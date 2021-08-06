Luther Singh: age, nationality, stats, salary, Olympics, current teams, profile

Luther Singh is a South African professional soccer player. He currently plays for the national team and a Portuguese club called SC Braga as a forward and winger. Luther Singh’s Indian origin makes him one of the rare players with such roots to play top professional soccer in South Africa. In 2021, he was among the South Africa U23 team chosen to play at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Luther Singh is a product of Farouk Khan’s Stars of Africa Academy that has produced sought-after soccer players like Thibang Phete. He has risen to become one of the most valuable players in South Africa and abroad. After an impressive performance in Portuguese’s Primeira Liga since 2017, the player is in high demand in other European soccer leagues.

Luther Singh’s profile summary

Full name: Luther Wesley Singh

Luther Wesley Singh Date of birth: 5th August 1997

5th August 1997 Luther Singh’s age: 24 years in 2021

24 years in 2021 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Noordgesig, Soweto in Gauteng

Noordgesig, Soweto in Gauteng Luther Singh’s nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black-Indian

Black-Indian Luther Singh’s height: 5 inches 7 feet (1.71 meters)

5 inches 7 feet (1.71 meters) Luther Singh’s weight: 60 kg (139 lbs)

60 kg (139 lbs) Gender: Male

Male Cousin: Lyle Foster of KVC Westerlo

Lyle Foster of KVC Westerlo Profession: Soccer player

Soccer player Luther Singh’s career start: 2015

2015 Luther Singh’s current teams: SC Braga (contract expires on 30th June 2023), South Africa National Football team

SC Braga (contract expires on 30th June 2023), South Africa National Football team Player agent: LUPUS

LUPUS Luther Singh’s position: Winger/forward

Winger/forward Luther Singh’s number: 11 and 6

11 and 6 Playing foot: Right

Right Market value: €3 million as of 2021

€3 million as of 2021 Luther Singh’s FIFA 21 rating: 73

Personal life

The soccer player was born on 5th August 1997 in Noordgesig, Soweto in Gauteng, South Africa, where he was also raised. He has Indian roots because his grandfather is a native of India’s Punjab. His father used to play amateur football. Luther Singh’s family later relocated to Florida in Johannesburg.

Luther Singh’s soccer career

Singh started playing junior football for Nazarene FC before being discovered by Farouk Khan at 11 years old. The South African development coach saw his potential then talked to Luther Singh’s parents, who allowed him to take the player under his wings at such a young age. He started training him in his Johannesburg-based football academy, Stars of Africa Academy from 2008 to 2015.

At 14 years old, he relocated to Brazil to further his youth soccer career at Fluminense and Vasco da Gama clubs. He then made his professional debut at GAIS Goteborg, a Swedish second-tier Superettan club, in 2015 and played for them until 2016. From Sweden, the highly skilled player moved to Portugal and started playing for Primeira Liga side Sporting Braga B in 2017.

Other soccer clubs he has played for include Primeira Liga’s GD Chaves (2019 on loan), Moreirense FC (2019 to 2020 on loan) and FC Pacos de Ferreira (2020 to 2021 on loan). In June 2021, the player returned to Portuguese’s SC Braga after the end of his loan contract with Pacos Ferreira. His contract with the Primeira Liga club expires on 30th June 2021.

For his international career, Luther Singh played for South Africa U20, where he showcased an impressive performance. He won the Golden Boot twice, at the 2016 COSAFA Under-20 Championships and the 2017 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations. He started playing for SA’s senior team in March 2017 and South Africa U23 in 2019.

The following are Luther Singh stats for his professional club career;

Total game appearances: 162

162 Total goals: 36

36 Total assists: 20

20 Yellow cards: 33

33 Red cards: 2

2 Starting 11: 152 games

Luther Singh national team career stats;

South Africa – 9 matches and 3 goals

– 9 matches and 3 goals South Africa U23 – 3 matches and 1 goal

– 3 matches and 1 goal South Africa U20 – 8 matches and 4 goals

– 8 matches and 4 goals South Africa U23 Olympic team – 1 match

Luther Singh news

Luther Singh was among the South Africa U23 team chosen to play at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. However, the team had a dismal performance as they were knocked out in group competitions. The Tokyo 2020 tournament marks the end of his junior soccer career.

For Luther Singh’s transfer news, there are reports that Portuguese club SC Braga may let him join Danish Superliga’s FC Copenhagen on a €1.5 million transfer. The athlete’s contract with SC Braga is set to expire on 30th June 2021. The Denmark soccer club is expected to own 80% of Luther’s rights, while Braga will retain 20%.

Luther Singh is a talented player with a bright future in soccer, both in South Africa and international clubs. His pace and incomparable player confidence on the pitch has made him a highly sought-after athlete. His presence in the South Africa national football team gives hope for better performances ahead.

