Gabriel Medina: age, ethnicity, wife, height, career, net worth, profile

Gabriel Medina is a Brazilian professional surfer. He is a two-time world surfing champion after winning the coveted WSL championship in 2014 and 2018. In 2021, he participated in the first-ever surfing Summer Olympics after the sport was first introduced to the Tokyo 2020 sports list.

The Brazilian participated in the first ever surfing Olympics at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo: @Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Medina has risen over the years to become one of the most popular surfers in Brazil. His love for the ocean and passion that was nurtured from an early age have enabled him to become one of the world’s finest surfers.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Gabriel Medina Pinto Ferreira

Gabriel Medina Pinto Ferreira Date of birth: 22nd December 1993

22nd December 1993 Gabriel Medina’s age: 27 years old in 2021

27 years old in 2021 Place of birth: Sao Sebastiao in the State of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sao Sebastiao in the State of Sao Paulo, Brazil Current residence: Maresias, Sao Sebastiao as of 2021

Maresias, Sao Sebastiao as of 2021 Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Gabriel Medina’s ethnicity: Latin American

Latin American Gabriel Medina’s height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Weight: 77 kg

77 kg Languages spoken: English and Portuguese

English and Portuguese Religion: Christian

Christian Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Gabriel Medina’s wife: Yasmin Brunet Medina from 2020

Yasmin Brunet Medina from 2020 Parents: Mother Simone Pinto Medina and father Claudio de Jesus Ferreira

Mother Simone Pinto Medina and father Claudio de Jesus Ferreira Siblings: Sister Sophia Rodrigues and brother Felipe Medina

Sister Sophia Rodrigues and brother Felipe Medina Profession: Athlete

Athlete Sport: Surfing

Surfing Surfing stance: Goofy

Goofy Coach: Andy King as of 2021

Andy King as of 2021 Shaper: Johnny Cabianca as of 2021

Johnny Cabianca as of 2021 Gabriel Medina's surfboard: Cabianca Surfboards as of 2021

Cabianca Surfboards as of 2021 Known for: 2X WSL World Champion in 2014 and 2018

2X WSL World Champion in 2014 and 2018 Gabriel Medina’s Instagram: @gabrielmedina, @medinasoftboards

@gabrielmedina, @medinasoftboards Twitter: @gabriel1medina

@gabriel1medina Facebook: @Gabriel Medina

Gabriel Medina's family

Gab's sister Sofia (right) is also a surfer. Photo: @gabrielmedina

Source: Instagram

The Brazilian surfer was born on 22nd December 1993 in Maresias, Sao Sebastiao, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil, to Simone Medina and Claudio Ferreira. Gabriel Medina’s idade is 27 years in 2021. He has two siblings, sister Sofia and brother Felipe. Sofia is also a surfer and has competed in junior world championships for Brazil. After his parents' divorce, Medina was raised by his mother and stepfather Charles Saldanha, a surfing coach.

How tall is Gab Medina?

The 2X world surfing champion is one of the most good-looking sportsmen in Brazil. He stands at 6 feet 11 inches (1.8 meters) tall and weighs 77 kilograms (169 lb).

Is Gabriel Medina married?

The professional surfer married actress Yasmin in early 2020. Photo: @yasminbrunet1

Source: Instagram

Gabriel Medina’s girlfriend, the actress and model Yasmin Brunet, said I do in early 2020. They are a happy couple and never miss to showcase their happy moments on social media. However, several Brazilian media publications have reported an alleged rift between the couple and Medina’s family, who feel that the marriage will affect his surfing career.

Surfing career

Gab’s interest in surfing started from an early age, and by seven years old, he was already active in the sport. His passion for surfing was mainly influenced by his stepfather, Charles Saldanha, a surfing coach who has mentored him to become a global champion.

The Brazilian won his first trophy at age 11 after emerging victorious at the Rip Curl Grom Search in Rio de Janeiro. He joined the World Surf League (WSL) Tour in 2011 and has since decorated his surfing career with numerous titles ranging from amateur to international championships.

How many times has Gabriel Medina won the world title? The Brazilian athlete holds two WSL Championship Tour titles. He won his first in 2014 and was the first surfer from Brazil to do so. He won the world title again in 2018, thus becoming the first Brazilian to win more than once. The Brazilian surfer was also the winner of the Brazilian Olympic Committee’s Surfer of the Year award in 2019.

Where does Gabriel Medina surf? The athlete trains from his beach hometown, Maresias, in Sao Sebastiao. His connection with the town goes deeper since he was born and raised there. His coach as of 2021 is Andy King, while his boards are made by Johnny Cabianca of Cabianca Surfboards.

The Brazilian professional surfer has a surfing foundation called Institutito Gabriel Medina, which he founded in 2017. The foundation is located on Maresias Beach in San Sebastiao and focuses on nurturing young Brazilian surfers between 10 and 17 years old.

Gabriel Medina is a two-time WSL champion. Photo: @Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Medina’s net worth

Gab is one of the highest-earning surfers in the world. Idol Networth estimates his worth at $23 million in 2021. His fortune comes from surfing and endorsement deals.

Who are Gabriel Medina’s sponsors? His talent has attracted numerous sponsors, including Rip Curl, Oi, Coppertone, Cabianca, Guarana, Audi, Orthopride, and Corona.

Gabriel Medina has made Brazil proud in numerous occasions since his start in junior surfing competitions. He surfs like he owns the ocean and does not let anything come between him and his love for the sport. His dedication makes Brazil take pride in its sportsmen and women.

