Connie Chung is a celebrated American journalist who has worked for various networks, including CNN, ABC, MSNBC, NBC, and CBS. Her parents have emigrated from China years back, and she has made a name for herself internationally due to her successful career. So, what is Connie Chung's net worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Connie Chung at the CNN Executive Panel during The 2002 National Cable & Telecommunications Assn. Press Tour - Turner Broadcasting in Pasadena, California, United States. Photo: M. Caulfield

Source: Getty Images

Connie Chung's net worth is believed to be $20 million. This is from her successful career as a journalist and news anchor for many years. She has worked for various notable news outlets. Some of Connie Chung's TV shows include Connie Chung Tonight, among others. Here is a glimpse of her exciting life story.

Connie Chung's profile summary and bio

Full name: Constance Yu-Hwa Chung

Constance Yu-Hwa Chung Celebrated name: Connie Chung

Connie Chung Year of birth: August 20, 1946

August 20, 1946 Connie Chung's age: 75 years as of 2021

75 years as of 2021 Birthplace: Washington, D.C

Washington, D.C Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian-American

Asian-American Gender: Female

Female Height: 155 cm

155 cm Career: American journalist

American journalist Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Maury Povich

Maury Povich Children: Matthew Jay Povich

Matthew Jay Povich Alma mater: University of Maryland

University of Maryland Net worth: $20 million

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Early life

Connie Chung's parents emigrated from China. However, she was born and raised in Washington, D.C. Her father, William Ling Chung, was an intelligent officer who worked in the Chinese Nationalist Government.

The celebrated news anchor during a Live with Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

She schooled at Montgomery Blair High School. She then proceeded to the University of Maryland, College Park, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism in 1969.

Career

The legendary news anchor kick-started her career as a reporter for the CBS Evening News in the 1970s during the Watergate political scandal. She then moved to KNXT, which later became KCBS-TV based in Los Angeles. The news anchor then moved to NBC to anchor NBC’s new early program, BC News at Sunrise.

She also anchored the Saturday edition of the NBC Nightly News as well as Tom Brokaw on weeknights. She also co-hosted NBC’s magazines, 1986, and American Almanac. After a successful career at NBC, she left the network for CBS in 1989.

In the same year, she hosted Saturday Night with Connie Chung, later renamed Face to Face with Connie Chung, which aired from 1989 to 1990. From 1989 to 1993, she anchored the CBC Sunday Evening News. She, however, left CBS in 1995 after her duties as a co-anchor came to a halt.

In 1995, her contract with CBS ended, and she proceeded to ABC in 1997 as a reporter for the show known as 20/20. She also appeared as a co-host with Charles Gibson for the Monday edition.

After a successful career at ABC, the celebrated news anchor moved to CNN. She started with her show known as Connie Chung Tonight. The show had a viewing of about 500,000 viewers but was suspended in 2003 during the Iraq war.

After CNN recommenced its regular broadcasting, her request to resume her program was turned down. So, in 2006, she joined MSNBC and started hosting a show known as Weekends with Maury and Connie.

Why did CBS demote Connie Chung?

Connie left CBS in 1995 after her duties as a co-anchor came to a halt. She then moved to ABC in 1997, where she started as a reporter for the show known as 20/20.

Who is Connie Chung's husband?

Connie Chung and Maury Povich during a live show with Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

The beautiful journalist is married to the popular American TV personality Maury Povich. Her husband is renowned for hosting the show known as Maury. Having been married since December 2, 1984, most people have been asking, “Is Maury still married to Connie Chung?”

Yes, the couple is still happily married after 37 years of marriage. Connie Chung's child is one adopted son known as Matthew Jay Povich.

Connie Chung's net worth has continued to increase over the years. Together with her husband, Maury Povich, the couple is worth millions. Her life continues to be the epitome of success.

READ ALSO: Derek Hough's net worth, age, education, married, show, awards, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Derek Hough's net worth, age, education, show, awards, profiles. Although some people dance for fun, most people view it as a source of income and a way to make a living.

It has turned out to be a full-time career for some stars like Derek Hough.

Source: Briefly.co.za