2014-present
- Nationality: South African
- Location: Durban, South Africa
- Mother name: Thando
- Hobbies: Playing Table Tennis
- Favourite cricketer: Chris Gayle
- Andile Phehlukwayo wickets: ODI-80, T20-40, Test-11
- Andile Phehlukwayo's net worth: $1 Million - $5 Million
- Girlfriend: Khanya May Apelgren
- Andile Phehlukwayo Instagram: @andile_phehlukwayo
- Andile Phehlukwayo Twitter: @andileluck19
Early life
Lucky, born in Durban, South Africa, is swiftly taking big leaps in international cricket. While growing up, he was inclined to hockey and cricket. He was part of the South African U-19 World Cup-winning squad in 2014. He is hailed as one of the brightest young talents from South Africa.
Andile Phehlukwayo career info
He was introduced to Cricket by Rosemary Dismore, who employed his mother as a domestic worker. He developed a keen interest in the game, which impressed Dismore, who got him the hockey scholarship from Glenwood High School. Along the way, he dropped hockey and decided to be a cricketer, citing it was more financially rewarding.
In 2014, he was selected for the South Africa Under-19 World Cup but only played one match. Later, he earned a place in top XI players of South Africa and played against England in Kimberley, North Cape, South Africa.
In September 2016, at the age of 20, he was named in South Africa’s ODI squad for the home series against Ireland and Australia. With just 24 first-class games to his name, he was included in South Africa’s Test squad for the four-match series in England.
In 2018, he entered the KwaZulu-Natal’s squad for the 2018 Africa T20 Cup. He was the leading wicket-taker for KwaZulu-Natal in the tournament, with ten dismissals in four matches. In April 2019, he was in the squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
Andile Phehlukwayo ICC ranking
In June 2019, he played in his 50th ODI in the match against Pakistan. Following his impressive performance in the World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named him the rising star of the squad.
Andile Phehlukwayo stats
Below are Andile Phehlukwayo records that entail his bowling and battling. They are records of when he started playing professionally up to date. Enjoy!
Andile Phehlukwayo bowling
Above are his bowling statistics. He is a good bowling all-rounder. His medium-pace bowling helps his team to stop the runs quickly.
Andile Phehlukwayo batting
Above is every detail you would like to know about Andile Phehlukwayo that contains his career and personal life. He is a good bowling all-rounder. His medium-pace bowling helps his team to stop the runs quickly. Briefly.co.za wishes the cricketer all the best in his career and life endeavours.
