Are Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate twins? Here is everything to know

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the Tate brothers. They both came to the limelight for their views on various sensitive issues in the current world, including women and masculinity. For most of the part, there have been a lot of similarities between Andrew and Tristan Tate. Are they twins?

Tristan Tate is a businessman, television personality, and former kickboxer. He came to the limelight mostly because of his close relationship with his brother Andrew.

Tristan Tate’s profiles and bio

Full name Tristan Tate Gender Female Date of birth 15th of July 1988 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, the United States Age 34 years (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality American-British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Height 6 feet and 3 inches Weight 85 kilograms Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Current residence Romania Father Emory Andrew Tate Jr Siblings Andrew and Janine University Reputed University Occupation businessman, television personality, model and former kickboxer Net worth $110 million

How old is Tristan Tate?

He was born on the 15th of July 1988. As of 2023, Tristan Tate’s age is 34 years. His star sign is Cancer.

Where is Tristan Tate from?

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, the United States. However, he moved to Los Angeles, California, United States, later in life. He is of mixed ethnicity, and he holds both American and English citizenship.

Who are Tristan Tates' parents?

His parents are Emory Andrew Jr. and Eiline Tate. Emory was an American International Master of Chess who is "clearly a pathfinder for African-American Chess," according to grandmaster Maurice Ashley. Tristan's mother was a catering assistant. After their parents divorced, Eiline moved to Luton, England, United Kingdom, with the children.

Tristan Tate’s siblings

Tate is the second of three siblings. He has an older brother called Andrew, who is a social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer. His sister, Janine Tate, is a lawyer by profession.

Although the two brothers are always on the spotlight, Janine has maintained a low profile. The two brothers have a close relationship, but that is not the case for their sister. They have admitted on various platforms that they are not very close with Janine.

Are Tristan and Andrew Tate twins?

So, who is older, Tristan or Andrew? Andrew was born on the 1st of December 1986 and is currently 36 years. Andrew is older than his brother by 1 year and 7 months.

Career

Tristan is a former kickboxer, businessman, martial artist, model, entrepreneur and television personality. In boxing, he was able to win some respect, taking home two International Sport Karate Association kickboxing championships (ISKA).

Like his father, Tristan began his life with fighting training. He began competing in the Kickboxing Championship's Cruiserweight division and achieved the title of World Champion.

He competed in the Super Cruiser Weight class as well. After leaving this scene, he made an attempt at the MMA scene.

Why are the Tate brothers famous?

Andrew and Tristan have always been in business together. They both have expressed that they only trust each other to do business with. The two started the webcam business and claimed to have made millions of dollars by selling "fake sob tales" to male callers while using as many as 75 webcam models.

Their recognition grew in 2016 after Andrew made an appearance in the seventeenth season of the British reality series Big Brother. He received criticism for his homophobic and racist tweets while he was a guest on the program.

Who are Tristan Tate’s children?

Tristan has acknowledged having children in interviews, but he has said he keeps his family's size and names a secret. However, videos of Tristan Tate’s daughter have surfaced online, showing the two spending time together.

What is Tristan Tate’s height?

Tristan is very fit and athletic, as he was a kickboxer. He and his brother are constantly seen in the gym training together. He stands at 6 feet and 3 inches or 193 centimetres and weighs 85 kilograms. His eyes and hair are dark brown in colour.

What is Tristan Tate's net worth?

Tristan has amassed a lot of wealth from his various businesses and career in kickboxing and modelling. He is estimated to have a net worth of $110 million dollars.

Controversies

The Tate brothers have found themselves in hot soup for their controversial views on women, religion and LGBTQ. In various interviews, the two have expressed that women belong to the kitchen and are basically owned by other husbands.

In December 2022, they were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, organized crime, and sexual assault. Romanian authorities have since seized property, money and cars belonging to them.

Andrew and Tristan Tate remain in the hands of the authorities for their alleged crimes. They have, however, maintained that they are innocent.

