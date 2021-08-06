Young Man Celebrates Bagging PhD Scholarship in the US, Shares Adorable Photos

A young Nigerian man identified as Emmanuel Osuagwu has celebrated bagging a PhD scholarship in the United States

Emmanuel, who took to his LinkedIn page to celebrate his win, narrated how mentors, sponsors and advisors were instrumental to his success

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of Emmanuel's post to celebrate with the young man

A young man identified as Emmanuel Osuagwu has taken to social media to celebrate his win after bagging a scholarship for his PhD in Materials Science at Montana State University, Bozeman, MT, United States.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Emmanuel said his success was made possible by God who provided him with mentors, sponsors and advisors at each stage of the process.

Emmanuel Osuagwu has celebrated his win on social media. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osuagwu/LinkedIn

In his words:

"Reflecting on where it all started, my first point of reference occurred in 2018 with my Laboratory Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Okuhon at Mobil Oil Apapa.

"I remember asking him what he would advise me to do after school, his response to me was that I proceeded immediately for graduate school in technologically advanced countries like the U.S."

He meets a mentor

Emmanuel said he was opportune to meet a man named Kingsley Okenyi the following year at the SPE NIGERIA COUNCIL NAICE 2019, where he mentored him on the steps he could take in other to get fully funded opportunities in the United States for graduate school.

In his words:

"He went further to volunteer his sponsorship for my GRE, which he eventually did, and not just for myself but a list of many others."

According to the young man, he connected with Sir Great Umenweke on LinkedIn and the latter encouraged him to consider graduate school in the US, especially for the upcoming Fall'21 semester.

Emmanuel needs to hear from God

The young man said he needed to hear from God on the path to follow. He eventually got God's approval to apply for graduate school.

In his words:

"Remarkably, within the same period of prayer, I was awarded as the winner of the SPE Port Harcourt Section maiden Quiz competition (Digitalisation section), where the awarded fund was used to sponsor my IELTS."

Sharing adorable photos of himself on LinkedIn, Emmanuel expressed gratitude to everyone who made this possible.

Many celebrate the young man

