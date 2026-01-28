Huda Mustafa's ethnicity and background have drawn attention, especially after she became the first Palestinian-American woman to appear on Love Island USA Season 7. She has proudly embraced her Arab roots and noted the support she received after the show, saying:

Since leaving the villa, I’ve found so much love from the Arab community.

Reality star Huda Mustafa from Love Island. Photo: @hudabubbaaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Huda Mustafa is a Palestinian-American fitness coach, model, influencer, and reality TV star known for appearing on Love Island USA Season 7.

known for appearing on USA Season 7. She was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to immigrant parents who later became U.S. citizens , and grew up with four siblings in a Muslim household.

, and grew up with four siblings in a Muslim household. The Love Island star has discussed her challenging upbringing, marked by abuse from her father.

star has discussed her marked by abuse from her father. She is a mother to her daughter, Arleigh, and has been linked to British reality star Louis Russell.

Profile summary

Full name Huda Mustafa Date of birth 30 August 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Palestinian-American Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Louis Russell Children Arleigh School East Chapel Hill High School Profession Reality TV star, social media personality, model, fitness coach Net worth $300,000 - $500,000 Social media Instagram TikTok

Huda Mustafa's ethnicity and background explained

The reality TV personality is Palestinian-American. Huda Mustafa’s Arabic heritage reflects her Middle Eastern background. She was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, after her father, a businessman, and mother, a teacher, immigrated to the United States and became U.S. citizens.

She has also showcased her cultural roots with Arabic-phrase tattoos and two Palestinian flag emojis in her social bios. In an interview with GQ Middle East exploring Huda from Love Island's ethnicity, she said about her time on the show:

I’m glad I could represent two different things: Middle Eastern people and Palestinians, and also mothers and parents. Both groups get told we’re not supposed to do certain things... I was able to inspire all these people by doing so, and I was able to take that [criticism] just to give people some sort of inspiration.

Facts about Huda Mustafa. Photo: @hudabubbaaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

She was raised in a family of five children

Huda Mustafa's parents raised the Love Island USA contestant in a modest household as one of five siblings. Huda has stated she had a challenging childhood. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Huda Mustafa's family and early life experiences came into focus as she revealed:

Growing up, my dad was extremely [violent]. He was very [controlling] towards my mother, towards my siblings... I haven’t talked to my dad in eight years. I stopped talking to him when I was 16. There’s a really valid reason as to why I’m not speaking to him.

Huda Mustafa pictured on Love Island USA Episode 716. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Source: Getty Images

The first Arab and Palestinian-American woman to appear on Love Island USA

Huda Mustafa joined Love Island USA Season 7 as the first Arab woman on the show. She did not explicitly share her ethnic background in the villa and faced racial profiling and was stereotyped as Latina by other contestants.

She was initially coupled with Jeremiah Brown and later with Chris Seeley. Her relationship with Seeley ended before the finale, finishing in third place. In an interview with TODAY after the show, she explained her choice, saying:

I’m not going to fake something if I don’t believe it’s there… He wasn’t all bad, but there are things that are really important to me that are non-negotiables. That’s what made me make my decision.

The reality star is an online fitness coach with a wide fan base

Before joining Love Island USA, Huda Mustafa worked as a fitness coach and later built a large social media following, gaining over six million followers on TikTok and four million on Instagram. She is also a model and has collaborated with brands such as Huda Beauty and OH Polly.

Huda Mustafa pictured on Episode 727 of Love Island USA. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Source: Getty Images

Huda Mustafa is a mother to one child

The fitness instructor is the mother of Arleigh, born in July 2020, with her ex-boyfriend and U.S. Army combat engineer, Noah Sheline. Huda Mustafa’s daughter turned five in July 2025, with the reality star sharing on Instagram:

You gave me the love I needed. You give me laughs. You are my world. Happiest of birthdays to my stinker. Mommy loves you so much.

She has been romantically linked to Louis Russell

Huda Mustafa and Too Hot to Handle reality star Louis Russell first sparked romance rumours in August 2025 after debuting together at the Weapons premiere on 31 July 2025.

The couple later went Instagram official as TMZ reported on 21 September 2025, when Huda captioned their post:

Off the market.

What is Huda Mustafa's net worth?

According to The Tab, the influencer and reality star has an estimated net worth of $300,000 to $500,000. She has built this through her work on television, modelling, social media, and brand collaborations.

Huda Mustafa at the Weapons World Premiere held at The United Theatre on Broadway on July 31, 2025. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What is Huda Mustafa’s nationality? She holds American citizenship, having been born and raised in the United States.

She holds American citizenship, having been born and raised in the United States. Is Huda Arab or Palestinian? She is Palestinian by ethnicity and proudly identifies with her Arab roots.

She is Palestinian by ethnicity and proudly identifies with her Arab roots. What ethnicity is the name Huda? Her name is Arabic and gender-neutral, meaning “right guidance” or “right path.”

Her name is Arabic and gender-neutral, meaning “right guidance” or “right path.” What is Huda Mustafa’s religion? She stated on Instagram that she was raised Muslim but does not identify with any specific religion.

Conclusion

When she appeared on Love Island USA, Huda Mustafa's ethnicity drew wide attention as the first Palestinian American woman on the show. She has since gained strong community support and a growing social-media presence.

READ MORE: Who is Maura Higgins and what is her role on Love Island?

Briefly.co.za published a post about Maura Higgins. She is an Irish television personality, model, and presenter who is quickly becoming a household name.

Maura Higgins first rose to fame in 2019 on the British reality show Love Island, which she credits for her success today.

Source: Briefly News