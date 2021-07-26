Tatjana Schoenmaker: age, education, images, Olympic record, profiles

Tatjana Schoenmaker is a South African female breaststroke swimmer. She has flown the South African flag high in several international competitions and has a number of gold medals under her belt. She is one of the best female swimmers in South Africa and has a bright future in athletics. Below is a detailed Tatjana Schoenmaker’s biography for more about her rise and personal life.

For a long time, South African female swimmers were not doing well. The emergence of great athletes like Tatjana has helped restore public confidence in the country’s female swimming squad.

Profile summary

Full name: Tatjana Schoenmaker

Tatjana Schoenmaker Date of birth: 9th July 1997

9th July 1997 Tatjana Schoenmaker’s age: 24 years in 2021

24 years in 2021 Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence: Pretoria, South Africa as of 2021

Pretoria, South Africa as of 2021 Nationality: South African

South African Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Weight: 63 kg

63 kg Languages spoken: English

English Religion: Christian

Christian Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Ruan Ras

Ruan Ras Tatjana Schoenmaker’s school: Tuks Sport High School, University of Pretoria (BCom Financial science)

Tuks Sport High School, University of Pretoria (BCom Financial science) Profession: Athlete

Athlete Sport: Swimming

Swimming Strokes: Breaststroke

Breaststroke Tatjana Schoenmaker’s coach: Rocco Meiring as of 2021

Rocco Meiring as of 2021 Club: Tuks Swimming Club in Pretoria South Africa

Tuks Swimming Club in Pretoria South Africa Tatjana Schoenmaker’s Instagram: @tatjanaschoen

@tatjanaschoen Tatjana Schoenmaker’s Facebook: @Tatjana Schoenmaker

@Tatjana Schoenmaker Twitter: @TRSchoenmaker

@TRSchoenmaker LinkedIn: @Tatjana Schoenmaker

How old is Tatjana Schoenmaker?

The professional athlete was born on 9th July 1997 in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is 24 years old in 2021. She was brought up in Roodepoort before moving to Pretoria. Tatjana Schoenmaker’s parents have been supportive of her career from an early age.

Tatjana Schoenmaker's boyfriend

The swimmer is in a relationship with Ruan Ras, a professional South African male swimmer. It is not clear when the two started dating, but they often express their love for each other on social media.

Tatjana Schoenmaker's education

The athlete went to Tuks Sport High School, from where she graduated in 2015. She then joined the University of Pretoria to pursue a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Financial Science. She graduated in 2020 with her family in Pretoria during the Covid-19 lockdown and shared her joy on social media.

Swimming

Tatjana’s passion for swimming started when she was five years old. She revealed that she participated in the first competition at eight years old. However, she did not make swimming her main sport until towards the end of her high school education.

She started her swimming breakthrough as a youth swimmer. In 2014, a then 16-year-old Tatjana 11th grade student from Tuks Sport High school, won a gold medal for 50m Breaststroke at the 2nd Africa Youth Games held in Botswana. She has since won at various national and international swimming competitions.

One of her greatest achievements was qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. She is lucky to have a great coach, Rocco Meiring, who has been with her since 9th grade. He trains her and Kaylene Corbett at the Tuks Swimming Club in Pretoria.

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s images

Tatjana continues to cement her mark as the best swimmer in South Africa. Here are a few pictures of some of her greatest career moments since having an international breakthrough in 2018.

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s Olympic record

Tatjana set the fastest swimming record of her career during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics held at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. She touched the wall at 1:04.82 in Women’s 100m Breaststroke heat 5, thus beating American Lily King’s previous Olympic record of 1:04.93 in Rio 2016. This Tatjana Schoenmaker’s Olympics record makes her the 5th fastest female swimmer.

Commonwealth Games

The professional athlete won two gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She emerged victorious in the Women’s 100m breaststroke and the 200m breaststroke. The competitions were held in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia, and it was the first time she was winning at an international event.

Sportswoman of the Year

Since coming into the limelight as one of the best female swimmers in Mzansi, Tatjana has been recognized numerous times for her swimming prowess. SwimSwan named her the African Female Swimmer of the Year in 2019 and 2020. She also emerged as the Sportswoman of the Year and Sports Star of the Year at the 2019 South African Sport Award

World Championships 2019

Tatjana finished second in the Women’s 200m Breaststroke at the 2019 World Swimming Championships and took home a silver medal. She finished at 2:22.52 behind Yulia Yefimova, who won at 2:20.17. The competitions were held in Gwangju, South Korea, and she made history as the first female South African swimmer to win a medal at the World Championships.

World Student Games

The professional athlete won gold for Women's 100m Breaststroke at the 2019 World Student Games. The competitions were held in Napoli, Italy.

Tatjana Schoenmaker has had a blossoming rise in South African swimming competitions. Her zeal for the game has kept her going and enabled her to break records that make every South African happy. Winning at international championships is a dream come true for her and the country at large.

