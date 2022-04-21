Who is Motshidisi Mohono? Age, bio, husband, education, career, net worth

Radio and TV personalities play a crucial role in society, and they are highly celebrated for the excellent work they do. One such celebrity is Motshidisi Mohono, also known as the first lady of rugby. This award-winning sports anchor has made a name for herself on SuperSport as a presenter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The celebrity star kicked off her media career on radio in 2008 before transitioning to TV as a sports reporter in 2011. Photo: @motshidisim

Source: Instagram

Who is Motshidisi Mohono? She is a South African TV and radio personality who worked for Massiv Metro and Metro FM as a sports reporter. The famous sportswoman has gained recognition as a specialised officer for the Johannesburg Basketball Association (JBA). What is Motshidisi Mohono's date of birth? This article digs deeper into her personal and career life.

Profile summary

Full name: Motshidisi E. Mohono

Motshidisi E. Mohono Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : December 22, 1988

: December 22, 1988 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Katlehong, Gauteng Province

Katlehong, Gauteng Province Nationality: South African

South African Height in inches: 5'6''

5'6'' Height in centimetres: 167.6

167.6 Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Alberton Primary School and Marais Viljoen High School

Alberton Primary School and Marais Viljoen High School University: University of Johannesburg

University of Johannesburg Profession: Sports anchor, MC, VO artist and media personality

Sports anchor, MC, VO artist and media personality Instagram: @motshidisim

@motshidisim Motshidisi Mohono's Twitter account: @MotshidisiM

@MotshidisiM Facebook: Motshidisi Mohono

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Motshidisi Mohono's biography

Where is Motshidisi Mohono from? The South African native was born and brought up in Ketlehong, South Africa. Not much is known about her family, but her mother is a nurse at Union Hospital in Alberton, while her late dad was a sales consultant.

How old is Motshidisi Mohono? The on-air personality was born on December 22, 1988; as a result, Motshidisi Mohono’s age is 33 years as of 2022.

Motshidisi Mohono's education

She attended Alberton Primary School and Marais Viljoen High School, where she completed her education. She subsequently went to the University of Johannesburg, where she earned her Bcom accounting degree in 2011.

Motshidisi Mohono's career

Motshidisi Mohono during the official South African Premiere of Disney's The Lion King at the Johannesburg Country Club on July 18, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The TV celebrity debuted on radio in 2008 at YFM and SABC Radio’s Metro FM as a reporter before joining Supersport in 2011. The well-known newscaster worked as a social media presenter in 2011 and as a commentator with SuperSport Blitz in 2012.

SuperSport, in 2011, allowed Motshidisi to work as a TV presenter, where she started as a co-anchor for the social media broadcast of the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Presently the sports commentator is the technical officer for the Johannesburg Basketball Association (JBA). However, she has always drawn a deep satisfaction from operating behind the scenes, working tirelessly to ensure others have the opportunity to enjoy a fair and well-handled game as a broadcaster anchor and presenter at SuperSport TV.

Besides being in the media, she is an MC and a VO artist.

Who are the presenters on SuperSport?

The South African based TV channel boasts of the best male and female commentators who have graced the TV station with their vibrant personalities. Below is a list of some of the popular SuperSport presenters:

Elma Smit

Joey Rasdien

Michael Abrahamson

Thomas Msengana

Dan Nicholl

Marks Maponyane

Carol Tshabalala

Duane Dell’Oca

Julia Stuart

Mbali Sigidi

The notable broadcaster was nominated for the 2018 SA Sports Awards in Journalist of the Year. Photo: Motshidisi Mohono

Source: Facebook

Is Motshidisi Mohono married?

Who is Motshidisi Mohono’s husband? The sports anchor at SuperSport is not married, and there are no sources about her relationship status as of 2022.

Social media presence

The broadcaster has garnered a massive fan base on different social media platforms, especially on Instagram, where she has shared lots of stunning images of herself. Motshidisi Mohono's Instagram account has approximately 32.2 thousand followers as of April 2022.

The TV star is also available on Twitter under the handle @MotshidisiM, created in 2009, and has over 62.3k followers. In addition, her Facebook account is also active.

Motshidisi Mohono has always been interested in sports despite her ambition to be an accountant. She came into a new job path while at university, working at UJFM. Soon after, she got a job at YFM, worked her way up the ranks, and eventually became a sports broadcaster.

READ ALSO: Carol Tshabalala: age, husband, career, education, salary, worth

Briefly.co.za recently shared details of Carol Tshabalala's biography. She is a well-known South African sports broadcaster, producer, and voice actor.

Carol's outstanding feat was being the first African to host the FIFA Ballon d'Or in Zurich, having worked with SuperSport International and Premier League Productions (IMG productions).

Source: Briefly News