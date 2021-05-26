Violet Brinson's bio, age, height, siblings, weight, movies

Violet Brinson is one of the most loved uprising actors in the world. The American actress’ first film was The Veil in 2017, where she played a minor role. The cast comprised established actors like William Levy, Serinda Swan, and William Moseley. Performing in Sharp Objects gave Violet a breakthrough in the industry. More film production companies started looking for her.

A picture of Violet Brinson. Photo: @Sarah E. Camen

Source: Facebook

Violet Brinson and Kale Culley joined the CBS Walker film crew in 2020 as Walker's children. In the movie, Walker tries to reconnect with his teenage children, who are upset with him for being an absentee father throughout their childhood. His daughter demands answers and wants nothing to do with him while the son is a little bit understanding. Furthermore, the man is also investigating his wife's mysterious death. The film came out in 2021, and it is trending on all movie streaming sites.

Violet Brinson's biography

She was born on 28th February 2002 in Midwest City, Oklahoma, USA. The actress also grew up in Midwest. Her parents are Robin (mother) and Travis Phipps Brinson (father).

How old is Violet Brinson?

Violet Brinson's age is 19 years as of January 2022.

The movie star sitting in a forested environment. Photo: @bob.valleau

Source: Facebook

Violet Brinson's weight is proportional to her height. She weighs around 57 kgs. How tall is Violet Brinson? The actress is 5 feet 2 inches tall and has a gorgeous sibling. Their resemblance is extraordinary, and it looks like beauty runs in their bloodline.

Violet Brinson's sister, April, is also an actress. They performed together as sisters and friends in Sharp Objects. Their performance came out so natural and made the movie more captivating because they acted who they are in real life. The actress realised she wanted to be an actress at the age of 13 and started taking acting classes with April.

Who is older between the two actresses? April is the elder sister, and they are close to each other. Violet has an outstanding personality. She is yet to reveal her relationship status to the public, thus making most of her fans conclude she is single. In addition to this, she is a dog lover and posts fewer pictures on social media than her sister.

Violet Brinson's movies and television series

Violet did multiple short films and television commercials before getting into the movie industry. The world gradually came to know about her. Violet Brinson's profiles have thousands of followers. It would be best if you watched her movies to support her incomparable talent. The actress' films and television series include:

Under the Bridge as Taylor Shapiro

as Taylor Shapiro Walker as Stella Walker

as Stella Walker The Comedy Rule as Abby Comey

as Abby Comey Kinetic as Jess

as Jess Four Good Days as Sammy

as Sammy Cagney and Lacey as Young Cagney

as Young Cagney Sharp Objects as Kelsey

as Kelsey The Veil as Mountain Girl

The Brinson sisters. Photo: @aprilbrinson123

Source: Instagram

Violet Brinson's birthday

On 28th February 2019, her sister wished her a happy 17th birthday. April was so excited for her sister's special day that she posted on Instagram a picture of both of them dressed in matching clothes and wrote:

Thanks for being the main chick to my side chick, the beauty to my beast, the W to my L's, and a constant reminder of how lucky I am. To me you'll always be 12, but happy 17th. I don't remember a time without you and I plan on keeping it that way❤️.

Fans flocked to the post to wish April's sibling a happy birthday. Some could not resist praising their talents.

Violet Brinson is a reserved person. Many people wish they had half of what she owns. The movie star's fans are eagerly waiting for more movies from her.

